BBC
World Cup 2022: Portugal 'don't understand how' Danilo Pereira broke ribs
Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. Portugal manager Fernando Santos said the team "do not understand...
CBS Sports
World Cup 2022 Denmark vs. Australia start time, betting odds, lines: Model picks, FIFA predictions, best bets
Denmark have their back to the wall and need a win over Australia in their Group D showdown on Wednesday if they are to reach the knockout round of the 2022 World Cup. France have already clinched a spot into the next round, but Australia with three points and Denmark and Tunisia with one are battling for the final spot to advance. After losing 4-1 to France in its World Cup opener, Australia defeated Tunisia 1-0. The Aussies are looking to advance to the Round of 16 for the first time since 2006. Denmark, meanwhile, played to a scoreless draw with Tunisia, before losing 2-1 to France.
Soccer world reacts to late Brazil winner
It took until the 83rd minute but Brazil became the second team to advance to the knockout stage of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. They did it with a late goal by Casemiro to take a 1-0 victory over Switzerland. The entire game was rather back and forth. Each team had their moments of dominance. Read more... The post Soccer world reacts to late Brazil winner appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
France 24
France's Frappart to be first woman referee at men's World Cup
France's Frappart is one of three women referees among the 36 selected for the tournament in Qatar, alongside Rwandan official Salima Mukansanga and Japan's Yoshimi Yamashita. Three other female officials have travelled to the World Cup as assistant referees. For the 38-year-old Frappart, refereeing her men's World Cup match is...
"He's not answered my calls…" Gary Neville says Cristiano Ronaldo has taken his criticism to heart
Cristiano Ronaldo has fallen out with Gary Neville – now the ITV pundit has given an update on their relationship
David Beckham Congratulates Gregg Berhalter After USMNT Tops Iran
Tuesday’s advancement comes after the team was unable to qualify for the 2018 World Cup.
NBC Sports
Report: Lionel Messi, Inter Miami Close to Deal
Lionel Messi reportedly could be taking his talents to South Beach. Inter Miami are close to an agreement with the Argentinian icon, according to a report from Matt Lawton of The Times on Sunday. The reported deal would bring Messi to Miami following the 2022-23 European season and make him the highest-paid player in Major League Soccer history.
NBC Sports
How can Gregg Berhalter unlock the goals for USMNT vs Iran?
The United States men’s national team has to score more goals than Iran to reach the World Cup knockout rounds. Isn’t that just the perfect test for the Gregg Berhalter era of the program?. The USMNT has kept eight clean sheets in 14 matches this year, including Friday’s...
Gregg Berhalter, Take a Bow
Despite an uneven tenure, the USMNT has accomplished all its goals under Gregg Berhalter.
BBC
Tuesday's gossip: Nkunku, Messi, Soyuncu, Pulisic, Fofana, Henderson, Walker
Chelsea are close to completing the signing of France forward Christopher Nkunku, 25, from RB Leipzig on a long-term deal, which is worth more than 60m euros. (Fabrizio Romano) Paris St-Germain and Argentina forward Lionel Messi, 35, has not agreed a deal to join Inter Miami despite reports suggesting he...
BBC
Pakistan v England: Liam Livingstone to make Test debut in Rawalpindi
Venue: Rawalpindi Date: Thursday, 1 December (05:00 GMT) Coverage: Live Test Match Special radio and text commentary on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra & BBC Sport website, plus desktop, tablets, mobiles and app. All-rounder Liam Livingstone will make his Test debut in England's first Test against Pakistan in Rawalpindi on...
BBC
Peterhead: David Robertson named new manager after India spell
New Peterhead boss David Robertson says he returns from five years managing in India "calmer" and "more humble". The former Aberdeen and Rangers defender managed Real Kashmir, steering them to promotion just a few years after the club was founded. Robertson says the Kashmir region - which is the subject...
Hain returns to his roots with Brisbane Heat deal
He will provide overseas replacement cover when Sam Billings and Colin Munro leave in January
BBC
British Transplant Games 2023 launches in Coventry
Transplant survivors and organisers have launched a sporting competition that celebrates the "gift of life". The multi-discipline British Transplant Games is being held in Coventry for the first time in July 2023. About 1,000 athletes plus hundreds of spectators are expected to boost the city's economy during the event. "There's...
Juventus: Entire soccer club board of directors resigns over charges of false accounting
The entire board of directors of Juventus, including the club's President Andrea Agnelli and CEO Maurizio Arrivabene, has resigned over charges of false accounting, a statement from the Italian soccer club said Monday.
