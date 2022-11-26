Read full article on original website
Critically Endangered Iowa Zoo Animal Leaving The State
Kiano the rhino at the Blank Park Zoo in Des Moines is moving on after spending the last ten years in the Hawkeye State. The father of two baby rhinos at the zoo, Kiano has done what he can in his lifetime to help continue the existence of his species, the Eastern Black Rhino.
Harris’s sparrows, Iowa’s biggest, put in rare winter appearance
There was fight taking place on my platform bird feeder. A big stranger, a Harris’s sparrow, had flown in, and two male house sparrows were trying to drive him away. The two smaller sparrows pecked at him and hit him with their wings, but the big guy stood his ground and fought back.
Opinion | Iowa’s Democrats are getting bulldozed
The 2022 Midterms confirmed one thing about Iowa — it is not a swing state anymore. Republicans ran the table, as they retained all their statewide offices by comfortable margins. In addition, the GOP managed to flip Iowa’s fourth house seat in the 3rd Congressional District and the office of the state attorney general. This almost gave them a clean sweep, but Democrats held onto the office of state auditor.
Are Studded Snow Tires Even Legal In Minnesota, Iowa, and SD?
Some folks prefer putting Studded Snow Tires on their car or truck for the winter season. But are they even legal in Minnesota, Iowa, and South Dakota?. When winter hits in Minnesota, Iowa, and South Dakota icy, slippery roads are always a concern. Some states feel the metal spikes that...
How Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds could become president
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds insists a life in Washington is not for her. I believed her when she told me this near the shores of Black Hawk Lake in Lake View last year before the governor announced what became a successful reelection bid for Terrace Hill. At the time, speculation emerged, prior to Sen. Charles […] The post How Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds could become president appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Can Your Dog Legally Poop In Someone’s Yard in Iowa?
Owning any pet is a big responsibility. Some of the biggest jobs that come with owning a pet are to provide them with food, water, and adequate shelter. You also need to factor in training them, giving them exercise, and protecting them from other animals and/or humans. Good dog owners take them for a walk at least once a day as long as the weather permits and they should always bring a poop bag with them.
Naig: '22 harvest 'better than expected'
(Des Moines) -- Despite widespread drought, Iowa Agriculture Secretary Mike Naig is pleased with the results of this fall's harvest. With the 2022 harvest all but completed, Naig assessed the outcome on KMA's "Morning Line" program Monday morning. While he expects overall yields to be down 1-to-2%, Naig adds the state was coming off record breaking yields last year. Overall, Naig says this year's harvest was better than expected.
Iowa News Headlines Tuesday, November 29th, 2022
(Statewide) -- It's "Giving Tuesday", and if you plan to make a donation to your favorite charity, you need to make doubly sure where the donation is going. Ashlee Kieler, a spokeswoman for the Iowa Attorney General's office, says one excellent place to confirm that a charity is legitimate is the Better Business Bureau's "wise giving" website, give-dot-org. She also suggests you Google the name of the charity and then put words behind it like 'review' or 'scam' and see what other people are talking about. Don't let yourself be forced into making a quick decision, as Kieler says a crook may claim a matching donation won't apply if your donation isn't made right away. And if you get an unsolicited call, don't trust the Caller I-D.
Three Great Steakhouses in Iowa
Photo byPhoto by Alex Munsell on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Iowa and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are highly praised for their food and service.
DNR Officer Makes Unusual Stop On Iowa Roadway [PHOTO]
It’s never a happy site when you see you are being pulled over, but it must be especially nerve-wracking when a department that focuses on wildlife programs is the one making the stop. Last Thursday, an Iowa Department of Natural Resources officer pulled over a semi-truck driver after noticing...
Iowa governor still ducking public questions
Three weeks after her re-election victory, Governor Kim Reynolds continues to avoid unscripted interactions with journalists. She has not held a news conference for 20 weeks, and her public appearances since the November election have not even built in "gaggles" where reporters could informally ask a few questions. Reynolds cut...
From the Fields: Lynn Grooms
Harvest in southwestern Wisconsin was close to being completed the week of Nov. 21. The crop season ended with soybeans yields ranging from 10 percent to 20 percent better than 2021, averaging 70 bushels per acre. Corn yields were similar to 2021, ranging anywhere from 180 bushels to 230 bushels per acre, said Dan Smith, southwest-regional outreach specialist for the University of Wisconsin-Nutrient and Pest Management Program.
Chance Of Snow Returns To Eastern Iowa Later Today
Living in Iowa, we don't need many reminders that the weather can change in the blink of an eye. Just last week I enjoyed Thanksgiving while sitting on the deck at my brother's house. In fact, the weather remained warm right through the weekend. But today, many parts of Iowa will get a reminder that it's late November in the Midwest.
Road conditions rapidly changing as storm moves across Iowa
Thousand of homes and businesses are without power today (Tuesday) as the winter storm moves across the state. Council Bluffs and Des Moines are the hardest hit by the outages. Out on the roadways, Sergeant Alex Dinkla, of the Iowa State Patrol says driving conditions have been getting worse. “Much...
Iowa & Minnesota Road Conditions
For IOWA ROAD CONDITIONS from 511ia.org CLICK HERE. For MINNESOTA ROAD CONDITIONS from 511mn.org CLICK HERE.
Running Event Held in Eastern Iowa to be Cancelled in 2023
If you are a fan of or have participated in the CRANDIC races in previous years, I have some bad news for you. This race has been canceled and will not be brought back in 2023. According to the Corridor Running board Facebook page, there are multiple issues preventing this race from happening next year. According to CBS2Iowa, the CRANDIC races began in 2018 as runners made their way from Cedar Rapids to Iowa City.
Changes for Iowa medical pot won’t likely lead to recreational
State board wants to drop sales tax on medical marijuana products. Republicans on Capitol Hill plan to go after the President’s son when they take control of the House of Representatives. Illinois state lawmakers face some tough budget decisions if they want to pursue the governor’s priorities. And...
4 Great Pizza Places in Iowa
Photo byPhoto by Getúlio Moraes on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you love pizza and you also happen to live in Iowa, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Iowa that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so definitely visit them if you haven't already.
Northwest half of Iowa forecast to see snow return
JOHNSTON — Forecasters say wintery weather will return to Iowa’s northwestern half on Tuesday and it’ll mean slow-going for traffic with two-to-four inches of snow possible along with a light glazing of ice. National Weather Service meteorologist Brad Small says a Winter Weather Advisory is posted from...
Iowa Regulators Favor Creating Cannabis Task Force to Explore Federal Exemption for State MMP
Disclaimer: William is a CBD and MMJ enthusiast working withQuickmedcards. Be that as it may, you stand to gain the latest insights into the cannabis industry. The legislature should establish a legal task force to investigate requesting an exception to preserve the state's constrained medicinal cannabis program from federal intrusion, according to a recommendation made by a regulatory body in Iowa.
