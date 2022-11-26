ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
newschain

Doddie Weir: Scotland’s gentle giant who never lost his positive outlook

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UY45r_0jOQBMlb00

Doddie Weir was dealt the cruellest of hands as he was forced to watch his body fail bit by bit before his very eyes.

Yet, incredibly, his battle with the disease that claimed his life was hallmarked by the same courage he had shown in all his skirmishes with opposition packs.

The giant former Scotland forward, who has died aged 52, simply refused to give in to the limitations put upon him by Motor Neurone Disease.

A man famed for his crunching tackles and thunderous carries, he charged straight ahead when dealing with the problems he faced after being diagnosed in December 2016.

The ability to close his fist was one of the first faculties to escape him as MND, a rapidly progressing terminal illness that effectively stops brain signals reaching the muscles, took hold. But it did not stop him fighting.

The late BBC commentator Bill McLaren once famously described Weir as being “on the charge like a mad giraffe”, but it was with astonishing grace and humility that he faced up to his disease.

Weir used his profile to push for better research to be carried out into MND and appealed for improved care to be given to those afflicted by it.

One of his first fundraising efforts was a gala dinner held in London hosted by former Scotland team-mate Kenny Logan and his TV presenter wife Gabby. He insisted the event be called a ‘Night of Laughter’.

In an interview with the Sunday Times just a few months after he broke the news of his fate to the world, he shrugged off the notion that his final days might be filled with self pity.

“I’ve not had a big melt, even at home, because I’m not sure it would help,” he said. “Maybe the odd time in the car. But again I go back to my life. I’ve had a fantastic life. So crack on.”

He was born George Weir on July 4, 1970, but would become better known by his nickname.

At 6ft 6ins tall, he was never going to be missed, but his preference for wearing bold tartan suits ensured he stood out from the crowd.

I've always had a positive outlook. Do what you can do today and worry about tomorrow when it comes.

Educated at Stewart’s Melville College in Edinburgh, the lock started his playing career with the Inverleith outfit’s first XV before moving to Melrose in 1991, where he won a hat-trick of Scottish Championships.

But it was with Scotland that Weir really made his name. He won his first cap against Argentina in 1990 and became a second-row fulcrum throughout the 1990s.

In total, he pulled on the dark blue jersey 61 times and helped his country to the 1999 Five Nations Championship – Scotland’s last major tournament success.

He was also part of the British and Irish Lions squad which toured South Africa in 1997, but his trip was cut short before he could get to grips with the Springboks.

In a midweek clash with provincial side Mpumalanga, he was the victim of a brutal karate kick later described by the tourists’ furious head coach Ian McGeechan as a “cold-blooded act”.

The knee injury he suffered killed off hopes of earning a Lions Test cap, but Weir later showed he could laugh about the incident.

He purchased a hedgehog-shaped shoe-shine block which he named ‘Marius’ after Marius Bosman, his South African assailant, and kept it outside the family home. He would never pass without giving it a kick.

The advent of professionalism offered Weir – a farmer by trade – the chance to finally make a living out of the game he loved.

He moved to Newcastle in 1995 and helped them to the 1998 Premiership title, before ending his playing days back in the Borders with the Reivers.

After hanging up his boots he returned to farming duties and also worked with a waste disposal firm, while punditry work and after-dinner speaking also kept him busy.

While his battle with MND gradually took its toll, he continued to campaign to ensure those diagnosed with the disease after him would have a better chance of survival, setting up his ‘My Name’5 Doddie’ foundation, which rose to even greater prominence when he linked up with fellow sufferers Rob Burrow and Stephen Darby.

Only a fortnight before his death, Weir was present as Kevin Sinfield set off on seven ultra marathons in seven days, which raised over £2million for MND charities.

Resting up was never an option, though.

“If you don’t use it, you lose it,” Weir said. “When you sit down and let it get to you, you disappear. I’ve always had a positive outlook. Do what you can do today and worry about tomorrow when it comes. And if it doesn’t come, then you’ve a bloody good time.”

Weir is survived by wife Kathy and sons Hamish, Angus and Ben.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Family loyalties divided as England and Wales meet at World Cup

Families saw their loyalties divided as England and Wales met in the World Cup. England set up a meeting with Senegal in last 16 stage of the competition, after beating Wales 3-0 to finish top of Group B. A 1-0 win for the United States against Iran also saw them...
newschain

William and Kate to light Boston green ahead of Earthshot Prize ceremony

Boston’s landmarks will be lit up green by the Prince and Princess of Wales when they begin a three-day visit to the US culminating in the Earthshot Prize awards ceremony. William and Kate begin their first official overseas trip since the death of the Queen with a welcome event outside Boston City Hall attended by Michelle Wu, the city’s mayor.
newschain

Gareth Southgate lookalike ‘quietly confident’ England will beat Senegal

A Gareth Southgate lookalike is “quietly confident” England will beat Senegal in the round of 16 and continue their World Cup adventure in Qatar. Neil Rowe, 48, from Surrey, was wearing a waistcoat made famous by the England boss as he was mobbed by fans outside the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium.
newschain

Kyle Sinckler set for month out with injury sustained in South Africa defeat

England prop Kyle Sinckler is not expected to play again before Christmas after suffering an injury during the Autumn Nations Series finale against South Africa on Saturday. Bristol boss Pat Lam is hopeful that Sinckler will be back in the Bears’ selection mix for a Gallagher Premiership appointment with Harlequins at Twickenham on December 27.
newschain

Jubilant England fans in party mode after cruising to Wales win at World Cup

England fans were sent into party mode after cruising to a 3-0 victory over Wales – securing their place in the knockout stages of the World Cup. Drinks were thrown in the air by jubilant supporters after every goal in Tuesday’s “Battle of Britain” match, while “devastated” Welsh fans were left with heads in hands or seen leaving fan parks before the final whistle.
newschain

Jury retires in trial of builder accused of murdering two escorts

A jury has retired to decide the verdict in a double murder trial. The trial of Mark Brown, who is accused of murdering two escorts six months apart in 2021, came to a close on Tuesday at Hove Crown Court, East Sussex. The jury of 10 men and two women...
newschain

Ben Stokes looking forward to Liam Livingstone’s Test debut for England

Ben Stokes’ England selections continue to epitomise their attacking brand of cricket, with Liam Livingstone due to be handed a Test debut against Pakistan and Ben Duckett a long-awaited recall. Livingstone has not played a red-ball match in 2022, but was part of England’s successful T20 World Cup campaign...
newschain

St Mirren unlikely to make any January signings, says boss Stephen Robinson

St Mirren manager Stephen Robinson admits he is not expecting to be able to bolster his squad with any January additions. The Buddies are currently seventh in the cinch Premiership, just four points behind third-place Aberdeen in the race for European places. Robinson, whose side return to action after the...
newschain

Stormzy and 5 other Croc-wearing celebs

Love them or hate them, Crocs have somehow become a fashion staple – just ask Stormzy. “I’ve got to be comfortable,” the 29-year-old musician said on BBC Breakfast – sporting a pair of chocolate brown Crocs with socks underneath while talking about the release of his new album, This Is What I Mean.
newschain

Fan flies last minute to watch Wales in World Cup – without telling girlfriend

A Wales fan made a last-minute decision to fly to Qatar to watch Wales play England in the World Cup – without telling his girlfriend. David ‘Dai’ Jones from Pontypridd, South Wales, could not resist travelling to the game after seeing his best friends partying at the tournament from their base in Dubai.
newschain

Today at the World Cup – Brazil and Portugal reach knockout phase

Casemiro ensured Brazil booked their place in the knockout phase with a game to spare and Bruno Fernandes scored twice as Portugal did the same. But Cameroon, Serbia, South Korea and Ghana still have it all to do after a goal-packed day in Qatar. Meanwhile, England boss Gareth Southgate vowed...
newschain

11-month High Court injunction granted to deter unlawful M25 protests

A new injunction granted by the High Court and lasting almost a year could see Just Stop Oil activists face fresh penalties for demonstrating on the M25. National Highways said it secured the civil order to “prevent unlawful protests” on the country’s busiest motorway after a series of stunts during which members of the environmental group scaled gantries and caused major traffic disruption.
newschain

Christian Pulisic confident he will be fit for Netherlands clash despite injury

United States star Christian Pulisic is confident he will be fit to face the Netherlands after sustaining a pelvic injury while firing his country into the last 16 of the World Cup. Chelsea forward Pulisic claimed the only goal in Tuesday evening’s winner-takes-all Group B clash with Iran in Doha....
newschain

Iraq probe recovers part of 2.5 billion dollars embezzled from tax office

Iraq’s government has said it will recover part of nearly 2.5 billion dollars (£2.05 billion) in funds embezzled from the country’s tax authority in a massive scheme involving a network of businesses and officials. Approximately 182 billion Iraqi dinars, or £103 million, of the stolen sum will...
newschain

Today at the World Cup: Crunch time for Lionel Messi and Argentina

Two-time winners Argentina and Euro 2020 semi-finalists Denmark have significant work to do to avoid early exits going into another crunch day of World Cup action. Poland, Saudi Arabia, Mexico, Australia and Tunisia also retain ambitions of reaching the knockout stages as Groups C and D draw to conclusions, with reigning champions France the only nation to have already sealed progression.
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
169K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy