Joe Pesci recalls avoiding Macaulay Culkin on Home Alone set
Joe Pesci has recalled avoiding Macaulay Culkin on the set of the Home Alone films.The Goodfellas actor appeared opposite the child star in the Christmas comedy and its sequel, Lost in New York, in 1990 and 1992, when Culkin was 10 and 12.In the first film, Pesci played Marv, one of the two robbers attempting to break into the house of Kevin (Culkin), a child who is left behind when his family go missing. The sequel, set one year later, finds Kevin stranded in New York City with the robbers in pursuit.Despite Culkin’s age, Pesci, who is known...
Why Children Don’t Show “Respect”
Respect is an abstract concept that doesn't have much meaning for a young child. Being more concrete and specific about the behaviors you expect from a child will make them more likely to comply. Respect also has to be earned; it can't be forced. In addition to practicing therapy with...
Fantasy Relationships
Fantasies can misguide you in relationships. It is important to be aware of how past relationships may impact present ones. Good relationship choices lead to greater happiness. A real relationship is often different from how you imagined, but that can make it more satisfying. Frequently, my patients want to form...
Four Myths About Mental Illness
I am crazy, insane even, and I own it (and the words). I’m bipolar. My Twitter name is Madwoman Out of the Attic. Let me say next what I’m not: Anyone’s least favorite president. The billionaire who’s either heading for Mars or emailing pink slips. Or the neighbor who keeps telling you about lizard people.
Oh, Sweet Surrender
Maybe the act of surrender isn't what we think it is. Surrender is about letting mysteries remain unsolved. We can surrender to one's power over us and still resist. Exactly what does it mean to surrender? Give up? Concede? Capitulate? Acquiesce? Fail? The word seems to have a universally accepted implication of doom, right? It’s about defeat. Oxford’s interpretation is “cease resistance to an enemy or opponent and submit to their authority.” Ugh. Who wants to do that?
Meet Abigail- Artsy teen draws up perfect family
Fifteen-year-old Abigail has always dreamed of being a big sister.
Why OCD Treatment Can Fail
Conventional OCD treatment may fail to address the emotional core of OCD. The emotional core of OCD is a heightened existential sensitivity: a fear of death, loss, and chaos. A mindful approach can transform your OCD into an unexpected ally and superpower. You'd think it was because people with obsessive-compulsive...
When Parents Gaslight Their Children
Gaslighting and lying to children is particularly harmful. Parental gaslighting can be devastating to children and the parent-child relationship. Parents can gain respect from their children by taking responsibility for their errors and flaws. Gaslighting is destructive to all relationships and hurtful to the person being targeted. Children are particularly...
Overlaps Between Childhood Trauma and Adult Pathological Love
Unhealthy love-associated behavior may stem from developmental trauma where there are deficits in maintaining relationships. Fears of abandonment commonly seen in BPD may create a pattern of dysfunctional and toxic relationships to prevent being alone. Those who develop an insecure attachment style often become preoccupied with romantic relationships irrespective of...
6 Sources of Stage Fright
Performance anxiety is a natural by-product of having to perform in the public eye. Performance anxiety is tied to the fear of judgment and consequence, as we focus on what we believe others may think. Performance anxiety threatens self-confidence at moments of great importance (e.g., job interviews, public speaking, or...
Study Body Language During the Holidays
People who have trouble relaxing over the holidays can take the opportunity to learn more about human behavior. Watching people interact can teach us about body language. Focusing on the moment and getting in touch with our inner voice can help us recharge. Professional speakers are known for being ready...
'Tis the Season to Be Triggered at Family Gatherings
We look forward to being with our families and close friends—yet it can all go sideways quickly. Close relationships are the most powerful triggers that will sabotage joy. You are fully responsiblefor both your happiness and response to triggers. Understanding how to process triggers allows you to experience joy—even...
