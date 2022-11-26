Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
cbs4local.com
SWAT situation took place in central El Paso after man barricades inside home
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A SWAT situation happened in central El Paso Monday night. The SWAT situation is took place at the 3300 block of Harrison Avenue and Copia Street. The El Paso Police Department's gang unit was executing a warrant on a man for charges of aggravated...
SWAT situation resolved ‘without further incident’ with arrest of man
UPDATE: El Paso police have released the name of the man arrested during Monday night’s SWAT incident along Harrison. Julio Cesar Perez, 33, was arrested and booked on two outstanding warrants for probation violation for aggravated assault on a peace officer. Probation violations do not have a bond. Original story: El Paso police resolved a […]
KFOX 14
Affidavit: Woman fired gun to let victims know 'she wasn't afraid to use it' in shooting
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Court documents released more information about the shooting that happened at the Glory Road parking garage in west El Paso over the weekend where one person was injured. The shooting happened at the parking garage on Glory Road on Sunday around 12:31 a.m. Sasha...
YAHOO!
El Paso police seek suspect in parking lot shooting outside Bad Habits bar
A man was wounded in a shooting when another man fired a handgun at a car outside a bar in the parking lot of Airway Plaza last week. El Paso police investigators are working to identify a man suspected in the shooting at 1:38 a.m. on Nov. 22 outside Bad Habits Bar & Grill at 1160 Airway Blvd. in East-Central El Paso.
KFOX 14
Shooting at Glory Road Parking Garage leaves 1 injured
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso police stated two people were arrested in connection to a shooting at the parking garage located on Glory Road in west El Paso. The shooting left left a 23-year-old woman injured. Police responded to a shooting call at 12:31 a.m. Sunday. Sasha...
El Paso police arrest 26 people for DWI during Thanksgiving weekend
El Paso, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso police arrested 26 people and charged them with DWI from Wednesday to Sunday, Nov. 23-27, over the long Thanksgiving weekend. The previous weekend, Friday through Monday, Nov. 18-21, 18 people were arrested for DWI and the weekend before that, Nov. 11-14, police made 21 arrests for DWI.
Inmate at El Paso County jail allegedly kicks officer, tries to steal duty weapon
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – An inmate at the El Paso County jail is facing additional charges after he allegedly kicked a detention officer and tried to take the officer’s duty weapon when he was taken to a hospital for a medical appointment. On Sunday, Nov. 27, Joe Watts was arrested on an assault for family violence […]
KFOX 14
ESC Region 19 Head Start reports more than 2 dozen catalytic converter thefts from school
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — ESC Region 19 Head Start officials said 28 catalytic converters were stolen from their buses over Thanksgiving break. The discovery was made Monday making it difficult to provide transports, stated a representative for Head Start. Surveillance video provided by ESC Region 19 shows two...
KFOX 14
El Paso man dies after crash on US Highway 62/180 in Hudspeth County
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — An El Paso man died after a crash on U.S. Highway 62/180 in Hudspeth County last week. Officials with the Texas Department of Public Safety said 24-year-old Luis Roberto Zamorano was driving a 2014 Chevrolet Silverado westbound on the single lane of highway 62/180.
YAHOO!
Mexican girl, 12, dies after hit by truck on Border Highway in El Paso's Lower Valley
A 12-year-old girl from Mexico is dead after she and her mother were struck by a pickup Saturday night while with a group crossing the César Chávez Border Highway in the Lower Valley, El Paso police said. The deadly collision occurred at 5:52 p.m. on the westbound lanes...
KFOX 14
Gas leak evacuates businesses in west El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A gas leak was reported at Mesa Street and Mesa Hills Drive in west El Paso Tuesday afternoon. Businesses nearby were evacuated as a safety precaution, according to a spokesman with El Paso Fire Department. A spokesperson with the Texas Gas Service said "a...
KFOX 14
Multiple-vehicle crash reported at Loop 375 and Iron Medics
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A crash involving multiple vehicles along Loop 375 near William Beaumont Army Medical Center was reported Monday morning. Cameras that belong to the Texas Department of Transportation showed several vehicles at the crash site along Loop 375 and Iron Medics Drive. The crash caused...
KFOX 14
Driver in minivan accused of trying to smuggle bundles of cocaine into U.S.
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — More than 19 pounds of cocaine were found under the dashboard of a minivan that crossed into El Paso from Mexico. The discovery was made Monday at the Stanton Bridge. According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, a 71-year-old Mexican man drove up in...
KVIA
Multiple people hit on Loop 375 near Ascarate Park
EL PASO, Texas -- At least two people were hit by a car on Loop 375 near Ascarate Park, according to initial reports. Authorities tell ABC-7 that one person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, and another was taken with minor injuries. The crash appears to have happened...
KFOX 14
El Pasoans worried Walmart shooting case will get delayed even more after DA resigns
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The case against the El Paso Walmart shooting suspect will most likely get delayed even more after the El Paso District Attorney announced she is resigning. El Paso DA Yvonne Rosales said she will resign effective Dec. 14 after many issues reported within her...
KFOX 14
CBP officers stop colored fentanyl, meth smuggling attempt on Thanksgiving Day
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers working at the Paso Del Norte border crossing in downtown El Paso stopped a smuggling attempt on Thanksgiving Day. The officers intercepted 26 pounds of methamphetamine and three pounds of fentanyl. “While many families were enjoying time together...
Family, friends of student killed in UNM campus shooting speak out
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The family of the UNM student killed in an on-campus shooting after police say he shot at an NMSU student is speaking out and demanding answers on if Brandon Travis’ death could’ve been prevented. Nearly 40 of Brandon Travis’ family, friends, and coaches joined a Zoom call, sharing who they knew Brandon […]
1 person injured after rollover crash on I-10 West Saturday night
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A single vehicle rollover crash along Interstate 10 in West El Paso sent one person to the hospital with what fire dispatchers called non-life-threatening injuries. The crash happened at about 9:20 p.m. late Saturday night near the Sunland Park exit. The crash forced the closure of two right lanes on […]
52-Year-Old Man Killed In A Hit-And-Run Crash In El Paso (El Paso, TX)
El Paso police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that claimed a life. The crash happened on Thursday when a pedestrian tried to cross Loop 375 from south to north. The victim, a 52-year-old Guatemalan man, was running across the road with a group of about six other men.
KFOX 14
Walmart shooting state case won't be impacted by DAs resignation, UTEP professor says
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — El Paso County District Attorney Yvonne Rosales's resignation will take effect on Dec. 15 and a professor at the University of Texas at El Paso said he doesn't believe cases will be impacted. There's been concern her resignation will impact the state trial for...
