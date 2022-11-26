Read full article on original website
Astros steal potential Justin Turner replacement from Dodgers
The Los Angeles Dodgers could be without Justin Turner for the first time in a decade after declining his club option for the 2023 season, leading many to believe that the 38-year-old’s tenure with the team is coming to an end. Turner struggled mightily in the first half of...
A Braves trade package to acquire Dansby Swanson’s replacement
Putting together a trade package for the Atlanta Braves to land Dansby Swanson’s replacement. With recent news coming out that the Atlanta Braves may have to prepare for life without Dansby Swanson, it’s just about that time to put together a trade package for his replacement. But first,...
After Jose Abreu signing, Houston Astros send message to MLB foes
At the Tuesday press conference where the Houston Astros introduced their biggest acquisition of the offseason so far, owner Jim Crane made it very clear that the addition of Jose Abreu was not the end of Houston’s offseason to-do list. Houston Astros send warning shot to rest of MLB...
José Abreu: White Sox made offer to return
The White Sox attempted to re-sign José Abreu to keep him on the South Side in 2023, according to the All-Star first baseman. Abreu, who has spent his entire nine-season career with the White Sox, signed a three-year deal with the Astros Monday and was introduced to Houston media Tuesday.
Astros steal high-profile free-agent DH from Red Sox in first major offseason signing
Days after the Red Sox were named a ‘top contender‘ for free-agent slugger Jose Abreu, they’ll have to add ‘Find pitchers who can get him out’ to their offseason to-do list, instead. On Monday afternoon, Bob Nightengale broke the news that the Houston Astros are...
Mike Clevinger makes his free agent decision
Mike Clevinger is officially headed to a new ball club. Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported on Sunday that the veteran right-hander Clevinger is in agreement to sign with the Chicago White Sox. The deal is reportedly pending a physical. The 31-year-old Clevinger was a coveted starter on the free...
White Sox sign former Guardians star, add to rotation in a big way
The Chicago White Sox struck gold by signing former Cleveland Guardians star Mike Clevinger, a low-leverage move that could pay huge dividends. It’s a rather huge offseason in the South Side of Chicago, as the White Sox failed to live up to expectations under Tony La Russa. Rotation depth...
Red Sox already missed out on their No. 1 offseason target
The Boston Red Sox have missed out on what was their No. 1 target heading into the offseason. The Boston Red Sox offseason is not exactly off to a lustrous start. The futures of two lovable stars, Rafael Devers and Xander Bogaerts, are in question with the team at this point, and even if they backfill Bogaerts’ role with an equivalent player, there are several destinations out there for him that could break Sox fans’ hearts.
Yankees News: DJ LeMahieu, Jose Abreu, Astros improve
You know it’s a good morning for Yankees News when the top Yankees News stories are about a Yankees player’s injury and a hated rival getting better!. As the Winter Meetings approach, all eyes in the Yankees’ front office that aren’t currently trained on Aaron Judge’s meetings in San Francisco/time on the west coast should probably be focused on DJ LeMahieu. The utility star’s injured toe (sesamoid bone, to be exact) reportedly feels great, but the doctor The Athletic spoke to this week claims surgery to fix the issue has a 90% success rate. The fracture could heal on its own … or it could continue to diminish LeMahieu’s power moving forward for the duration of his contract. One wonders why the team doesn’t just perform the surgery now rather than waiting to render a verdict until January, when that would mean the procedure would knock him out through June.
Former New York Mets infielder Asdrubal Cabrera suspended 35 games in VWL
Former New York Mets infielder Asdrubal Cabrera has learned his fate. Cabrera had infamously begun a benches clearing brawl back on November 19 when he attempted to channel his inner Rougned Odor. Carlos Castro had belted his third homer of the game against Caribes de Anzoategui, leading to a bat flip while he said something to the Anzoategui bench. Cabrera met Castro just after he rounded first with a clothesline, causing the chaotic scene to erupt on the diamond.
An Exercise of Possibility for the 2023 Chicago White Sox
The 2022 San Diego Padres provide a great example of how changes on the margins can pay dividends.
Willson Contreras To Red Sox? Why Boston Should Consider All-Star Catcher
Will the Red Sox make waves this offseason? Boston has financial flexibility and a strong desire to bounce back from a disappointing 2022. As such, we’ll examine whether several notable free agents make sense (or don’t make sense) as the club looks to retool for 2023 and beyond.
Report: Astros, Longtime White Sox 1B José Abreu Agree to Deal
Report: Astros agree to deal with longtime Sox 1B Abreu originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. When the White Sox open the 2023 season in Houston, José Abreu will still be in the lineup that day. Just on the other side. Abreu, the longtime White Sox first baseman, has...
3 Braves trades to make at the MLB Winter Meetings
At the MLB Winter Meetings, the Atlanta Braves should talk to these three teams about a potential trade. The Atlanta Braves have a couple of roster holes they should be looking to fill or improve this offseason. There are some areas where they have a surplus. Other roster spots lack championship-quality players.
South Side Sox
Today in White Sox History: November 29
The White Sox sent slugging first baseman Roy Sievers to the Phillies for third baseman Charley Smith and pitcher Johnny Buzhardt. Smith played poorly, but Buzhardt would become part of the stellar Sox starting rotation in the mid-60s — and was particularly good against the Yankees, going 7-0 against them between 1962 and 1967. He’d win 49 games in five-and-a-half years with the Sox, posting an ERA better than 3.00 in both 1963 and 1964.
Rick Hahn discusses Jose Abreu's departure to Astros
On Tuesday, amidst announcing the team's coaching staff for the 2023 season under newly hired manager Pedro Grifol, White Sox general manager Rick Hahn spoke about longtime first baseman Jose Abreu's departure to the Houston Astros. "Obviously, it's always a difficult day from an emotional standpoint or from a fan...
