Cross Bronx Fiery Crash Victim Identified as NJ WomanBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Act now and get in touch: Rich NY woman giving away billions to hundreds of peopleMark StarNew York City, NY
Mayor Adams Says We are in Financial Trouble After a $2 Billion Dollar GapTom HandyNew York City, NY
Toddler left alone in South Carolina, while parents on trip to New York.Ridley's WreckageCharleston, SC
New York Prioritizes Supporting Migrants With Recent FundingTom HandyNew York City, NY
Female worker threatened in scary robbery at Staten Island CVS, source says
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A man threatened the life of a female worker during a terrifying robbery at CVS on Forest Avenue in West Brighton Tuesday morning, according to sources. “Don’t say anything or I’ll kill you,” the suspect allegedly said to the worker as he fled from the...
NYPD: 3 men sought for questioning in connection with fatal shooting on Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Police are seeking three men for questioning in connection with a fatal shooting in Stapleton on Monday evening. Officers responding to a ShotSpotter activation found the 53-year-old male victim lying on Broad Street near Tompkins Avenue with a gunshot wound to the chest just after 5:30 p.m., according to a spokesman and a statement from the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information.
Sources: Staten Island shooting victim, 53, was father of reputed Gorilla Stone Mafia gang leader
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A 53-year-old man shot and killed in Stapleton Monday has been identified as the father of reputed “Gorilla Stone Mafia” gang leader John Pena, according to police sources. John Pena Sr. was standing outside of the Stapleton Houses on Broad St. when two...
bkreader.com
Man Accused of Assaulting 2 NYPD Officers in Flatbush
Police are searching for a man who they say assaulted two NYPD officers in Brooklyn. The assault happened on Friday just before 4:30 p.m. Two police on-duty police officers were patrolling near Avenue H and Flatbush Avenue when they saw a man obstructing traffic. Police say the […] Click here...
15-year-old was victim of gang attack, NYPD
NEW YORK, NY – A 15-year-old male was the victim of a brutal gang attack in Queens, the New York City Police Department said today. The teen was beaten with a cane and stick in front of 48-02 Broadway in Queens Monday evening at around 4:15 pm. Police said the victim was assaulted by multiple suspects who fled the scene in a Mazda. Detectives with the NYPD are asking the public for help to identify the suspects. The post 15-year-old was victim of gang attack, NYPD appeared first on Shore News Network.
NYPD: Man, 53, shot and killed on Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A 53-year-old man was shot and killed in Stapleton Monday night, police said. Two currently unidentified men shot multiple rounds towards the victim, who was struck in the chest outside 180 Broad St. at around 5:33 p.m., according to an NYPD spokesman. The two alleged...
News 12
Police: Man stabbed in the shoulder at Bronx subway station by armed robber
A man was stabbed in an attempted robbery at the Fordham Road Station overnight in the Bronx, authorities say. According to police, the victim was leaving the station when he was approached on the staircase by the robber who demanded money. When he didn't get the money, police say he stabbed the victim in the shoulder.
NYPD: Man, 68, stabbed on Staten Island; person taken in for questioning
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A 68-year-old man was slashed on Monday afternoon in Mariners Harbor, according to police. The senior was stabbed in the back inside 168 Brabant St. around 12:25 p.m., according to a spokesman for the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information. The address supplied by...
Man, 68, stabbed in back in Staten Island NYCHA building
A 68-year-old man was stabbed inside of a Staten Island NYCHA complex Monday afternoon, authorities said.
bkreader.com
Gunman Chases Victim Down the Block During East NY Shooting
A gunman chased a man down the block during a shooting in Brooklyn. It happened November 7 around 4:30 p.m. on Linwood Street and Pitkin Avenue in East New York. The victim had just parked on the block. He tried to escape from the gunman and at one point ducked behind […] Click here to view original web page at www.msn.com.
Source: Man tasered by NYPD on Staten Island after allegedly resisting arrest in stolen-car probe
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A suspect who allegedly resisted arrest in Stapleton was taken to the hospital after being tasered by police, according to sources. The individual was in custody at Richmond University Medical Center in West Brighton and was alert and conscious after being treated by EMS at the scene, according to a spokesman for the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information.
NYPD touts recovery of 5 guns in West Brighton and arrest of N.J. man
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Officers confiscated a “large quantity” of guns, magazines and bullets in West Brighton in connection with the arrest of a 36-year-old man from New Jersey. The officers were responding to a domestic-violence call in the vicinity of Morrison and Davis avenues on Sunday...
NBC New York
NYC Mother Charged in Stabbings of Her 2 Boys; Family Tries Making Sense of Killings
A mother has been charged with murder in the stabbings of two small children in a Bronx apartment, police said Monday. Dimone Fleming, 22, is accused of killing 11-month-old Octavius Fleming-Canada and 3-year-old Dashawn Fleming, who were found with multiple stab wounds on Saturday in the apartment in the Mount Hope neighborhood were the family had been living. The children were pronounced dead at a hospital.
Mother charged with murder in stabbings of her 2 boys in NYC
NEW YORK — A mother has been charged with murder in the stabbings of two small children in a Bronx apartment, police said Monday. Dimone Fleming, 22, is accused of killing 11-month-old Octavius Fleming-Canada and 3-year-old Dashawn Fleming, who were found with multiple stab wounds on Saturday in the apartment in the Mount Hope neighborhood where the family had been living. The children were pronounced dead at a hospital.
Attacker stabs, bites man in Brooklyn subway
The 19-year-old victim was on a platform at the Pennsylvania Avenue station in East New York around 2:45 p.m. last Wednesday when another man got into an argument with him.
Timothy Timson, Boston murder suspect found, arrested in New York, police say
On Sunday, a Boston man wanted in connection with a murder in April was arrested by members of the New York City police department, officials stated. Timothy Timson, 30, was arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of David Wood, 51, in Roxbury, according to the findings of a Suffolk Superior Court Grand Jury.
NYPD: Duo swipes wallet from distracted woman in Brooklyn
The NYPD says the two women teamed up to steal another woman's wallet inside Brooklyn's Atlantic Avenue terminal on Nov. 16.
Photo released of suspect in summer shooting of COVID nurse in Brooklyn park
Cops on Monday released surveillance photos of a suspect in the summer shooting of a COVID nurse in a Brooklyn park. Carey Thame, who spent months as nurse on the front lines of the COVID pandemic, has been recovering since Aug. 30 from a gunshot wound he suffered in August inside Brooklyn Bridge Park. Two newly released photos show the suspected shooter inside a subway station. Thame, 29, was ...
Robber stabs subway rider twice during fight on NYC train, police say
MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) — A man allegedly stabbed a straphanger twice during a fight that spilled onto a subway platform in Manhattan on Tuesday, police said Sunday. The altercation started when the suspect asked the 34-year-old man for a cigarette before trying to steal his money while they were on the southbound F train at […]
News 12
Police: 3 teens stole about $12,000 worth of jackets from a Paramus store
Police have arrested three teens who they say stole from a Ski Barn in Paramus. Police say Andrew Estrada, Nephihah Hamilton and T'Kai Smokes-Davis fled the Ski Barn at 846 State Highway with about $12,000 worth of jackets. According to police, the three were also involved in a hit-and-run earlier...
The Staten Island Advance
Staten Island, NY
