Lexington: The Dispatch purchased by, Kentucky based, Paxton Media GroupThe Modern TimesLexington, NC
Lexington: M&T pawn and gun store robberyThe Modern TimesLexington, NC
Kernersville "Buy Nothing" community is actively helping those in need this seasonThe Planking TravelerKernersville, NC
Men’s Soccer: Buckeyes advance to second round of NCAA Tournament, defeat Wake Forest 3-0The LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Soccer: Buckeyes begin NCAA Tournament against Wake Forest ThursdayThe LanternColumbus, OH
High Point University's Christmas Drive continues this holiday season
HIGH POINT, N.C. — High Point University (HPU) is preparing to offer the community a magical time through the annual Christmas Drive celebration. Families, friends, and neighbors are invited to enjoy the sights and sounds at the drive-through event. The event is open to the public and will take...
Triad country artist will be grand marshal in Asheboro Christmas parade
ASHEBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Singer-Songwriter Stephanie Quayle is looking forward to being the grand marshal in Asheboro’s Dec. 2 Christmas parade. The appearance comes on the heels of the release of her new album “On the Edge.” “I’ve been making albums…since I was like 16 or 17 years old, so this is the one I […]
ourstate.com
5 North Carolina Towns That Belong in a Christmas Movie
Around Christmastime, a nostalgic sense of anticipation and fellowship brings together this Randolph County community. Hop in a wagon or carriage and ride through downtown to enjoy the Christmas lights and festive storefronts. Davidson. For more than three decades, this small college town north of Charlotte has been known for...
Santa Claus coming to Friendly Center
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Get your Christmas lists ready because Santa Claus is coming to town!. On December 1, Santa will make his grand entrance at the Friendly Center, where he'll be celebrating the holiday season and hearing Christmas wishes at his workshop next to Jason's Deli. He will be...
rhinotimes.com
BackPack Beginnings To Show Off New Store Where All The Food Is Free
In most grocery stores you go into these days, shoppers are highly frustrated by dramatically increasing prices; so it’s good to know that, at one new Greensboro grocery store, everything is always free. BackPack Beginnings is a Greensboro-based non-profit with a mission to “deliver child-centric services to feed, comfort...
Statesville Record & Landmark
Tomlin Mill One Stop to offer gas for $1.76 a gallon at customer appreciation event
Local 76® gas station will host a customer appreciation event on Wednesday from noon to 4 p.m. at the 1025 Tomlin Mill Road location in Statesville. The occasion will offer Top Tier regular unleaded fuel for $1.76 per gallon from 1-4 p.m. for drivers who have downloaded the My 76® App.
Dynamic duo is looking for a family to romp and cuddle with!
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — This dynamic duo is ready for a home! Connie and Jack are a pair of cute little two-month-old chihuahua mix puppies. They’re working on house training and crate training and getting spoiled! They love romping and cuddling. Because they’re small, they would do best in a home with older children. You […]
WXII 12
Second Harvest's new headquarters allows for expansion of culinary training program
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — WXII is partnering with Second Harvest Food Bank this holiday season, collecting generous donations for people all across the Piedmont Triad. The nonprofit is in the process of transitioning into its new headquarters, which will significantly enhance space and technology for its programs. Specifically, the Providence Culinary Training Program.
Firefighters save Burlington home after piece of clothing got too hot, set other clothes on fire
BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A house caught fire in Burlington after an article of clothing got too hot in the dryer and started smoldering. According to the Burlington Fire Department, they responded to a house fire on Herman Blue Court just after midnight on Tuesday. They arrived on the scene around four minutes after being […]
WXII 12
Winston-Salem city leaders to change traffic patterns on two streets
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Beginning Tuesday night, two streets in the downtown area of Winston-Salem may look different than what drivers are used to. First Street from Peters Creek Parkway to Spruce Street and Second Street from Peters Creek Parkway to Broad Street will both be turned into two-way streets.
Rain jacket catches pile of laundry on fire in Burlington home
BURLINGTON, N.C. — When you think about laundry, most often people think about the fire coming from the lint trap, but for Anthony Mebane, it wasn't the dryer that was the issue. On Tuesday morning, while Mebane was at work, he got a call from his alarm company who...
herecomestheguide.com
14 Stunning Wedding Venues in the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina
Searching for a show-stopping wedding venue in North Carolina’s Triad? Anchored between Greensboro, Winston-Salem, and High Point, this bustling region offers a myriad of stunning locations that make the perfect backdrop for your sweet celebration. From grand galas in a luxe ballroom to country-chic shindig at a serene ranch, you’ll find the perfect space to match your style here!
WXII 12
Ground breaking initiative to build more than 400 affordable homes in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The housing authority of Winston-Salem announced the groundbreaking of new affordable homes in town on Monday. The event will take place at the site of the former Brown Elementary School, located at Highland Avenue and Eleventh Street, on Dec. 6 starting at 3 p.m. Choice Neighborhood...
The world's largest hot sauce collection is right under our noses
HIGH POINT, N.C. — The license plate on his car says it all. HOT SAUC. 26 years ago Vic Clinco bought a few bottles of hot sauce not knowing that nearly three decades later his collection would grow to almost 11 thousand bottles and unofficially the world's largest collection.
Mike's Vegan Cookout restaurant coming soon to Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — When people hear about vegan food, some folks turn up their noses. If you've ever met, Mike Roach, he'd say you'd be dead wrong if you tasted his version of vegan. He'll even tell you how much it's saved his life!. Entrepreneur, Mike Roach, said his...
WXII 12
A piece of clothing started a fire after it was taken out of the dryer
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A piece of clothing has caused a fire at a home on Tuesday morning on Herman Blue Court, Burlington. Firefighters said this happened after someone took their clothes out of the dryer and left them in the bedroom as they went to work. The clothes were...
New Cook Out location coming to Randleman
RANDLEMAN, N.C. — An early Christmas for Cook Out lovers in the Triad. A new Cook Out location is coming to Randleman. The website confirms it will be located off West Academy Street. There is currently no timetable on when it is scheduled to open. There are over 50...
WXII 12
‘He will be missed dearly’: High Point Fire Department's battalion chief dies
HIGH POINT, N.C. — The High Point Fire Department is mourning one of its own. The department said Battalion Chief Randy Campbell died. They said he died of complications from cancer. Campbell served as the chief mechanic at the department for years. The High Point Fire Department shared the...
WXII 12
Third graders receive bike as a reward for completing their reading assignment
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Third graders across the Guilford County school district received a big surprise on Monday after completing a reading assignment. The district's effort was in partnership with the Bikes for Kids foundation. The tasks for the reading assignment included "reading, thinking big, being kind and no...
Once classified documents highlight Forsyth County Detention Center operations as county awaits results of latest study
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — If one travels near the Forsyth County Detention Center in Winston-Salem, they’re met with an abundance of road closures, heavy equipment and workers as the area is changing with the introduction of the county Hall of Justice construction. Upon further inspection, however, things are being adjusted inside the detention center […]
