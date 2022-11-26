ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemmons, NC

ourstate.com

5 North Carolina Towns That Belong in a Christmas Movie

Around Christmastime, a nostalgic sense of anticipation and fellowship brings together this Randolph County community. Hop in a wagon or carriage and ride through downtown to enjoy the Christmas lights and festive storefronts. Davidson. For more than three decades, this small college town north of Charlotte has been known for...
DAVIDSON, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Santa Claus coming to Friendly Center

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Get your Christmas lists ready because Santa Claus is coming to town!. On December 1, Santa will make his grand entrance at the Friendly Center, where he'll be celebrating the holiday season and hearing Christmas wishes at his workshop next to Jason's Deli. He will be...
GREENSBORO, NC
rhinotimes.com

BackPack Beginnings To Show Off New Store Where All The Food Is Free

In most grocery stores you go into these days, shoppers are highly frustrated by dramatically increasing prices; so it’s good to know that, at one new Greensboro grocery store, everything is always free. BackPack Beginnings is a Greensboro-based non-profit with a mission to “deliver child-centric services to feed, comfort...
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Dynamic duo is looking for a family to romp and cuddle with!

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — This dynamic duo is ready for a home! Connie and Jack are a pair of cute little two-month-old chihuahua mix puppies. They’re working on house training and crate training and getting spoiled! They love romping and cuddling. Because they’re small, they would do best in a home with older children. You […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
herecomestheguide.com

14 Stunning Wedding Venues in the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina

Searching for a show-stopping wedding venue in North Carolina’s Triad? Anchored between Greensboro, Winston-Salem, and High Point, this bustling region offers a myriad of stunning locations that make the perfect backdrop for your sweet celebration. From grand galas in a luxe ballroom to country-chic shindig at a serene ranch, you’ll find the perfect space to match your style here!
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

New Cook Out location coming to Randleman

RANDLEMAN, N.C. — An early Christmas for Cook Out lovers in the Triad. A new Cook Out location is coming to Randleman. The website confirms it will be located off West Academy Street. There is currently no timetable on when it is scheduled to open. There are over 50...
RANDLEMAN, NC
FOX8 News

Once classified documents highlight Forsyth County Detention Center operations as county awaits results of latest study

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — If one travels near the Forsyth County Detention Center in Winston-Salem, they’re met with an abundance of road closures, heavy equipment and workers as the area is changing with the introduction of the county Hall of Justice construction. Upon further inspection, however, things are being adjusted inside the detention center […]
FORSYTH COUNTY, NC

