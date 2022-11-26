ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crestline, OH

New look Crestline hopes to build upon trend of recent success

By Zachary Holden, Bucyrus Telegraph-Forum
 3 days ago

CRESTLINE — Three consecutive winning seasons at Crestline is something the program hasn't seen since World War II.

Coach Tyler Sanders, who has led the way for all three, is now entering his fifth season in charge. And while this will be a challenging season with just one starter returning, there are three letter winners and a new wave of talent is ready to carry on the winning tradition.

"We have a brand new squad," Sanders said.

Four seniors and a junior make up the starting lineup this season. Point guard Trevor Shade is back having averaged five points and two assists last season, Isaiah Perry was one of the breakout stars last year for the Bulldogs, averaging six points, and Jake Bruce will again be the team's big man in the paint. These seniors are joined by classmate Wyatt Cheney and junior Logan Huber to round out the starting five.

"Isaiah can be explosive and has the ability to get to the rim," Sanders said. "Jake is strong around the rim. And Trevor is a good 3-point shooter who handles the ball well."

Coming off the bench will be senior Carter Jones and sophomores Carter Geisige and Karter Koge.

"We want to continue our winning season streak and compete for a sectional," Sanders said of the team's goals.

Battling for a league title would be nice, too, but he knows the Mid-Buckeye Conference goes through Lucas, which has dominated in recent years.

"Lucas is still the top dog, then it's wide open," Sanders said. "The conference is stronger than it has been in the last few year."

Crestline begins the season at Buckeye Central Saturday night before hosting Colonel Crawford on Monday and opening league play Friday at Mansfield St. Peter's.

