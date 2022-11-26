Read full article on original website
NASA discovery reveals there may have been life on Mars
Caroline Smith, who works at the Natural History Museum, discusses a new discovery made by a NASA rover that may provide evidence of past life on Mars.
The first private lander is about to head to the moon
The hot-tub-sized lander, made by Toyko-based company ispace, is carrying robots and a rock CD. Josh Miller/UnsplashA SpaceX rocket will carry the Tokyo company's moon-bound lander off Earth.
scitechdaily.com
See the Far Side of the Moon: Incredibly Detailed Pictures From Artemis I Orion Close Lunar Flyby
The Earth is seen setting from the far side of the Moon just beyond the Orion spacecraft in this video taken on the sixth day of the Artemis I mission by a camera on the tip of one of Orion’s solar arrays. The spacecraft was preparing for the Outbound Powered Flyby maneuver which would bring it within 80 miles of the lunar surface, the closest approach of the uncrewed Artemis I mission, before moving into a distant retrograde orbit around the Moon. The spacecraft entered the lunar sphere of influence on Sunday, November 20, making the Moon, instead of Earth, the main gravitational force acting on the spacecraft. Credit: NASA.
‘Life no longer as we know it’: war in space would have devastating effects, military expert says
Attacks on satellites could take out GPS systems, banking systems, power grids, and affect military operations, panel at space conference says
The WOW! Signal Is Just As Mysterious As It Was In 1977
Over 40 years ago, scientists discovered a radio anomaly known as "the WOW! signal" — and despite continuous research, its origin continues to remain unknown.
Watch: Drones capture video of three active volcanoes around the world
Geologists worldwide are keeping an eye on three active volcanoes, including one in the U.S.
Defense One
Revealed: The Public Finally Gets to See the B-21 Stealth Bomber this Week
Tom Jones has spent a good portion of his career not being able to tell his family what he does at work. He recalls sitting at the dinner table one night 30-plus years ago, unable to share with his spouse that, just hours earlier, he was read into a classified military project. In the years that passed, Jones said, he’s grown used to not being able to provide details of what he does every day.
Revised Dating of Ice Age Footprints Could Push Back the Date of Human Arrival in North America
Fossilized Human footprints at White Sands.Photo byNational Park Service. When did humans first arrive in North America? Previous research suggests the earliest evidence of human colonization of the Americas was between 14,000 to 16,000 years ago. But new findings challenge this theory.
Digital Trends
Strangely chonky exoplanet has astronomers puzzled
Astronomers recently discovered a hefty exoplanet orbiting a star similar to our sun. At just 15 million years old, this chunky planet is a baby by galactic standards, old, but it has researchers puzzled due to its tremendous density. The planet, called HD 114082 b, is similar in size to...
sciencealert.com
Mars Once Had So Much Water, It Could Have Been An Ocean World, Scientists Say
Today, Mars is colloquially known as the 'Red Planet' on account of how its dry, dusty landscape is rich in iron oxide (aka. 'rust'). In addition, the atmosphere is extremely thin and cold, and no water can exist on the surface in any form other than ice. But as the...
Orion Capsule Breaks Record Of Farthest Spacecraft Traveled From Earth
Until now, the legendary Apollo spacecraft held the record for flying the greatest distance from Earth at 248,655 miles, a milestone it achieved in 1970.
Science Focus
If the universe is expanding, how are the Milky Way and Andromeda getting closer together?
Recent data from Hubble suggests that the Universe is expanding at a rate of around 73km per megaparsec (3.26 million light-years). The Universe is certainly expanding in the aftermath of the Big Bang 13.82 billion years ago, but you yourself are not expanding. Neither is the Earth, nor our Solar System, nor our Milky Way, nor the local group of galaxies of which the Milky Way and Andromeda are the two most prominent members.
Chinese scientists have managed to create a strong, flexible ceramic
Chinese researchers have created the first ceramic substance in the world that can flex like metal. This development, if true, could improve artificial joints and engine performance. Before this discovery, it was commonly believed that a ceramic's flexibility and strength were opposites and that either would worsen if the other...
NASA Awards ICON $57 Million Contract For 'Lunar Surface Construction System'
NASA has established a multi-million dollar contract with a 3D printing construction company to invest in "space-based construction" for the Moon and Mars.
Flying Magazine
The Large, Slow-Moving Shadow of the Convair L-13
Designed by Stinson and manufactured by Convair, the L-13 emphasized function over form and provided outstanding STOL capability. [Courtesy Stinsonflyer.com]. Among the many post-war aircraft that were developed in the late 1940s and 1950s, one of the more interesting and lesser-known examples is the Convair L-13. Tasked with creating a multi-purpose liaison aircraft with STOL capability, the designers strongly prioritized function over form. The result was an aircraft that visually seems to have been cobbled together by Dr. Frankenstein’s aerodynamicist cousin, yet met its challenging design goals nicely.
scitechdaily.com
Key Discovery for Future Design of Laser–Fusion Energy Reactors
Researchers discover that ions behave differently in fusion reactions. Ions behave differently in fusion reactions than previously expected, according to new findings by scientists at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory (LLNL). This discovery provides crucial insights for the future design of a laser–fusion energy source. The findings, entitled “Evidence for...
Mars Helicopter Performs First Flight After Major Software Correction
The famous Ingenuity helicopter aboard NASA's Mars exploration vehicle just took a small but mighty flight. "Hop" might be a better word. The aircraft took to the sky for all of 18 seconds and made it 16 feet (via Space). The miniature mission came with outsized tension, however. It was Ingenuity's first flight after a major software upgrade, one that significantly altered the its ground sensors to eliminate a potentially mission-critical flaw.
watchers.news
Unrest observed at Ahyi Seamount, Aviation Color Code raised to Yellow, Northern Mariana Islands
Satellite and remote geophysical data show signs of unrest at Ahyi Seamount, Northern Mariana Islands, prompting the USGS to raise the Aviation Color Code to Yellow and the Volcano Alert Level to Advisory on November 28, 2022. While marine hazards are already possible above or near the volcano, aviation hazards...
Musk Details Plans For Color-Coded Verification Badges On Twitter
Since Elon Musk took over, Twitter has been a rollercoaster, particularly when it comes to the verification process. Here's what Musk's latest solution is.
SlashGear
