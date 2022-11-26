Read full article on original website
MPSD Student Behavior Committee to Gather This Evening
The Manitowoc Public School District’s Ad-Hoc Student Behavior Advisory Committee is scheduled to meet today. They will be in Conference Room 1 in the District Office Building on Lindbergh Drive at 4:15 p.m. After getting an update on feedback and additional data, the group will discuss the formation of...
Salvation Army of the Fox Cities needs 300 more donors for popular holiday program
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – With inflation pinching the pockets of people all around northeast Wisconsin, one local nonprofit says they are having trouble finding donors for a popular holiday program. Officials with the Salvation Army of the Fox Cities told Local 5 News that they need about 300 more donors for their ‘Adopt a Family’ […]
Neenah Joint School District Receives Exceeding Expectations Score for 2021-’22 School Year Report Card
Neenah Joint School District announced the Exceeds Expectations designation for the 2021-’22 school year report card in an email sent to parents and teachers on Nov. 15. “I am proud of our students and staff. So many people around here give their hearts and souls to doing good work, so I love that this work is recognized in some way,” Principal Brian Wunderlich said.
United Way Thanksgiving Day Meal Serves Hundreds
This time of year is known as the time of giving, and the United Way of Manitowoc County did just that last week. According to Ashley Bender, the Executive Director of the United Way, roughly 50 volunteers showed up to help serve an estimated 250 people a Thanksgiving Day meal.
UW Green Bay’s First Nations Program Set to Receive Major Donation
UW Green Bay’s First Nations Program will be getting a major donation. Delaware North, which is the foodservice partner with the Green Bay Packers, has announced that the First Nations program will be getting $20,000 annually over the next five years. According to the UWGB website, the First Nations...
Manitowoc Police Department Now Accepting Applications for 2023 Citizens’ Academy
Citizens who want to be involved with the Manitowoc Police Department can now apply for the 2023 Citizens’ Academy. Academy classes will be instructed by personnel of the Manitowoc Police Department, who will be open, honest, and candid about their duties and experiences as law enforcement officers. A wide...
Two Green Bay businesses receive Wisconsin Recycling Excellence Awards
– Two Green Bay businesses were recipients of the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) 2022 Wisconsin Recycling Excellence Awards. The winners were announced on Nov. 15 — America Recycles Day — and are ranked at the top of a list of nonprofits, schools and local governments who demonstrate the state’s “strong commitment to waste reduction and recycling through their projects and initiatives, overall program, innovation or special events,” according to the DNR.
Gerds/Review: Where to see holiday favorites
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – In this holiday season, many people find comfort in their favorites. Here are some of the popular titles being performed live in our region this season. Hundreds of our friends and neighbors are preparing to celebrate – on stage – in a wide variety...
Bank First Named One of the Best Banks to Work For in the Nation
Manitowoc-based Bank First has been recognized as one of the best employers in the country. Since 2013, American Banker and Best Bank Companies Group have been honoring financial institutions around the country for their outstanding employee satisfaction, and Bank First made their list of 2022 Best Banks to Work For.
Drugs Found By Authorities in Lincoln High School Parking Lot
Two persons are in custody following a random K9 search for drugs conducted by Manitowoc Police at Lincoln High School Tuesday morning. About 11:10 a.m. A K9 alerted its handler to one of the cars in the student parking lot. The student who drove the car to school was summoned...
Monkey Elves Return to NEW Zoo This Weekend for Annual Holiday Fest
The NEW Zoo and Adventure Park in Green Bay is in the holiday spirit, and are ready for its annual Holiday Fest this weekend. Throughout the day, guests will be able to play holiday BINGO and find Monkey Elves hiding all around the Zoo. Kids will be able to claim...
Ashford Place Apartment Homes Ribbon Cutting Set for Tuesday Morning
An apartment development aiming to address the need for “unique, modern, high-quality apartment homes at prices that reflect a more typical income level of the community” will be launched with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Tuesday morning. The announcement was made on Monday by the Sheboygan County Economic Development Corporation.
Elisabeth Lange
Elisabeth “Elli” Lange, age 95, a resident of Manitowoc, entered into eternal life on Sunday, November 27, 2022 at her residence. Elli was born on December 8, 1926 in Germany. She was the daughter of the late George and Maria Jockel. On November 19, 1948 she married William M. Lange in Germany. He preceded her in death on June 24, 2008. Elli had been employed at Mirro Aluminum. She was a member of the former St. John’s United Church of Christ in Manitowoc.
Enchanted Evergleams on Display
‘Tis the Season for the “Gleam Team”—Manitowoc Aluminum Kitsch-Mas Inc., or MAKI, for short—to present “Evergleams on Eighth” in Downtown Manitowoc!. Over 100 glittering aluminum Evergleam trees in over forty different styles, sizes, and colors will be featured in participating downtown businesses, with 40+ showcased in the Enchanted Evergleam Forest at Manitowoc Public Library!
No-Till November: Wisconsin farmer shares benefits of not tilling land
JACKSON, Wis. — For farmers across the U.S., November is recognized as “No-Till November.”. And one Wisconsin farmer is sharing why that’s a beneficial practice. In nearly three decades, Ross Bishop hasn’t tilled his Jackson farm. It’s a process that also includes planting cover crops, which...
Darla S. Nelson
Darla S. Nelson, age 81, a resident of Manitowoc, entered eternal life on Saturday, November 19, 2022 at St. Mary’s Nursing Home at Felician Village in Manitowoc. Darla was born on September 21, 1941 in Roanoke, VA to the late Claude and Freda (Hammed) Maloney. She graduated from Lincoln High School with the class of 1960. Darla was a dedicated homemaker and a loving wife, mother and grandmother. On Saturday, July 15, 1961, Darla married the love of her life, Russell R. Nelson at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Manitowoc. They enjoyed a wonderful marriage of 58 years until he preceded her in death on January 29, 2020. She enjoyed being outdoors, flowers and plants, watching birds, crocheting, crossword puzzles, and playing cards and cribbage. Darla was a kind and giving person that would always share her strength with those in their time of need.
Public Invited to Discuss 2023 Two Rivers City Budget
There is only one meeting scheduled for this week in the City of Two Rivers. The City Council will be holding a work session meeting today at 6:00 p.m. in the Council Chambers. The meeting will begin with a public hearing regarding the proposed 2023 City Budget, which will include...
Town of Oshkosh proposes substantial tax levy increase
TOWN OF OSHKOSH, Wis–The Oshkosh Town Board will vote tonight (Monday) on a 32% increase in its property tax levy. The town is looking to purchase a new fire truck, which will cost $743,000. The fire truck that will be replaced in 27-years old. If approved, the levy increase...
Future Aldermanic Openings on Spring Ballot
The Manitowoc City Clerk’s Office has issued a news release alerting area residents of soon-to-be city council vacancies and the first date to circulate nomination papers for the Spring Election. City Clerk Mackenzie Reed pointed out that Aldermanic Districts 1, 2, 3, 7, and 10 have two-year terms expiring on April 17th, 2023. Those positions are to be elected to succeed the present incumbents.
