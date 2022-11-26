ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Carolina football vs. Clemson: WR Josh Vann questionable to return after injury

By Emily Adams, Greenville News
 3 days ago
CLEMSON — South Carolina football wide receiver Josh Vann is questionable to return in the Gamecocks' rivalry matchup against Clemson on Saturday (noon, ABC).

Vann, a fifth-year senior, went down on the field after making a 34-yard catch on a pass from quarterback Spencer Rattler under pressure. ABC's Molly McGrath reported that Vann's injury is a left knee sprain. He was helped off of the field by training staff walking gingerly following the catch. He is questionable to return. Before his exit late in the first quarter, Vann logged two receptions for a team-high 56 yards.

LIVE UPDATES:Clemson football score vs. South Carolina: Live updates

BOWL PROJECTIONS:South Carolina football bowl projections: Gator, ReliaQuest favored after Tennessee upset

The Gamecocks (7-4, 4-4 SEC) entered the matchup with Clemson (10-1) the healthiest they have been in weeks with both starting running backs available for the first time since losing to Missouri in Week 9. Marshawn Lloyd finished the first quarter with -1 yards on two carries, and Christian Beal-Smith logged two yards on his lone carry.

ABC also reported that tight end Jaheim Bell, who has taken snaps at running back amid the team's injury issues, is complaining of wrist pain on sideline. Tight end Nate Adkins was also checked by trainers after a 32-yard catch.

The stakes are high — even higher than usual — for the Palmetto Bowl rivalry. The Gamecocks are coming off of one of the biggest upsets in program history over then-No. 5 Tennessee, and Clemson is looking for dominant win to make a late case for College Football Playoff contention. The Tigers dominated Miami 40-10 in Week 12.

The Tigers, who lead the all-time series 72-42-4, are in the midst of the longest winning streak in the history of the rivalry with seven consecutive victories since 2014. The Tigers previously won seven straight from 1934-1940 and would break the record with an eighth win this year. The Gamecocks' longest streak came right before Clemson's with five straight wins from 2009-2013.

