El Paso, TX

KTSM

SWAT situation resolved ‘without further incident’ with arrest of man

UPDATE: El Paso police have released the name of the man arrested during Monday night’s SWAT incident along Harrison. Julio Cesar Perez, 33, was arrested and booked on two outstanding warrants for probation violation for aggravated assault on a peace officer. Probation violations do not have a bond. Original story: El Paso police resolved a […]
EL PASO, TX
YAHOO!

El Paso police seek suspect in parking lot shooting outside Bad Habits bar

A man was wounded in a shooting when another man fired a handgun at a car outside a bar in the parking lot of Airway Plaza last week. El Paso police investigators are working to identify a man suspected in the shooting at 1:38 a.m. on Nov. 22 outside Bad Habits Bar & Grill at 1160 Airway Blvd. in East-Central El Paso.
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Shooting at Glory Road Parking Garage leaves 1 injured

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso police stated two people were arrested in connection to a shooting at the parking garage located on Glory Road in west El Paso. The shooting left left a 23-year-old woman injured. Police responded to a shooting call at 12:31 a.m. Sunday. Sasha...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

El Paso police arrest 26 people for DWI during Thanksgiving weekend

El Paso, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso police arrested 26 people and charged them with DWI from Wednesday to Sunday, Nov. 23-27, over the long Thanksgiving weekend. The previous weekend, Friday through Monday, Nov. 18-21, 18 people were arrested for DWI and the weekend before that, Nov.  11-14, police made 21 arrests for DWI.
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Gas leak evacuates businesses in west El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A gas leak was reported at Mesa Street and Mesa Hills Drive in west El Paso Tuesday afternoon. Businesses nearby were evacuated as a safety precaution, according to a spokesman with El Paso Fire Department. A spokesperson with the Texas Gas Service said "a...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Multiple-vehicle crash reported at Loop 375 and Iron Medics

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A crash involving multiple vehicles along Loop 375 near William Beaumont Army Medical Center was reported Monday morning. Cameras that belong to the Texas Department of Transportation showed several vehicles at the crash site along Loop 375 and Iron Medics Drive. The crash caused...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Multiple people hit on Loop 375 near Ascarate Park

EL PASO, Texas -- At least two people were hit by a car on Loop 375 near Ascarate Park, according to initial reports. Authorities tell ABC-7 that one person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, and another was taken with minor injuries. The crash appears to have happened...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

CBP officers stop colored fentanyl, meth smuggling attempt on Thanksgiving Day

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers working at the Paso Del Norte border crossing in downtown El Paso stopped a smuggling attempt on Thanksgiving Day. The officers intercepted 26 pounds of methamphetamine and three pounds of fentanyl. “While many families were enjoying time together...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

1 person injured after rollover crash on I-10 West Saturday night

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A single vehicle rollover crash along Interstate 10 in West El Paso sent one person to the hospital with what fire dispatchers called non-life-threatening injuries. The crash happened at about 9:20 p.m. late Saturday night near the Sunland Park exit. The crash forced the closure of two right lanes on […]
EL PASO, TX

