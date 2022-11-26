ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

Former Cincinnati Royals coach, local legend Charley Wolf dies at age 96

By Adam Baum, Cincinnati Enquirer
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ou1Mv_0jOQD6wU00

Life happens to us and for us.

How we use the time we’re given determines what our life looks like, and how we’re remembered.

Charley Wolf made the most of it.

"He lived a good life," his son, Steve, told The Enquirer.

That means that when it's over, the people who were a part of it and shared in it, are better because of it.

Charley died on Saturday. He was 96 years old.

He leaves behind six sons, 19 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, and a story that time, despite its persistence, can't touch.

Charley was born on May 7, 1926, in Covington, Kentucky. His father, Clifford, was a salesman. His mother, Madeline, stayed at home to care for Charley and his two sisters.

It didn't take long for Charley to find sports. Or maybe they found him.

The sports weren't organized, but that didn't stop him. He and his friends played football, baseball, and basketball.

Charley attended Newport Catholic High School for two years.

He switched to St. Xavier High School, which was in downtown Cincinnati at the time, so he took the streetcar over from Fort Thomas in Northern Kentucky every day.

Charley starred in football, baseball and basketball for the Bombers. He graduated in 1944 and was inducted into St. Xavier's inaugural Hall of Fame class.

After high school, Charley went to the University of Notre Dame for one year.

He played football but broke his ankle. He also played basketball and baseball, before he joined the Navy.

Following his service, Charley played semi-professional basketball, then spent seven seasons playing baseball in the Cincinnati Reds farm system.

After baseball, he went back to school at Xavier University to get his degree.

Once he completed his degree, Charley got into coaching.

He coached baseball and basketball at Villa Madonna, which is now Thomas More University.

Right before Charley's next endeavor, he met his wife, Loraine, who was on the Paul Dixon Show on television.

At the time, Charley was about to become the head coach of the Cincinnati Royals, a National Basketball Association franchise. Charley coached Oscar Robertson and the Royals for three years (1960-63) before coaching the Detroit Pistons.

Following his stint with the Pistons, Charley and Loraine moved back to Cincinnati, where he started a rental car business that was eventually bought out by another company.

By that time, Charley and Loraine had six children, all sons ‒ Marty, Steve, Greg, Jeff, Dan, and David.

The greatest compliment a son can give his father is to emulate him. To do what he did and live how he lived.

All six of the Wolf boys attended St. Xavier. They all played sports. Marty played basketball and tennis at Xavier University. Steve played basketball and tennis at NC State and Xavier. Greg played basketball at Spring Hill College. Jeff, Dan and David played at Rollins College.

"We did everything as a family. When we started playing tennis my dad did it to help us with our lateral movement. My dad had never picked up a tennis racket, he just went out and started practicing," said Steve.

They'd pile into a big station wagon and the Wolfs would cover all the courts. Marty would play against his dad. Steve would play against his mom, who died five years ago. Greg would play Jeff. And Dan would play David.

"We would have all the courts. If we didn't have four courts, we'd rotate," said Steve.

That way of life and love of sports has permeated through the entire family, down to his grandkids ‒ many of whom played or now play college sports.

"My dad's legacy is that he has six boys. All six were captains of our high school teams, some of us were captains of our college teams, and all six were business owners. All six of us started our own companies because of what he and my mom gave us," said Steve.

Charley was quiet. He wasn't the type to complain.

He was a man of faith.

"His line was, 'All for the honor and glory of God,'" Steve said. "That's how he lived his life. He had unbelievable faith. He had faith in God. He had faith in his family. He had faith in people."

And more than anything, he loved his grandchildren.

"He had pictures of them everywhere," said Steve. "He didn't miss anything his grandchildren did until he was not able to go."

He'd babysit and when his grandkids left his house, he'd make sure they had a pack of fruit snacks, "just to make sure they didn't forget him."

There would be days when he'd have five games and he'd make it to all of them to see them play.

Charley was strong. He had conviction. He was tough, loving and caring.

He drove to church every day until he was 92 years old. He still played tennis then, too.

His thoughts were positive, never negative.

Charley liked to say, "Now what do we do? Where do we go from here? How do we use this?" Steve said.

Now you remember. You go where he went. See what he saw. Feel what he felt. And you try to live like Charley lived.

Comments / 0

Related
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

Cincinnati Reds sign catcher Luke Maile, Covington Catholic product, to 1-year deal

Luke Maile was a part of the Cleveland Guardians’ playoff run during the 2022 season and now he’s returning home. Maile signed a one-year, $1.175 million contract with the Cincinnati Reds on Monday, filling the backup catcher role behind starter Tyler Stephenson. Maile can receive an additional $25,000 bonus if he plays in 80 games, a source with knowledge of the contract told The Enquirer. Maile, a Covington Catholic product, has drawn positive reviews for his defense...
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

Cincinnati Reds promote Joel McKeithan to hitting coach, add to David Bell's staff

The Cincinnati Reds promoted Joel McKeithan to hitting coach and announced Tuesday they hired four coaches for manager David Bell’s 2023 staff. McKeithan spent the 2022 season as the Reds’ assistant hitting coach, his first year in the organization. McKeithan previously spent one year as Detroit’s minor league hitting coordinator and he was a minor league coach in Philadelphia’s farm system in 2019 and 2020.
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

Khamari Anderson, Ayden Greene, Duclona decommit from UC; Hardaway, Bermudez enter portal

Tight end Khamari Anderson, defensive back Jonas Duclona and wide receiver Ayden Greene have joined the list of players announcing they're decommitting from the Cincinnati Bearcats after Luke Fickell was introduced as the Wisconsin Badgers' new head coach. Anderson, a Cass Technical (Michigan) star, was ranked 14th nationally among Class...
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

12K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking Cincinnati news, traffic, weather and local headlines from The Cincinnati Enquirer newspaper.

 http://cincinnati.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy