Darla S. Nelson, age 81, a resident of Manitowoc, entered eternal life on Saturday, November 19, 2022 at St. Mary’s Nursing Home at Felician Village in Manitowoc. Darla was born on September 21, 1941 in Roanoke, VA to the late Claude and Freda (Hammed) Maloney. She graduated from Lincoln High School with the class of 1960. Darla was a dedicated homemaker and a loving wife, mother and grandmother. On Saturday, July 15, 1961, Darla married the love of her life, Russell R. Nelson at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Manitowoc. They enjoyed a wonderful marriage of 58 years until he preceded her in death on January 29, 2020. She enjoyed being outdoors, flowers and plants, watching birds, crocheting, crossword puzzles, and playing cards and cribbage. Darla was a kind and giving person that would always share her strength with those in their time of need.

MANITOWOC, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO