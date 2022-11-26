Supporting Local Businesses and Communities with Small Business Saturday

CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Now that Black Friday is out of the way, it is now time for Small Business Saturday. Small Business Saturday was introduced by American Express in 2010 when the great recession hit, and now after the pandemic, small businesses are in need more than ever.

Linda Viertel is the store manager at Ten Thousand Villages in Albany, and she says that by supporting a local business, you are also supporting the community.

“We are a small entity and a non-profit. So, all of our items are hand made by artists all over the world….but it does affect communities even locally,” she said.

The shop also makes sure to help other local community organizations.

“We worked with Love146, [and], recently, we worked with Safe Inc. of Schenectady about stopping human trafficking and providing soaps,” she said. “Our community provided soaps to help teenagers get out of human trafficking.”

Susan Hoffman owns Wits End in Clifton Park. She has been in business since 1975 and she feels that listening and serving her community is the secret ingredient to her success.

“We listen, we care, [and] we try to create a partnership with our customers,” she said. “It’s friendships and it’s what keeps us going. It keeps the small business engine going.”

But no matter where you go for ornaments, clothing, gifts for kids, or even chocolate… today is the day to show some love to your favorite local shop or restaurant wherever you are. Remember that when you are supporting a small business you are also supporting a local family who is serving your community.

In fact, organizers estimate that 67 cents of every dollar spent in a small business today stay in the local community. They also added that small businesses donate 250% more than larger businesses to local nonprofits and community centers.

“People spend their money in their community. The money stays in the community and helps that community to grow. It keeps it in the region,” Hoffman said.

Also, by supporting a small business, you are also supporting all of the employees and their families. Susan Hoffman says that she is very proud of everything that she and her employees have been able to do. but she also is always grateful for those who continue to shop from the community and beyond.

“I wanna say to all of my customers, thank you, thank you, thank you so much for being there on our journey,” she said. “Without you, we couldn’t have done it.”

