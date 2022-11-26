Read full article on original website
Cross Bronx Fiery Crash Victim Identified as NJ WomanBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Act now and get in touch: Rich NY woman giving away billions to hundreds of peopleMark StarNew York City, NY
Mayor Adams Says We are in Financial Trouble After a $2 Billion Dollar GapTom HandyNew York City, NY
Toddler left alone in South Carolina, while parents on trip to New York.Ridley's WreckageCharleston, SC
New York Prioritizes Supporting Migrants With Recent FundingTom HandyNew York City, NY
Walmart’s Cyber Monday deals start Sunday (11-27-22) at 7 p.m. | Here’s some top deals
That’s right Walmart is starting Cyber Monday five hours earlier -- on Sunday (Nov. 27, 2022) at 7 p.m. ET. The discount retailer, which just had a huge Black Friday, is letting its shoppers get an early jump on the shopping holiday. Below are some of the better deals...
Here are some of the top products selling on Cyber Monday
It’s Cyber Monday and retailers are reporting that products are selling fast. Everything from mattresses, workout gear, cooking pans, televisions, robot vacuums and more. SILive.com is reporting that the following links below have been the most clicked so far this Cyber Monday. Mattresses: saatva.com. Workout gear: shop.lululemon.com. Vacuums: dyson.com/vacuum-cleaners/cordless/v8/absolute/silver-nickel.
Coach Cyber Monday 2022 deals are not to be missed! Save up to 50% on the cutest purses and more
Are you a fashionista? The Coach Cyber Monday sale is here!. For lovers of this high-end American fashion house specializing in leather handbags, luggage, and accessories, Coach is offering up to 50% off items for everyone on your list, plus stress-free online shopping with free shipping and extended returns. *...
Cyber Monday Philo TV deal: Streaming service promo code saves 80%
If you’re a “Yellowstone” fan who can’t get enough of the show, this deal’s for you. Philo TV, which streams “Yellowstone” along with a host of other popular television, is having a Cyber Monday promotion. The $25 per month service is offering a...
Cyber Monday 2022 Apple AirPods Pro deal on Amazon
Attention bargain hunters and Cyber Monday enthusiasts: Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) is now on sale and live on Amazon for a super-low price of $199. This is a $49 savings from its normal price of $249. Buy here: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0BDHWDR12. A popular item for lovers of Apple products, these AirPods...
Cyber Monday Apple Watch deals 2022: Here are 17 of the best
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — There are tons of deals on tap for Cyber Monday, and one of the top buys this year is an Apple Watch. It’s one of the most sought-after smartwatches on the market, and retailers are offering plenty of deals on several Apple Watch generations.
Elon Musk has delayed Twitter's launch of its verified subscription service again as it tries to bypass Apple's 30% App Store fees, report says
Twitter wasn't planning to launch its Blue service as an in-app purchase on Apple's iOS, meaning it would avoid paying App Store fees, per Platformer.
FTX hired private planes to fly Amazon packages from Miami to staff at its Bahamas HQ because it didn't deliver to the country, report says
FTX US's 75 employees were also allowed $200 in DoorDash food delivery per day, a Financial Times report said.
New Amazon Clinic provides virtual care for more than 20 common ailments
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- If you’re suffering from conjunctivitis, experiencing a migraine or going through a bout of sinusitis, Amazon wants to offer you a cure. The mega e-tailer, who, over the past decade has altered the way the world shops, is now entering the realm of health care.
