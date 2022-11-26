ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mills County, IA

WOWT

Power outages affect thousands in Omaha-metro, southwest Iowa

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Thousands were without power Tuesday morning as the area’s first substantial winter weather system pushed through the Omaha-metro area. At 12:10 p.m., OPPD reported that power was gradually being restored, but many are still without power. “The number of customers without power has dropped from...
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

Vehicles slide off slick, snowy roads across Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The York County Communications Center said early Tuesday morning that it was already getting calls of vehicles sliding off the interstate. It’s urging everyone to be careful if you have to travel. There have also been several reports of crashes around Buffalo County, including...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Several OPPD customers lose power Tuesday

OMAHA, Neb. -- Over 3,000 OPPD customers have been without power at various points Tuesday. According to Omaha Public Power District, the outage peaked in late morning. Power has been restored over a third of those affected, but nearly 1,100 customers in Cass County remain without power. Much of Weeping Water lost power by late Tuesday morning.
CASS COUNTY, NE
WOWT

Hundreds without power Tuesday afternoon in Omaha

OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Wind blamed for power outages

SIDNEY - MidAmerican Energy is reporting power outages in southwest Iowa and the Sapp Bros Truck Stop near Percival was shut down. At 10:17 a.m., the power company reported 974 outages in Fremont County, including 602 at Sidney, 487 in Tabor, 167 at Riverton, 88 in Thurman, 105 in Randolph, 11 in Farragut and 43 in Underwood.
FREMONT COUNTY, IA
WOWT

Top 3 at 3: Local headlines for Tuesday, Nov. 29

OMAHA, NE
Western Iowa Today

3 Hurt in Mills County Crash

(Mills) Three people from Omaha, Nebraska, suffered injuries in a single-vehicle accident in Mills County. The Iowa State Patrol says the accident happened at 4:29 a.m. on Saturday on Interstate 29 near the 32-mile marker. Authorities identified the injured as 28-year-old Iri Mendez DeGante, 23-year-old Valero DeGante Cruz, and 22-year-old Juan DeGante Cruz.
MILLS COUNTY, IA
WOWT

Bond at $500,000 for man arrest for assault on an officer

OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Omaha Everyday: SHARE Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It’s Giving Tuesday today! Join Dave Webber today as he talks about Giving Tuesday with SHARE Omaha. Go to SHAREomaha.org or SHAREiowa.org and find causes that matter to you! And give NOW!
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Omaha 13-year-olds tried as juveniles in murder case

OMAHA, NE
omahamagazine.com

Mayor Jean Stothert is All Business

When Jean Stothert was the only woman serving on Omaha’s city council, a man once addressed the chamber with “Councilmen.” After a pause, he looked at her and added a derisive “oh, you too, honey.”. No one calls Stothert “honey” anymore. Now just shy of a...
OMAHA, NE
KCRG.com

Four killed, three hurt in vehicular incidents since start of Thanksgiving holiday period

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The busy holiday travel weekend has resulted in multiple crashes on Iowa roadways, with several turning fatal. Since Wednesday, Nov. 23, the Iowa State Patrol said that five crashes have taken place with injuries or fatalities. Only one of them took place in eastern Iowa, when a 13-year-old was killed in a single-vehicle crash on a four-wheeler outside of Manchester.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
We Are Iowa

1 man killed in Cass County car accident, officials say

CASS COUNTY, Iowa — A Las Vegas man is dead following an overnight car accident on Nov. 26, according to a Iowa State Patrol crash report. The report says 53-year-old Terrence Allen was traveling east in the westbound lanes of I-80 around 12:30 a.m. Saturday. Allen hit a bridge pillar at exit 70, which is in Cass County.
CASS COUNTY, IA
WOWT

Las Vegas man killed in semi-truck crash in Cass County, Iowa

CASS COUNTY, Iowa (WOWT) - A semi-truck driver is dead after a single-vehicle crash on I-80. According to the Iowa State Patrol, at 12:29 a.m. Saturday, a semi-truck traveling westbound on I-80 in Cass County, Iowa crashed into a bridge pillar at exit 70. When crews arrived they found the...
CASS COUNTY, IA
WOWT

Outages reported as winds, cold roll through Omaha-metro

OMAHA, NE

