scitechdaily.com

See the Far Side of the Moon: Incredibly Detailed Pictures From Artemis I Orion Close Lunar Flyby

The Earth is seen setting from the far side of the Moon just beyond the Orion spacecraft in this video taken on the sixth day of the Artemis I mission by a camera on the tip of one of Orion’s solar arrays. The spacecraft was preparing for the Outbound Powered Flyby maneuver which would bring it within 80 miles of the lunar surface, the closest approach of the uncrewed Artemis I mission, before moving into a distant retrograde orbit around the Moon. The spacecraft entered the lunar sphere of influence on Sunday, November 20, making the Moon, instead of Earth, the main gravitational force acting on the spacecraft. Credit: NASA.
Defense One

Revealed: The Public Finally Gets to See the B-21 Stealth Bomber this Week

Tom Jones has spent a good portion of his career not being able to tell his family what he does at work. He recalls sitting at the dinner table one night 30-plus years ago, unable to share with his spouse that, just hours earlier, he was read into a classified military project. In the years that passed, Jones said, he’s grown used to not being able to provide details of what he does every day.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Digital Trends

Strangely chonky exoplanet has astronomers puzzled

Astronomers recently discovered a hefty exoplanet orbiting a star similar to our sun. At just 15 million years old, this chunky planet is a baby by galactic standards, old, but it has researchers puzzled due to its tremendous density. The planet, called HD 114082 b, is similar in size to...
Science Focus

If the universe is expanding, how are the Milky Way and Andromeda getting closer together?

Recent data from Hubble suggests that the Universe is expanding at a rate of around 73km per megaparsec (3.26 million light-years). The Universe is certainly expanding in the aftermath of the Big Bang 13.82 billion years ago, but you yourself are not expanding. Neither is the Earth, nor our Solar System, nor our Milky Way, nor the local group of galaxies of which the Milky Way and Andromeda are the two most prominent members.
Flying Magazine

The Large, Slow-Moving Shadow of the Convair L-13

Designed by Stinson and manufactured by Convair, the L-13 emphasized function over form and provided outstanding STOL capability. [Courtesy Stinsonflyer.com]. Among the many post-war aircraft that were developed in the late 1940s and 1950s, one of the more interesting and lesser-known examples is the Convair L-13. Tasked with creating a multi-purpose liaison aircraft with STOL capability, the designers strongly prioritized function over form. The result was an aircraft that visually seems to have been cobbled together by Dr. Frankenstein’s aerodynamicist cousin, yet met its challenging design goals nicely.
MICHIGAN STATE
scitechdaily.com

Key Discovery for Future Design of Laser–Fusion Energy Reactors

Researchers discover that ions behave differently in fusion reactions. Ions behave differently in fusion reactions than previously expected, according to new findings by scientists at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory (LLNL). This discovery provides crucial insights for the future design of a laser–fusion energy source. The findings, entitled “Evidence for...
Mars Helicopter Performs First Flight After Major Software Correction

The famous Ingenuity helicopter aboard NASA's Mars exploration vehicle just took a small but mighty flight. "Hop" might be a better word. The aircraft took to the sky for all of 18 seconds and made it 16 feet (via Space). The miniature mission came with outsized tension, however. It was Ingenuity's first flight after a major software upgrade, one that significantly altered the its ground sensors to eliminate a potentially mission-critical flaw.
