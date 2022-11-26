ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minden, IA

kfornow.com

Lincoln Man Arrested Related to October Larceny Case

LINCOLN–(KFOR Nov. 28)–A 31-year-old Lincoln man is in jail facing felony theft by deception regarding an October 23 larceny case in a neighborhood southeast of 70th and Old Cheney. On Monday morning, Lincoln Police Captain Max Hubka told KFOR News Gary Winchel was tracked down in the area...
LINCOLN, NE
kfornow.com

Two Men Jailed Following Central Lincoln Narcotics Bust

LINCOLN–(KFOR Nov. 29)–Two men are in jail, after a search warrant served Monday afternoon in a central Lincoln neighborhood uncovered drugs and cash. Police were called around 3:30pm Monday to the 2400 block of Lynn Street, where an officer saw Blake Jones, 40, show up in a vehicle and left a short time later. A traffic stop was made and a probable cause search found 114.7 grams of marijuana and $1,264 in cash. Officers then served the warrant at a home and found just over three grams of suspected methamphetamine.
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

'There was motive': New details in Cass County murder investigation

PLATTSMOUTH, Neb. — On Tuesday, new details were revealed about theAugust 2022 death of 55-year-old Mary Blackwell. According to prosecutors, Blackwell was found in her burning Plattsmouth home with a knife in her chest. Jabari Parsons, 18, is charged with first-degree murder in Blackwell's death. He's also facing two...
CASS COUNTY, NE
kfornow.com

Lincoln Business Owner Accused of Being Involved in Thefts of Catalytic Converters

LINCOLN–(KFOR Nov. 28)–An ongoing theft investigation has led Lincoln Police to the arrest of a local business owner. Police say a search warrant served Sunday morning at Victory Auto, 1443 Cornhusker, led to the arrest of the owner, 33-year-old Viktor Popov and his alleged involvement in catalytic converter thefts and possession of stolen vehicle parts. A warrant served led to the seizure of 101 catalytic converter thefts, worth a total of $30,000.
LINCOLN, NE
norfolkneradio.com

$66 million awarded to childcare workers in Nebraska

A recent grant offered by the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services to childcare workers is a way to reward them for all their hard work and for staying in the child care field. The department announced that they are offering $66 million in stipends and loan repayment grants...
NEBRASKA STATE
iheart.com

Three Omaha residents arrested in Lincoln for stealing catalytic converters

(Lincoln, NE) -- Three Omaha residents are arrested in Lincoln, accused of stealing catalytic converters. Lincoln Police say around 10:00 Saturday morning, officers were called to the 1600 block of Otoe on the report of suspicious persons. Police say the caller observed unknown males exiting a silver Honda SUV and checking door handles of vehicles parked in the neighborhood. Investigators say the caller provided a license plate of the Honda, later determined to belong to a 2014 Honda Pilot stolen out of Omaha. LPD says additional officers arrived in the area and located the Honda Pilot at the U-Stop, near 21st and K Street.
OMAHA, NE
doniphanherald.com

Omaha man accused of killing 20-year-old woman ordered held on no bail

OMAHA — A 22-year-old Omaha man accused of killing a 20-year-old woman in early November appeared in court Monday. Cameron Foster was charged with first-degree murder and ordered held without bail. He and 18-year-old Keanu Louis are accused of killing DaeTiauna Kellogg on Nov. 6. Kellogg was shot near...
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

101 stolen catalytic converters worth $30,300 found at Lincoln shop, police say

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Lincoln Police Department says it found dozens of stolen catalytic converters after searching an auto shop. Officers served a warrant at Victory Auto on Cornhusker Highway on Sunday morning. The owner, 33-year-old Viktor Popov, was the subject of an ongoing investigation regarding stolen catalytic...
LINCOLN, NE
omahamagazine.com

Mayor Jean Stothert is All Business

When Jean Stothert was the only woman serving on Omaha’s city council, a man once addressed the chamber with “Councilmen.” After a pause, he looked at her and added a derisive “oh, you too, honey.”. No one calls Stothert “honey” anymore. Now just shy of a...
OMAHA, NE
kfornow.com

LPD Arrests Three People From Omaha In Catalytic Converter Theft

LINCOLN–(KFOR Nov. 28)–Lincoln Police on Saturday arrested three people from Omaha after they allegedly stole a catalytic converter off a vehicle northeast of 27th and Sheridan Boulevard. Captain Todd Kocian on Monday said they received calls around 10am Saturday from the area of 16th and Otoe about two...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Inmate serving life sentence for murder dies in custody

LINCOLN, Neb. -- Authorities reported on Monday that an inmate from Tecumseh State Correctional Institution (TSCI) died Sunday. The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services (NDCS) said that 70-year-old Necdet Canbaz died Sunday, Nov. 27. NDCS said that Canbaz was serving a life sentence on charges out of Douglas County that...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NE
WOWT

Fake website scams Omaha woman while online shopping

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Black Friday and Cyber Monday start the shopping season but some people who already purchased online are discovering they bought into a scam. While searching for something to greet guests at a special event, Sandy Bloomingdale came across a website where she bought four nine-foot-high artificial trees at a low price.
OMAHA, NE
freightwaves.com

Falling freight rates shutter Iowa trucking company after 24 years

Family-owned Mid Continent Trucking of Denison, Iowa, notified drivers and employees recently that after 24 years, the refrigerated carrier was ceasing operations two days after Thanksgiving because of worsening economic conditions and tumbling freight rates. An email about the closing created some confusion, but the company says all displaced employees...
DENISON, IA
doniphanherald.com

Man charged with kidnapping missing Omaha woman

A Kansas man has been charged with kidnapping in connection with the disappearance of Omaha woman Cari Allen. An arrest warrant was issued Wednesday for 47-year-old Aldrick Scott, who has been charged with Allen's kidnapping and accessory to a felony. He was not in custody as of Friday evening, according to available court documents.
OMAHA, NE
Sioux City Journal

Neighbors sue in attempt to stop solar farm east of Lincoln

Nearly three dozen landowners have filed a lawsuit seeking to stop a large solar farm from being built east of Lincoln. Ranger Power, a Chicago-based company, wants to build a 250-megawatt solar farm spread out over more than 2,800 acres in an area stretching from 128th Street to 190th Street and from O Street to Havelock Avenue.
LINCOLN, NE

