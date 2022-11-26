ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

abccolumbia.com

Annual Irmo Christmas tree lighting to illuminate the night

Irmo, SC (WOLO) —- The Town of Irmo is gearing up for their annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony which is now just one week away. Organizers say each year they host the event as way for people to gather as they kick off the beginning of the holiday season together.
IRMO, SC
News19 WLTX

Camden gets ready for the holidays with tinsel, lights

CAMDEN, S.C. — Decking the streets with holiday cheer. Camden's been hanging lights and greenery for the last month to get ready for Christmas. "It gets me excited for the Christmas season, it makes me want to go shopping, get together with friends, enjoy the restaurants and it really just puts a smile on my face," says Maria Springs a Camden resident.
CAMDEN, SC
abccolumbia.com

Hundreds of organizations participating in Midlands GivingTuesday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— GivingTuesday kicks off tomorrow! Hundreds of charitable organizations are asking the public’s help in raising thousands of dollars to provide for people in need. In 2020, the initiative raised over $2 billion in 24 hours on Giving Tuesday and had a participation rate of over...
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Hooves, Heart & Hope Equine Rescue Farm fundraiser this Saturday!

SWANSEA, S.C. (WOLO) – If you want to help orphaned horses get the care they need before finding a forever home, one non-profit is holding a fundraiser this Saturday to do so!. Hooves, Heart & Hope Equine Rescue/Sanctuary’s “Christmas on the Farm” fundraiser starts from Noon to 4 p.m....
SWANSEA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Sumter’s 35th annual Fantasy of Lights to open December 1st

SUMTER, S.C. (WOLO)—The 35th annual Swan Lake Iris Gardens’ Fantasy of Lights is set to open in December. The annual drive-through display of holiday imagery is powered by over one million lights!. The display will run from Sunday to Thursday until 9 p.m. and will also be open...
SUMTER, SC
WIS-TV

Santa’s Mailbox returns to West Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Santa’s mailbox is back in West Columbia for the holiday season. Jolly St. Nicholas will be choosing two letters by November 30 that will be read by Mrs. Claus at the city’s annual Christmas tree lighting at City Hall on Friday, December 2, at 6:30 p.m.
WEST COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Christmas trees, poinsettias delivered to SC Governor’s Mansion

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas at the Governor’s Mansion. Monday, folks at Penland Tree Farm and the Lexington Tech Center Future Farmers of America delivered Christmas trees and poinsettias to the first family. First Lady Peggy McMaster was on hand to...
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Pet of the Week: Declan!

Columbia, SC (WOLO)- Meet Declan! He is a 3-month-old hound from Pawmetto Lifeline. Declan was brought in to the shelter from a bad living situation with his mom and 11 brothers and sisters. Shelter staff say they were all very sick, and unfortunately a few from the litter did not make it. Declan, however, fought hard to get better, and is now a happy and thriving puppy ready to find his ‘furever’ home!
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

25 people in Red Cross shelter after fire at senior living high-rise

COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) - — More than two dozen people are in a Red Cross shelter after a fire at a senior living high-rise left 60 people displaced and one with minor injuries. Officials believe it was caused by a candle falling onto a couch. The fire was contained to one unit, but the sprinkler system left others with water damage.
COLUMBIA, SC
golaurens.com

Plenty of holiday events planned for Laurens County

Friday, Dec. 2, 2022 at 7 p.m. - City of Clinton Christmas Tree Lighting. Location: 211 N. Broad St. Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022 at 10 a.m. - Clinton's "Winter Wonderland Christmas Parade" Location: N. Broad St. To be in the parade, visit the City of Clinton's webpage for an application....
CLINTON, SC
WIS-TV

Stores in Five Points ‘surprised’ by holiday traffic

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) – The Five Points district of downtown Columbia is reporting a second string of sales ahead of Black Friday. And while the holiday weekend is ending, several storefronts say it’s not too late to shop temporary specials and seasonal offerings. “We’re...
WFAE

Everyone dances at SC studio -- even with wheelchairs

GREENWOOD, S.C. — Dance is who you are. It’s something studio owner Suzy Shaw stands by. Shaw runs her 2022 All Stars program at Emerald City Dance Explosion. It is an all-inclusive dance program that any student — no matter what their need is — can participate in.
GREENWOOD, SC
abccolumbia.com

Nutcracker Ballet coming to Columbia

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)- It’s the holiday season, and what better way to get in the holiday spirit than with a performance of The Nutcracker ballet to kick off the month of December!. Dancers with Columbia Classical Ballet will take to the stage at The Koger Center this weekend, December...
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Columbia Housing, Midlands Tech partner to provide education opportunities to residents

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — Columbia Housing and Midlands Technical College are teaming up to provide access to higher education and job training for Columbia Housing residents. The organizations made their agreement official in Columbia Housing’s Wall of Fame garden, which showcases residents who have achieved success in their career and given back to their community .
COLUMBIA, SC
coladaily.com

Photo Gallery: SC Oyster Festival delights seafood lovers, benefits Camp Cole

Sunday morning rain gave way to a warm and sunny afternoon just in time for one of Columbia's favorite annual events: the South Carolina Oyster Festival. The festival, presented by Liquid Assets bartending and beverage catering company on the grounds of the historic Hampton-Preston Mansion, has been a staple in the capital city since its founding in 1996. Steve Inmon, who co-owns Liquid Assets with his wife Terri, says there are several reasons for its staying power.
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Dominion Energy shares five tips for a safe, energy-efficient holiday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Dominion Energy South Carolina is sharing a few tips on how to save energy during this holiday season. In a release provided to ABC Columbia News, Dominion’s manager of energy information services Ginger Greenway says “There are ways to make your home merry and bright while being mindful of the energy your home is using. Using holiday lights with timers is an example of a simple thing people can do to use less electricity. And, of course, people should read all lights and decorations labels to ensure their appropriate use.”

