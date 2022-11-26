ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Staten Island, NY

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Staten Island Advance

NYPD: 3 men sought for questioning in connection with fatal shooting on Staten Island

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Police are seeking three men for questioning in connection with a fatal shooting in Stapleton on Monday evening. Officers responding to a ShotSpotter activation found the 53-year-old male victim lying on Broad Street near Tompkins Avenue with a gunshot wound to the chest just after 5:30 p.m., according to a spokesman and a statement from the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
bkreader.com

Man Accused of Assaulting 2 NYPD Officers in Flatbush

Police are searching for a man who they say assaulted two NYPD officers in Brooklyn. The assault happened on Friday just before 4:30 p.m. Two police on-duty police officers were patrolling near Avenue H and Flatbush Avenue when they saw a man obstructing traffic. Police say the […] Click here...
BROOKLYN, NY
Shore News Network

15-year-old was victim of gang attack, NYPD

NEW YORK, NY – A 15-year-old male was the victim of a brutal gang attack in Queens, the New York City Police Department said today. The teen was beaten with a cane and stick in front of 48-02 Broadway in Queens Monday evening at around 4:15 pm. Police said the victim was assaulted by multiple suspects who fled the scene in a Mazda. Detectives with the NYPD are asking the public for help to identify the suspects. The post 15-year-old was victim of gang attack, NYPD appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
News 12

Police: Man stabbed in the shoulder at Bronx subway station by armed robber

A man was stabbed in an attempted robbery at the Fordham Road Station overnight in the Bronx, authorities say. According to police, the victim was leaving the station when he was approached on the staircase by the robber who demanded money. When he didn't get the money, police say he stabbed the victim in the shoulder.
BRONX, NY
bkreader.com

Gunman Chases Victim Down the Block During East NY Shooting

A gunman chased a man down the block during a shooting in Brooklyn. It happened November 7 around 4:30 p.m. on Linwood Street and Pitkin Avenue in East New York. The victim had just parked on the block. He tried to escape from the gunman and at one point ducked behind […] Click here to view original web page at www.msn.com.
BROOKLYN, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Source: Man tasered by NYPD on Staten Island after allegedly resisting arrest in stolen-car probe

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A suspect who allegedly resisted arrest in Stapleton was taken to the hospital after being tasered by police, according to sources. The individual was in custody at Richmond University Medical Center in West Brighton and was alert and conscious after being treated by EMS at the scene, according to a spokesman for the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
NBC New York

NYC Mother Charged in Stabbings of Her 2 Boys; Family Tries Making Sense of Killings

A mother has been charged with murder in the stabbings of two small children in a Bronx apartment, police said Monday. Dimone Fleming, 22, is accused of killing 11-month-old Octavius Fleming-Canada and 3-year-old Dashawn Fleming, who were found with multiple stab wounds on Saturday in the apartment in the Mount Hope neighborhood were the family had been living. The children were pronounced dead at a hospital.
BRONX, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Mother charged with murder in stabbings of her 2 boys in NYC

NEW YORK — A mother has been charged with murder in the stabbings of two small children in a Bronx apartment, police said Monday. Dimone Fleming, 22, is accused of killing 11-month-old Octavius Fleming-Canada and 3-year-old Dashawn Fleming, who were found with multiple stab wounds on Saturday in the apartment in the Mount Hope neighborhood where the family had been living. The children were pronounced dead at a hospital.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily News

Photo released of suspect in summer shooting of COVID nurse in Brooklyn park

Cops on Monday released surveillance photos of a suspect in the summer shooting of a COVID nurse in a Brooklyn park. Carey Thame, who spent months as nurse on the front lines of the COVID pandemic, has been recovering since Aug. 30 from a gunshot wound he suffered in August inside Brooklyn Bridge Park. Two newly released photos show the suspected shooter inside a subway station. Thame, 29, was ...
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Robber stabs subway rider twice during fight on NYC train, police say

MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) — A man allegedly stabbed a straphanger twice during a fight that spilled onto a subway platform in Manhattan on Tuesday, police said Sunday. The altercation started when the suspect asked the 34-year-old man for a cigarette before trying to steal his money while they were on the southbound F train at […]
MANHATTAN, NY
The Staten Island Advance

The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island, NY
66K+
Followers
42K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

Subscribe to us to keep up with the best Staten Island news, information and conversation.

 https://www.silive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy