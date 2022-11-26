Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Shop South Carolina's Largest Holiday MarketTravel MavenColumbia, SC
Meet Santa and the Grinch at the South Carolina State Museum Accessibility MorningPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Meet Sensory Santa and Explore the Edventure Children's MuseumPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Experience three course high tea and choose your own vintage hat at Laura's Tea RoomThe Planking TravelerRidgeway, SC
Bounty offered on invasive Bradford pear trees in South CarolinaPolarbearLexington, SC
abccolumbia.com
Annual Irmo Christmas tree lighting to illuminate the night
Irmo, SC (WOLO) —- The Town of Irmo is gearing up for their annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony which is now just one week away. Organizers say each year they host the event as way for people to gather as they kick off the beginning of the holiday season together.
Camden gets ready for the holidays with tinsel, lights
CAMDEN, S.C. — Decking the streets with holiday cheer. Camden's been hanging lights and greenery for the last month to get ready for Christmas. "It gets me excited for the Christmas season, it makes me want to go shopping, get together with friends, enjoy the restaurants and it really just puts a smile on my face," says Maria Springs a Camden resident.
abccolumbia.com
Hundreds of organizations participating in Midlands GivingTuesday
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— GivingTuesday kicks off tomorrow! Hundreds of charitable organizations are asking the public’s help in raising thousands of dollars to provide for people in need. In 2020, the initiative raised over $2 billion in 24 hours on Giving Tuesday and had a participation rate of over...
abccolumbia.com
Hooves, Heart & Hope Equine Rescue Farm fundraiser this Saturday!
SWANSEA, S.C. (WOLO) – If you want to help orphaned horses get the care they need before finding a forever home, one non-profit is holding a fundraiser this Saturday to do so!. Hooves, Heart & Hope Equine Rescue/Sanctuary’s “Christmas on the Farm” fundraiser starts from Noon to 4 p.m....
New home hopes to help young women facing homelessness proposed in Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A new supportive housing program for young women facing homelessness could soon be coming to Columbia. On Thursday the City's Board of Zoning Appeals is scheduled to hear public comment on the proposed development near Millwood Avenue and Pendleton Street. Resident Tommy Adams said the plot...
abccolumbia.com
Local Living: Tree Lighting in Forest Acres, plus Planetarium lighting
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– In our look at Local Living, the city of Forest Acres Presents ‘Sweet Seasons’ Christmas Tree Lighting Tuesday. It will take place at the Lowes Shopping Center on Forest Drive from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m Tuesday. November 29th. Organizers say the event...
abccolumbia.com
Sumter’s 35th annual Fantasy of Lights to open December 1st
SUMTER, S.C. (WOLO)—The 35th annual Swan Lake Iris Gardens’ Fantasy of Lights is set to open in December. The annual drive-through display of holiday imagery is powered by over one million lights!. The display will run from Sunday to Thursday until 9 p.m. and will also be open...
WIS-TV
Santa’s Mailbox returns to West Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Santa’s mailbox is back in West Columbia for the holiday season. Jolly St. Nicholas will be choosing two letters by November 30 that will be read by Mrs. Claus at the city’s annual Christmas tree lighting at City Hall on Friday, December 2, at 6:30 p.m.
abccolumbia.com
Christmas trees, poinsettias delivered to SC Governor’s Mansion
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas at the Governor’s Mansion. Monday, folks at Penland Tree Farm and the Lexington Tech Center Future Farmers of America delivered Christmas trees and poinsettias to the first family. First Lady Peggy McMaster was on hand to...
abccolumbia.com
Pet of the Week: Declan!
Columbia, SC (WOLO)- Meet Declan! He is a 3-month-old hound from Pawmetto Lifeline. Declan was brought in to the shelter from a bad living situation with his mom and 11 brothers and sisters. Shelter staff say they were all very sick, and unfortunately a few from the litter did not make it. Declan, however, fought hard to get better, and is now a happy and thriving puppy ready to find his ‘furever’ home!
abccolumbia.com
Newberry County Sheriff’s Office: Operation Santa Clause donations being accepted
NEWBERRY, S.C. (WOLO)—The Newberry County Sheriff’s Office is hosting Operation Santa Clause once again!. According to their Facebook page, deputies will be registering children in need on Nov. 29-30 and Dec. 1 at the Sheriff’s Office. Certain criteria must be met for a child to qualify. Donations...
wach.com
25 people in Red Cross shelter after fire at senior living high-rise
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) - — More than two dozen people are in a Red Cross shelter after a fire at a senior living high-rise left 60 people displaced and one with minor injuries. Officials believe it was caused by a candle falling onto a couch. The fire was contained to one unit, but the sprinkler system left others with water damage.
golaurens.com
Plenty of holiday events planned for Laurens County
Friday, Dec. 2, 2022 at 7 p.m. - City of Clinton Christmas Tree Lighting. Location: 211 N. Broad St. Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022 at 10 a.m. - Clinton's "Winter Wonderland Christmas Parade" Location: N. Broad St. To be in the parade, visit the City of Clinton's webpage for an application....
Camden resident transforms his home into a Christmas wonderland
CAMDEN, S.C. — As Thanksgiving week comes to an end who isn't ready to hang up their holiday lights?. One man in Camden has been spending the whole month transforming his yard into a Christmas wonderland. "It's fun putting it up because I don't know what I want to...
WIS-TV
Stores in Five Points ‘surprised’ by holiday traffic
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) – The Five Points district of downtown Columbia is reporting a second string of sales ahead of Black Friday. And while the holiday weekend is ending, several storefronts say it’s not too late to shop temporary specials and seasonal offerings. “We’re...
Everyone dances at SC studio -- even with wheelchairs
GREENWOOD, S.C. — Dance is who you are. It’s something studio owner Suzy Shaw stands by. Shaw runs her 2022 All Stars program at Emerald City Dance Explosion. It is an all-inclusive dance program that any student — no matter what their need is — can participate in.
abccolumbia.com
Nutcracker Ballet coming to Columbia
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)- It’s the holiday season, and what better way to get in the holiday spirit than with a performance of The Nutcracker ballet to kick off the month of December!. Dancers with Columbia Classical Ballet will take to the stage at The Koger Center this weekend, December...
abccolumbia.com
Columbia Housing, Midlands Tech partner to provide education opportunities to residents
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — Columbia Housing and Midlands Technical College are teaming up to provide access to higher education and job training for Columbia Housing residents. The organizations made their agreement official in Columbia Housing’s Wall of Fame garden, which showcases residents who have achieved success in their career and given back to their community .
coladaily.com
Photo Gallery: SC Oyster Festival delights seafood lovers, benefits Camp Cole
Sunday morning rain gave way to a warm and sunny afternoon just in time for one of Columbia's favorite annual events: the South Carolina Oyster Festival. The festival, presented by Liquid Assets bartending and beverage catering company on the grounds of the historic Hampton-Preston Mansion, has been a staple in the capital city since its founding in 1996. Steve Inmon, who co-owns Liquid Assets with his wife Terri, says there are several reasons for its staying power.
abccolumbia.com
Dominion Energy shares five tips for a safe, energy-efficient holiday
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Dominion Energy South Carolina is sharing a few tips on how to save energy during this holiday season. In a release provided to ABC Columbia News, Dominion’s manager of energy information services Ginger Greenway says “There are ways to make your home merry and bright while being mindful of the energy your home is using. Using holiday lights with timers is an example of a simple thing people can do to use less electricity. And, of course, people should read all lights and decorations labels to ensure their appropriate use.”
