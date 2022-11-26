ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Staten Island, NY

The Staten Island Advance

Here are some of the top products selling on Cyber Monday

It’s Cyber Monday and retailers are reporting that products are selling fast. Everything from mattresses, workout gear, cooking pans, televisions, robot vacuums and more. SILive.com is reporting that the following links below have been the most clicked so far this Cyber Monday. Mattresses: saatva.com. Workout gear: shop.lululemon.com. Vacuums: dyson.com/vacuum-cleaners/cordless/v8/absolute/silver-nickel.
Cyber Monday 2022 Apple AirPods Pro deal on Amazon

Attention bargain hunters and Cyber Monday enthusiasts: Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) is now on sale and live on Amazon for a super-low price of $199. This is a $49 savings from its normal price of $249. Buy here: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0BDHWDR12. A popular item for lovers of Apple products, these AirPods...
