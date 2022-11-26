Read full article on original website
Alexa Gasparotto Qualifies For 2023 US Figure Skating Championships
On Nov. 10, figure skater Alexa Gasparotto secured her first-ever slot in the US Figure Skating Championships after placing second in the Midwestern Sectional Singles and US Pairs Final. "It was super, super exciting," Gasparotto told Amsterdam News. "My short program was not the best, so going into the long...
NBC Sports
Anna Shcherbakova, Olympic figure skating champion, extends competition absence
Olympic figure skating champion Anna Shcherbakova will miss the Russian Championships because she has not fully recovered from August knee surgery, a representative for the skater said Tuesday. Shcherbakova, 18, has been sidelined from competition since the surgery. All Russian skaters are banned from international competition due to the war...
theScore
Auger-Aliassime, Shapovalov give Canada 1st Davis Cup title
MALAGA, Spain (AP) — Canada won its first Davis Cup title on Sunday, beating Australia behind victories from Denis Shapovalov and Felix Auger-Aliassime. Auger-Aliassime secured the winning point when he downed Alex de Minaur 6-3, 6-4 after Shapovalov opened the day by rolling past Thanasi Kokkinakis 6-2, 6-4. Shapovalov...
Where’d he go? Morocco goalie disappears at World Cup game
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Morocco goalkeeper Yassine Bounou mysteriously disappeared before kickoff of his team’s shocking 2-0 World Cup win over Belgium on Sunday. Bounou lined up with the Morocco team for the national anthems and then went to speak to coach Walid Regragui, who embraced him and turned to speak to his reserve keeper. Munir El Kajoui then ran onto the field in time to be included in the pre-match team photo and didn’t allow a goal as Morocco beat second-ranked Belgium.
This is the side of the World Cup that Qatar would prefer you ignore
It is one of the regular moments of harsh reality that takes you out of the illusion that is this World Cup. As the taxi driver drops the group off, there is a sudden plea. It is not for a five-star rating.“Can you give me a tip please?”, he asks. “I have no money to eat.”The driver, of south Asian descent, sends almost everything he earns back to his family. This is supposed to be the long-awaited period when such workers can generate income due to the number of visitors to Qatar but here is another who is just starving.Anyone...
Qatar just spat in the face of Budweiser’s $75 million World Cup sponsorship
Thumama stadium in Doha, where beer-less fans will watch World Cup matches. For many sports fans, attending a game and drinking beer go hand in hand. Well aware of this, AB InBev’s Budweiser spends about $75 million every four years to be the official beer sponsor of the World Cup.
Qatar hotel prices and air fares tumble once World Cup fans start to leave
For almost all the footballers in Qatar, there is still everything to play for in the World Cup 2022. But from Tuesday onwards, the results of the final matches of the group stage will see beaten teams – and fans – beginning the long journey home.Research by The Independent shows that accommodation prices in Qatar are peaking for the tournament on Monday and Tuesday nights.The cheapest stay for two offered through the official accommodation provider is £323 per night at the Al Mansoura apartments.But once supporters, players and media from the countries knocked out leave, rates start to slip fast.On...
The quickest goal in World Cup history? Alphonso Davies scores after just 67 seconds
How the Canadian's goal against Croatia compares to other rapid goals in World Cup history
tennisuptodate.com
Auger-Aliassime brings Canada glory in 2022 Davis Cup Finals, adding to ATP Cup triumph
Felix Auger-Aliassime has brought Canada glory in the 2022 Davis Cup Finals after seeing off Alex de Minaur 6-3, 6-4 to seal the title for the very first time. Canada add to their ATP Cup triumph earlier in the season which of course will be changed to the United Cup going forward, a tournament they won't win due to not entering a team.
'It's not safe and it's not right.' Qatar says all are welcome to the World Cup but some LGBTQ soccer fans are staying away
"I'm a man and I love men. I do -- please don't be shocked -- have sex with other men. This is normal. So please get used to it, or stay out of football."
Croatia charged after fans taunt Canadian World Cup player
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — A disciplinary case was opened against Croatia at the World Cup on Tuesday after the team’s fans taunted a Canada player with Serbian family ties. FIFA said the charge against the Croatian soccer federation was “due to the behavior of its fans” and cited rules relating to discrimination and security at games.
SB Nation
Canelo Alvarez wants to whoop Messi after he stepped on Mexico jersey at World Cup
The best boxer in the world has beef with the biggest soccer star in the world because of a perceived moment of disrespect that happened in the World Cup. On Saturday, Argentina defeated Mexico, 2-0, in the World Cup thanks to a brilliant goal by Lionel Messi. The 35-year-old broke a scoreless draw in the 64th minute with a missile from outside the box. Argentina was playing for its tournament life in its second game after a shocking defeat to Saudi Arabia in their World Cup opener, and Messi heroically came through when his country needed it. It was a monumental moment for one of the all-time greats playing in what’s likely his final World Cup after a long history of coming up a little short in the sport’s premier event.
World Cup TV pundit under fire for disparaging Qatari attire
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Former Germany forward Sandro Wagner is under fire for a disparaging remark he made about Qatari men’s traditional attire while commentating for TV during Germany and Spain’s World Cup match on Sunday. Wagner was commentating on the teams’ 1-1 draw for German broadcaster...
Prince William's Royal Title Backlash Comes to a Head in Key Soccer Match
William has come under fire for being Prince of Wales as an Englishman—now his loyalties will be tested as Wales and England face off at the World Cup.
Exclusive: World Cup soccer fans stopped by security officials for wearing rainbow-colored items
The World Cup is well underway in Qatar, but issues surrounding LGBTQ+ rights for the Gulf state, world soccer governing body FIFA, teams and fans just won't go away.
tennisuptodate.com
Novak Djokovic, Genie Bouchard and tennis community congratulate Canada on first Davis Cup victory
Canada defeated Australia 2-0 in the finals on Sunday to clinch their first-ever Davis Cup title since the tournament started in 1990. 18th-ranked Denis Shapovalov set the tone for his team by breaking Thanasi Kokkinakis as many as four times and defeating him 6-2, 6-4 to give Canada a 1-0 lead.
Not much room for youth in Croatia vs. Belgium at World Cup
DOHA , Qatar (AP) — When Belgium’s “Golden Generation” meets Croatia’s accomplished veterans in a decisive World Cup match on Thursday, there won’t be much room on the field for younger players. Croatia, which reached the final four years ago, and Belgium, which finished...
NBC Sports
Alpine skiing TV, live stream schedule for 2022-23 World Cup season
NBC Sports and Peacock combine to air live coverage of the 2022-23 Alpine skiing season, including races on the World Cup, which starts this weekend. Coverage begins with the traditional season-opening giant slaloms in Soelden, Austria, this Saturday and Sunday, streaming live on Peacock. The first of four stops in...
Neymar to miss Brazil's last group game at World Cup
DOHA, Qatar — (AP) — Neymar will miss Brazil's last group game at the World Cup because of his right ankle injury, the team doctor said Tuesday. Rodrigo Lasmar said the Brazil forward will not recover in time to face Cameroon in the Group G game on Friday.
FOX Sports
Ferrari team principal Binotto leaving after troubled season
MARANELLO, Italy (AP) — Ferrari is parting ways with Mattia Binotto after 28 years — four as head of the Formula One team — following a hideous season of botched strategy calls that cost Charles Leclerc any chance to contend for the championship. Leclerc opened with two...
