Columbia, SC (WOLO)- Meet Declan! He is a 3-month-old hound from Pawmetto Lifeline. Declan was brought in to the shelter from a bad living situation with his mom and 11 brothers and sisters. Shelter staff say they were all very sick, and unfortunately a few from the litter did not make it. Declan, however, fought hard to get better, and is now a happy and thriving puppy ready to find his ‘furever’ home!

COLUMBIA, SC ・ 18 HOURS AGO