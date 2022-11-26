ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Texas Parks and Wildlife looking to bolster drone fleet

By Brianna Hollis
KXAN
KXAN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JksDe_0jOQBjsC00

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Just this month, the Texas Game Warden Search and Rescue Drone Program has helped locate two missing people and track down a violent crime suspect.

It launched in 2018, and Lieutenant and certified drone pilot Matthew Bridgefarmer said it’s been monumental.

“Game wardens have always worked search and rescue missions across the state, and it seemed like a natural tool to add to our toolbox,” he said.

Most urban first responder agencies have their own drones, but the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) comes in when rural departments need help.

“If we’re talking way out in West Texas, it could take several hours for a helicopter to get to a wooded area for a search,” said Lt. Bridgefarmer, adding that before TPWD acquired a drone fleet – that scenario was often the case.

While the tool has proven imperative, Lt. Bridgefarmer said drones are pricey – and don’t always have the best longevity.

“Part of our fleet is very outdated, being we started back in 2018, you can imagine how technology progresses, so yes, they outdate themselves real quick,” he said. “Only 14 of our drones are thermal camera capable which obviously is crucial in the search and rescues we’ve had lately. So one thing we’re really hoping to do when we update is our fleet is getting more with thermal camera capability.”

To keep the program successful, Bridgefarmer said the department would need more funding, which typically comes from the state and donations from the Gear Up for Game Wardens foundation.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.

Comments / 4

Related
KWTX

Energy bills going up for Texans this winter for more than usage

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - As temperatures go down, energy bills typically go up...but especially for Texans this winter, experts say, because there will be extra fees having nothing to do with customers’ current usage. As early as January, Texans will have to start paying for the losses energy companies...
TEXAS STATE
Travel Maven

Texas Has its Own Area 51 and it is Fascinating

Texas definitely has its fair share of weird and unusual places. From abandoned ghost towns to haunted buildings, these places are usually shrouded in folklore and urban legends passed down through generations. Some places however are known for their unsettling alien encounters and UFO sightings, keep reading to learn more about Texas' very own version of Area 51.
TEXAS STATE
pv-magazine-usa.com

Watch: One of the largest solar facilities in Texas achieves operation

National Grid Renewables celebrated the activation of the Noble Solar project, the largest yet developed by the company, and among the largest in the nation. The 275 MW solar, 125 MWh battery energy storage Noble Solar project began construction last year and is now feeding renewable energy into the Texas ERCOT grid-controlled region.
TEXAS STATE
KXAN

KXAN

66K+
Followers
14K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

KXAN.com brings you in-depth, investigative coverage of news, weather and sports

 https://kxan.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy