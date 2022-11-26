Joe Pesci has recalled avoiding Macaulay Culkin on the set of the Home Alone films.The Goodfellas actor appeared opposite the child star in the Christmas comedy and its sequel, Lost in New York, in 1990 and 1992, when Culkin was 10 and 12.In the first film, Pesci played Marv, one of the two robbers attempting to break into the house of Kevin (Culkin), a child who is left behind when his family go missing. The sequel, set one year later, finds Kevin stranded in New York City with the robbers in pursuit.Despite Culkin’s age, Pesci, who is known...

30 MINUTES AGO