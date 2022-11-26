Denmark have their back to the wall and need a win over Australia in their Group D showdown on Wednesday if they are to reach the knockout round of the 2022 World Cup. France have already clinched a spot into the next round, but Australia with three points and Denmark and Tunisia with one are battling for the final spot to advance. After losing 4-1 to France in its World Cup opener, Australia defeated Tunisia 1-0. The Aussies are looking to advance to the Round of 16 for the first time since 2006. Denmark, meanwhile, played to a scoreless draw with Tunisia, before losing 2-1 to France.

16 HOURS AGO