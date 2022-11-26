Read full article on original website
Related
Want to create a startup? Join another first
STOCKHOLM, Nov 29 (Reuters) - More than 1,000 technology startups were created in Europe and Israel by former employees of about 200 venture capital-backed unicorns in the region since the financial crisis of 2008, a report by VC firm Accel showed on Tuesday.
TechCrunch
Iterative launches its second fund for Southeast Asia startups
Other backers include a group of founders and executives, such as Dropbox co-founder Arash Ferdowsi, Bukalapak co-founder and former CEO Achmad Zaky, Andreessen Horowitz general partner Andrew Chen, former YC COO Qasar Younis, former Foursquare CEO David Shim and Airbnb Asia head Kum Hong Siew. Since launching Iterative’s Fund I...
TechCrunch
Move over, operators — consultants are the new nontraditional VC
This year has seen a wave of startup consultant firms looking to raise venture funds of their own to take stakes in companies they are already working with or that align with their practice. In theory, this makes total sense because both consultants and venture capitalists have the same goal at the end of the day: helping companies grow.
TechCrunch
BackingMinds raises new €50 million fund to power-up normally overlooked entrepreneurs
Instead, the new fund will look for companies with high potential outside of Europe’s capital cities and entrepreneurs often overlooked by traditional investors. The investment range of the fund will be €500,000 to €3,000,000 on initial investments, and across the whole of Europe, except the U.K., due to it being outside the EU.
TechCrunch
eFounders morphs into Hexa, a portfolio company of startup studios
While things seem to be doing well for the startup studio, eFounders is pivoting — sort of. As of today, eFounders is becoming Hexa, a holding company for different startup studios. You could have seen this change coming as eFounders hasn’t been just eFounders for a while. In addition...
Tech CEOs all made the same dumb mistake, thinking the pandemic boom would last forever. Now employees are paying the price with massive layoffs.
Mark Zuckerberg and other tech leaders saw surging engagement as people were stuck inside when COVID-19 hit. They should have known it wouldn't last.
Need a passive income stream? Here are 10 ways to make money online
Inflation remains stubbornly high and a recession is looming. Congress has worked to pass legislation aimed at lowering costs for Americans, but there are still questions about whether it will solve inflation - and when. Cutting corners and careful budgeting can help – but it might not always be enough....
8 Top Companies Looking for Remote Workers
The pre-pandemic world now feels like a different era, so it's easy to forget that the trend toward remote work was already well underway before 2020 hastened the transition. Good Question: Can I Draw...
Despite Recession Indicators, 88% of U.S. Business Owners or Executives Expect to Make the Same or More this Holiday Season, According to New Data from Fiverr
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 15, 2022-- Fiverr International Ltd., (NYSE: FVRR), the company that is revolutionizing how the world works together, has compiled new data revealing how small-to-medium-sized retail and e-commerce businesses in the U.S. plan to navigate an uncertain holiday shopping season. Fiverr conducted a nationwide survey of 505 business owners and executives, shedding light on the tactics businesses are using to remain competitive and their expectations for sales performance compared to last year. The findings reveal that while many business leaders anticipate challenges due to inflation and a looming recession, with the right strategy and preparation, they remain largely optimistic about their sales this year.
BBC
What is behind the big tech companies' job cuts?
The first sign of job cuts at Amazon came from LinkedIn posts from laid-off employees. Then, Amazon's devices boss, Dave Limp, announced: "It pains me... We will lose talented Amazonians from the devices & services org". Across the tech industry, at firms like Twitter, Meta, Coinbase and Snap, workers have...
Phys.org
Adding a 'decoy option' may give extra boost to crowdfunding
Imagine walking into an ice cream shop and scanning your options. A sugar cone with one scoop is $3. A second scoop comes out to $4, but for just 50 cents more, you can get a large waffle cone with three scoops. Some people may not want that much ice cream. But for many, it's hard to pass up a good deal.
salestechstar.com
Zylo Secures $31.5M Series C to Help Companies Reduce SaaS Costs and Operationalize Renewals
SaaS management leader accelerates growth and doubles new business during record-setting year; new investor Baird Capital leads round. Zylo, the enterprise leader in SaaS Management, announced $31.5 million in Series C funding led by Baird Capital’s Venture Team. Organizations worldwide rely on Zylo to find, manage, and reduce SaaS application spend, sprawl, and risk – challenges brought to the forefront given the current economic climate.
TechCrunch
Edtech Saasguru wants to fix the cloud talent shortage at scale
Saasguru’s last funding was nine months ago, when it raised a pre-seed round of $1.3 million AUD. The company was founded in 2021 by Amit Choudhary, Atif Saad and Prateek Kataria. Choudhary and Saad sold their last startup SaaSfocus, a Salesforce consulting company, to Cognizant in 2018. So far,...
TechCrunch
Seedstars Capital launches to support new fund managers around the world
Seedstars Group co-founder and Seedstars Capital managing partner Michael Weber and Seedstars Capital partner Benjamin Langer told TechCrunch in an email that “Seedstars’ mission is to impact people’s lives in emerging markets through technology and entrepreneurship.” Over the past decade, it has supported various stakeholders, mostly tech entrepreneurs, through entrepreneurial programs.
TechCrunch
Amazon introduces AWS Supply Chain to help bring order to supply chain chaos
Amazon wants to put AWS technology to work on the problem, and today the company announced a new supply chain solution at AWS re:Invent in Las Vegas. AWS CEO Adam Selipsky talked about the supply chain disruptions in today’s keynote. “The last few years have highlighted the importance of supply chain resilience; from baby formula shortages to ships circling ports unable to unload, the disruptions have been widespread. Addressing supply chain issues around inventory is especially critical,” he said.
TechCrunch
VCs and red flags
Yet publishing them now is a little like shouting “fire!” after everyone is already outside the theater, watching its smoldering remains dissolve into the parking lot. Most of the behaviors that Gurley identified today came to a griding halt when the market abruptly shifted in spring, and by then, the damage was already done. More, if history has shown us anything, it will happen again and not because VCs miss red flags but because they sometimes throw these investing rules out the window.
ffnews.com
ClearBank Selects ThetaRay AI Monitoring Tech to Accelerate Business Growth
ClearBank, the largest next-generation clearing and embedded banking platform in the UK, and ThetaRay, provider of AI-powered transaction monitoring technology, today announced they will collaborate in cloud-native anti-money laundering (AML) monitoring to protect ClearBank against financial crime with ThetaRay’s robust and industry-leading AI solution. Through the agreement, ClearBank will...
u.today
Angelblock Announces Community Phase Sale & Startup Grant Program Winners
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
TechCrunch
Solana-focused crypto wallet Phantom adds Ethereum and Polygon support
By adding support for Ethereum and Polygon, Phantom is expanding users’ access from only Solana to all three of the ecosystems, Brandon Millman, CEO and co-founder of Phantom, said to TechCrunch. “We want to bring communities together from across web3 with a safe and easy to use self-custody product that is suitable for mainstream adoption.”
TechCrunch
Deepomatic wants to build the AI-based computer vision companion for field workers
EnBW New Ventures and Orbia Ventures are leading the newly announced funding round, which Deepomatic closed in October. Existing investors Alven, Hi-Inov Dentressangl and Swisscom Ventures are participating once again in this new round. The startup has been around for a few years, as I first covered Deeepomatic back in...
Comments / 0