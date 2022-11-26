(Statewide) -- It's "Giving Tuesday", and if you plan to make a donation to your favorite charity, you need to make doubly sure where the donation is going. Ashlee Kieler, a spokeswoman for the Iowa Attorney General's office, says one excellent place to confirm that a charity is legitimate is the Better Business Bureau's "wise giving" website, give-dot-org. She also suggests you Google the name of the charity and then put words behind it like 'review' or 'scam' and see what other people are talking about. Don't let yourself be forced into making a quick decision, as Kieler says a crook may claim a matching donation won't apply if your donation isn't made right away. And if you get an unsolicited call, don't trust the Caller I-D.

IOWA STATE ・ 23 HOURS AGO