WFMJ.com
Three area football teams in state finals for first time since 1994
The Mahoning Valley will be well represented at the Ohio High School Football State Championships this weekend in Canton. Canfield, South Range and Warren JFK all play for state titles this weekend at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. In Division III, Canfield (13-1) plays Bloom Carroll (14-1) at 3:00...
WTOL-TV
OHSAA announces high school football state championship pairings
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio High School Athletic Association has announced the pairings for the state championship games this week in Canton. Seven high school football state champions will be crowned. All games are set to take place at the Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. OHSAA football state...
3 area schools to play in OHSAA football championships
CANTON — Three area high schools are in the OHSAA Football Championship games this week and all games will be played in Canton at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. Springfield will play in the Division I State Championship game Friday night against St. Edward. It is rematch of last year’s game where St. Edward won, 23-13.
Viral video shows Akron officers removing Jayland Walker poster
Amanda Bryant recorded the video showing Akron police carrying what she says is a Justice for Jayland Walker poster after officers cut it off a utility pole. The video has now gone viral.
drifttravel.com
BigShots Golf in Akron Officially Opens to the Public
Invited’s tech-driven entertainment and culinary experience offering fun for all ages and skill levels, announces BigShots Golf at Firestone Country Club, its newest facility located at the legendary Firestone Country Club in Akron, Ohio, officially opened to the public on November 19. Located at 600 Swartz Road, BigShots Golf...
Any Akron nightlife recommendations to get a drink?
I am a native here and I am bringing my boyfriend from the Midwest to experience Akron for some days. I am only familiar with the nerd/hiking/foodie scene while my boyfriend is more of a party/drinking kind of guy and I need some good spots where we can bar hop or even party at a club. (Any bars with live entertainment will be great too). Thanks!
littleleague.org
Little League® International Mourns the Passing of Former Ohio District 4 Administrator Alan Parnacott
Little League® International remembers Alan Parnacott, former Ohio District 4 Administrator. He was 73. A native of Massillon, Ohio, Mr. Parnacott began his service to the Little League program with Massillon Little League. After years of volunteering on the local league level as a coach and umpire, and in support of the Little League Challenger Division®, Mr. Parnacott was elected as Ohio District 4 Administrator in June 1994. He served in that capacity for 16 years (1994 to 2010).
WKYC Studios and Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank present ‘Double Dollar Day’ on Dec. 1
CLEVELAND — Editor's Note: The above video is from a previous story involving the Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank. No one should ever go hungry. However, for many families in Northeast Ohio, not having enough food on the table is a harsh reality. And for 40 years, The Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank has been trying to solve the problem by providing emergency food to people in Carroll, Holmes, Medina, Portage, Stark, Summit, Tuscarawas and Wayne counties.
Guardians miss out on first baseman Jose Abreu; offered three-year deal
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Free agent Jose Abreu would have been a good fit for the Guardians, but the power-hitting first baseman won’t be wearing a Cleveland uniform in 2023. Despite the Guardians offering Abreu a three-year deal, the former Chicago White Sox first baseman-DH has agreed to a three-year contract with the world champion Houston Astros, pending his physical. Abreu’s deal is reportedly worth an estimated $60 million.
Are there any churches in Akron?
There must be a fashionable belief, idea, or attitude that influences people's lives in a place. I would love to know if there’s any known religious activities still operating around here. Or some incredible churches in Akron.
Two dozen rounds fired at Akron home: Police
Akron police are looking for the suspects who fired two dozen rounds at a home with people inside Friday evening.
Akron McDonald’s spots giving out naloxone to spare families from pain
Two Akron business owners are partnering with Summit County Public Health to help get life-saving resources into the hands of those who need them.
spectrumnews1.com
Akron residents hope to save White Pond wetlands
AKRON, Ohio — For Meghan Lugo, White Pond in Akron is much more than just wetlands. The assistant professor and Akron resident said White Pond is a beloved community gathering space where residents go hiking and enjoy nature. The city of Akron has other plans for White Pond. Officials...
3 Places To Get Wings in the Cleveland Area
Are you in the mood for some mouthwatering chicken wings?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Greater Cleveland. Located in Cleveland's Tremont neighborhood, this joint serves delicious wings. Their wings can be tossed in a variety of sauces like mild, medium, hot, hot garlic, sriracha lime, BBQ, honey mustard, honey chipotle, hot BBQ, and garlic BBQ (you can also opt for sauce on the side if you want to try the wings on their own). If you're looking for a lot of heat, check out their "Kill Me" sauce. Customers also recommend trying their dry rubs like Cajun, dry BBQ, or chili lime.
Akron house riddled with bullets; 3 people inside unharmed
The Akron Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened on Nov. 25 in the 400 block of Grace Avenue.
whbc.com
Ramp Closing Changes Coming to Central Interchange
AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – For quite a while now, I-77 commuters driving from Stark County to Cleveland and other points north of Akron have had to use an alternate route in Akron. But that’s about to change. ODOT says the Northbound 77 ramp to I-76...
cleveland19.com
More than 2 dozen shots fired into occupied Akron home
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police say more than two dozen shots were fired at an occupied home Friday evening. Three occupants of a Grace Avenue home escaped injury after an unknown suspect fired over two dozen rounds at the home while they were inside, police say. Officers arrived at...
cleveland19.com
1 killed, 1 injured after shooting in Akron, police say
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Two 18-year-old men were shot Sunday evening and police said one victim has died from his injuries. The shooting happened around 8:55 p.m. in the 1100 block of 5th Avenue near Chittenden Street. When officers and paramedics arrived on the scene, both victims were discovered lying...
Does anyone ever experienced anything incredible paranormal in Akron?
I love hearing such amazing stories or experiences from others. Such as creepy screams from the basement, doors slamming, windows opening and a woman's figure appearing on the stairs, etc. Did you guys have such a magical encounter anywhere in Akron?
wksu.org
Teacher salaries, district's definition of assault are sticking points in Akron contract talks
Akron Public Schools and its teachers union aren’t seeing eye to eye on issues like teacher pay and how the district defines student assaults, according to a copy of a fact finder’s report recently released by the school district amid ongoing negotiations. The report was an attempt by...
