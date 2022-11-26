Read full article on original website
WOWT
Power outages affect thousands in Omaha-metro, southwest Iowa
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Thousands were without power Tuesday morning as the area’s first substantial winter weather system pushed through the Omaha-metro area. At 12:10 p.m., OPPD reported that power was gradually being restored, but many are still without power. “The number of customers without power has dropped from...
klkntv.com
Vehicles slide off slick, snowy roads across Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The York County Communications Center said early Tuesday morning that it was already getting calls of vehicles sliding off the interstate. It’s urging everyone to be careful if you have to travel. There have also been several reports of crashes around Buffalo County, including...
News Channel Nebraska
Several OPPD customers lose power Tuesday
OMAHA, Neb. -- Over 3,000 OPPD customers have been without power at various points Tuesday. According to Omaha Public Power District, the outage peaked in late morning. Power has been restored over a third of those affected, but nearly 1,100 customers in Cass County remain without power. Much of Weeping Water lost power by late Tuesday morning.
WOWT
Hundreds without power Tuesday afternoon in Omaha
Three 13-year-olds accused of murder will be tried as juveniles. Salvation Army's Winter Night Watch starts Wednesday. The program sends a truck out to provide food to Omaha's homeless. Flags at half staff to honor Virginia Rep. Donald McEachin. Updated: 1 hour ago. Flags in Nebraska will be flown at...
KETV.com
Outage impacting emergency services in 3 Nebraska counties, according to officials
SAUNDERS COUNTY, Neb. — An outage is impacting 911 service for three Nebraska counties, according to officials. Officials said the 911 system is down for Butler, Platte and Saunders counties. In Saunders County, residents can call 402-443-1000 for emergencies. There is no indication at this time to the cause...
News Channel Nebraska
Wind blamed for power outages
SIDNEY - MidAmerican Energy is reporting power outages in southwest Iowa and the Sapp Bros Truck Stop near Percival was shut down. At 10:17 a.m., the power company reported 974 outages in Fremont County, including 602 at Sidney, 487 in Tabor, 167 at Riverton, 88 in Thurman, 105 in Randolph, 11 in Farragut and 43 in Underwood.
WOWT
Top 3 at 3: Local headlines for Tuesday, Nov. 29
3 Hurt in Mills County Crash
(Mills) Three people from Omaha, Nebraska, suffered injuries in a single-vehicle accident in Mills County. The Iowa State Patrol says the accident happened at 4:29 a.m. on Saturday on Interstate 29 near the 32-mile marker. Authorities identified the injured as 28-year-old Iri Mendez DeGante, 23-year-old Valero DeGante Cruz, and 22-year-old Juan DeGante Cruz.
WOWT
Search continues for Kansas man wanted in connection to missing Omaha woman
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - For the first time we have a picture of the Kansas man wanted on allegations of kidnapping an Omaha woman. Aldrick Scott, 47, is retired military. He served a total of 20 years with both the Marine Corps and U.S. Army. The Shawnee County Sheriff in...
WOWT
Sarpy County homeowners demand stoplight at intersection on Highway 31
SARPY COUNTY, Neb. (WOWT) - A building boom in the southwest metro area is bringing in new homeowners and concerns that the best way out of one neighborhood is taking a dangerous turn. Across from a harvested field lies fertile ground for home growth and Giles is the main road...
WOWT
Bond at $500,000 for man arrest for assault on an officer
WOWT
Omaha Everyday: SHARE Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It’s Giving Tuesday today! Join Dave Webber today as he talks about Giving Tuesday with SHARE Omaha. Go to SHAREomaha.org or SHAREiowa.org and find causes that matter to you! And give NOW!
WOWT
Omaha 13-year-olds tried as juveniles in murder case
klkntv.com
Crash closes busy Lincoln intersection; driver cited on suspicion of DUI
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A crash shut down the busy Homestead Expressway and West Van Dorn Street interchange on Monday morning. The Lincoln Police Department says only one vehicle was involved in the wreck, which occurred a little after 2:30 a.m. The 19-year-old driver was on Highway 77 and...
omahamagazine.com
Mayor Jean Stothert is All Business
When Jean Stothert was the only woman serving on Omaha’s city council, a man once addressed the chamber with “Councilmen.” After a pause, he looked at her and added a derisive “oh, you too, honey.”. No one calls Stothert “honey” anymore. Now just shy of a...
KCRG.com
Four killed, three hurt in vehicular incidents since start of Thanksgiving holiday period
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The busy holiday travel weekend has resulted in multiple crashes on Iowa roadways, with several turning fatal. Since Wednesday, Nov. 23, the Iowa State Patrol said that five crashes have taken place with injuries or fatalities. Only one of them took place in eastern Iowa, when a 13-year-old was killed in a single-vehicle crash on a four-wheeler outside of Manchester.
1 man killed in Cass County car accident, officials say
CASS COUNTY, Iowa — A Las Vegas man is dead following an overnight car accident on Nov. 26, according to a Iowa State Patrol crash report. The report says 53-year-old Terrence Allen was traveling east in the westbound lanes of I-80 around 12:30 a.m. Saturday. Allen hit a bridge pillar at exit 70, which is in Cass County.
KETV.com
Omaha snow guide: Road conditions, closings and everything you need for winter weather
OMAHA, Neb. — When winter weather hits the metro, we have what you need to stay informed and up-to-date. Below are links to information you may need during winter weather conditions if you are traveling. For a look at travel conditions across Nebraska and Iowa, visit the NDOT and...
WOWT
Las Vegas man killed in semi-truck crash in Cass County, Iowa
CASS COUNTY, Iowa (WOWT) - A semi-truck driver is dead after a single-vehicle crash on I-80. According to the Iowa State Patrol, at 12:29 a.m. Saturday, a semi-truck traveling westbound on I-80 in Cass County, Iowa crashed into a bridge pillar at exit 70. When crews arrived they found the...
WOWT
Outages reported as winds, cold roll through Omaha-metro
An icy mix of freezing drizzle and slight snow expected across the metro this morning into the early afternoon. Snow winding down by early evening. Homeowners want a stoplight at a busy intersection. Giving Tuesday: How to help Omaha-metro organizations. Updated: 8 hours ago. Marjorie Moss of SHARE Omaha talks...
