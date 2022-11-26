Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
doniphanherald.com
Defense attorney argues Garcia should face resentencing trial in Omaha killings
The Nebraska Supreme Court heard arguments Tuesday over whether a former Indiana doctor on death row for the revenge killings of four people in Omaha — including an 11-year-old boy — should be resentenced because of errors the first time around. Jeff Pickens, chief counsel for the Nebraska...
kfornow.com
Lincoln Man Arrested Related to October Larceny Case
LINCOLN–(KFOR Nov. 28)–A 31-year-old Lincoln man is in jail facing felony theft by deception regarding an October 23 larceny case in a neighborhood southeast of 70th and Old Cheney. On Monday morning, Lincoln Police Captain Max Hubka told KFOR News Gary Winchel was tracked down in the area...
kfornow.com
Two Men Jailed Following Central Lincoln Narcotics Bust
LINCOLN–(KFOR Nov. 29)–Two men are in jail, after a search warrant served Monday afternoon in a central Lincoln neighborhood uncovered drugs and cash. Police were called around 3:30pm Monday to the 2400 block of Lynn Street, where an officer saw Blake Jones, 40, show up in a vehicle and left a short time later. A traffic stop was made and a probable cause search found 114.7 grams of marijuana and $1,264 in cash. Officers then served the warrant at a home and found just over three grams of suspected methamphetamine.
KETV.com
'There was motive': New details in Cass County murder investigation
PLATTSMOUTH, Neb. — On Tuesday, new details were revealed about theAugust 2022 death of 55-year-old Mary Blackwell. According to prosecutors, Blackwell was found in her burning Plattsmouth home with a knife in her chest. Jabari Parsons, 18, is charged with first-degree murder in Blackwell's death. He's also facing two...
kfornow.com
Lincoln Business Owner Accused of Being Involved in Thefts of Catalytic Converters
LINCOLN–(KFOR Nov. 28)–An ongoing theft investigation has led Lincoln Police to the arrest of a local business owner. Police say a search warrant served Sunday morning at Victory Auto, 1443 Cornhusker, led to the arrest of the owner, 33-year-old Viktor Popov and his alleged involvement in catalytic converter thefts and possession of stolen vehicle parts. A warrant served led to the seizure of 101 catalytic converter thefts, worth a total of $30,000.
norfolkneradio.com
$66 million awarded to childcare workers in Nebraska
A recent grant offered by the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services to childcare workers is a way to reward them for all their hard work and for staying in the child care field. The department announced that they are offering $66 million in stipends and loan repayment grants...
iheart.com
Three Omaha residents arrested in Lincoln for stealing catalytic converters
(Lincoln, NE) -- Three Omaha residents are arrested in Lincoln, accused of stealing catalytic converters. Lincoln Police say around 10:00 Saturday morning, officers were called to the 1600 block of Otoe on the report of suspicious persons. Police say the caller observed unknown males exiting a silver Honda SUV and checking door handles of vehicles parked in the neighborhood. Investigators say the caller provided a license plate of the Honda, later determined to belong to a 2014 Honda Pilot stolen out of Omaha. LPD says additional officers arrived in the area and located the Honda Pilot at the U-Stop, near 21st and K Street.
doniphanherald.com
Omaha man accused of killing 20-year-old woman ordered held on no bail
OMAHA — A 22-year-old Omaha man accused of killing a 20-year-old woman in early November appeared in court Monday. Cameron Foster was charged with first-degree murder and ordered held without bail. He and 18-year-old Keanu Louis are accused of killing DaeTiauna Kellogg on Nov. 6. Kellogg was shot near...
Aquaintances speak about Aldrick Scott who's suspected of kidnapping Omaha woman
Investigators are still searching for 43-year-old Cari Allen who's been missing since Nov. 19. Douglas County has an arrest warrant out for suspect Aldrick Scott.
klkntv.com
Nearly $10,000 worth of items stolen in Lincoln cannabis shop smash-and-grab
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A Lincoln dispensary suffered a loss in the thousands after a burglar broke in and stole merchandise, according to police. Officers were called to the Cannabis Factory on Antelope Valley on report of a disturbance Saturday night. Police say they found a glass door and...
klkntv.com
101 stolen catalytic converters worth $30,300 found at Lincoln shop, police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Lincoln Police Department says it found dozens of stolen catalytic converters after searching an auto shop. Officers served a warrant at Victory Auto on Cornhusker Highway on Sunday morning. The owner, 33-year-old Viktor Popov, was the subject of an ongoing investigation regarding stolen catalytic...
Sioux City Journal
Omaha teen who fatally shot best friend in March pleads no contest to manslaughter
OMAHA -- An Omaha teen who fatally shot his best friend — by pulling the trigger of a rifle thinking it was unloaded — has pleaded no contest to manslaughter. Blake W. Miller, 19, entered a plea of no contest on Wednesday to the only charge he faced, manslaughter.
omahamagazine.com
Mayor Jean Stothert is All Business
When Jean Stothert was the only woman serving on Omaha’s city council, a man once addressed the chamber with “Councilmen.” After a pause, he looked at her and added a derisive “oh, you too, honey.”. No one calls Stothert “honey” anymore. Now just shy of a...
klkntv.com
70-year-old Nebraska inmate who brutally killed woman dies serving life sentence
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – An inmate died Sunday at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution, authorities said. Necdet Canbaz, 70, was serving a life sentence since July 9, 1999. He was found guilty of first-degree murder and use of a firearm to commit a felony in Douglas County. Court records...
kfornow.com
LPD Arrests Three People From Omaha In Catalytic Converter Theft
LINCOLN–(KFOR Nov. 28)–Lincoln Police on Saturday arrested three people from Omaha after they allegedly stole a catalytic converter off a vehicle northeast of 27th and Sheridan Boulevard. Captain Todd Kocian on Monday said they received calls around 10am Saturday from the area of 16th and Otoe about two...
News Channel Nebraska
Inmate serving life sentence for murder dies in custody
LINCOLN, Neb. -- Authorities reported on Monday that an inmate from Tecumseh State Correctional Institution (TSCI) died Sunday. The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services (NDCS) said that 70-year-old Necdet Canbaz died Sunday, Nov. 27. NDCS said that Canbaz was serving a life sentence on charges out of Douglas County that...
WOWT
Fake website scams Omaha woman while online shopping
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Black Friday and Cyber Monday start the shopping season but some people who already purchased online are discovering they bought into a scam. While searching for something to greet guests at a special event, Sandy Bloomingdale came across a website where she bought four nine-foot-high artificial trees at a low price.
freightwaves.com
Falling freight rates shutter Iowa trucking company after 24 years
Family-owned Mid Continent Trucking of Denison, Iowa, notified drivers and employees recently that after 24 years, the refrigerated carrier was ceasing operations two days after Thanksgiving because of worsening economic conditions and tumbling freight rates. An email about the closing created some confusion, but the company says all displaced employees...
doniphanherald.com
Man charged with kidnapping missing Omaha woman
A Kansas man has been charged with kidnapping in connection with the disappearance of Omaha woman Cari Allen. An arrest warrant was issued Wednesday for 47-year-old Aldrick Scott, who has been charged with Allen's kidnapping and accessory to a felony. He was not in custody as of Friday evening, according to available court documents.
Sioux City Journal
Neighbors sue in attempt to stop solar farm east of Lincoln
Nearly three dozen landowners have filed a lawsuit seeking to stop a large solar farm from being built east of Lincoln. Ranger Power, a Chicago-based company, wants to build a 250-megawatt solar farm spread out over more than 2,800 acres in an area stretching from 128th Street to 190th Street and from O Street to Havelock Avenue.
Comments / 0