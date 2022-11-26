Obesity treatable with 3-in-1 body transformation at Maricopa Wellness

There is no magic pill that will cure obesity or being overweight, conditions that affects more than 70% of adults in the U.S., but there are new types of medicines that are potential game-changers.

Obesity or being overweight can be a serious health issue associated with some leading causes of death, including heart disease, stroke and diabetes, and is linked to an increased risk of certain types of cancer. Losing 5% to 10% of your body weight through diet and exercise has been associated with a reduced risk of cardiovascular disease in adult patients with obesity.

Semaglutide is a medication injected under-the-skin weekly and is the first FDA-approved drug for chronic weight management in adults with general obesity since 2014. Semaglutide is used to treat obesity as a chronic metabolic disease, forcing medicine to look at obesity as a chronic disease rather than perpetuating the misconception that obesity is a problem that can be overcome by willpower.

Anti-obesity medications have been around for decades, and there are several currently in use. However, Semaglutide is the first of a new generation of highly effective hormone-based obesity medications. Semaglutide works by mimicking a hormone called glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) that targets areas of the brain that regulate appetite and food intake. The drug and class of medications is not new, though. This class of GLP-1 analogue medications has been used for more than 15 years to treat type 2 diabetics.

Semaglutide doesn’t work for everyone and there are some chronic conditions that make it not a good fit. But, when Semaglutide is successful, it can help someone shed 10% to 20% of their body weight. For many people, the medication appears to work. The results of a clinical trial published in The New England Journal of Medicine showed that the average weight loss was 12.5% against the placebo group and one-third of the participants lost 20% of the initial body weight. All anti-obesity medications should be prescribed along with lifestyle changes to maximize the benefits.

Combining our Lipotropic MIC B12 injection is another supplemental fat burner. It’s a combination of vitamins, minerals and amino acids administered through an injection. MIC-B12 shots help increase energy, metabolization of fat, weight loss and liver detoxification, and helps boost the body’s immune system. This shot can also help improve mood and sleep.

The third piece of the formula is our Evolve X transform device. The Transform is a body sculpting treatment that ablates fat cells, tightens skin and enhances muscle definition. Transform uses heat, EMS and RF energy and sends it into the subdermal fat cells. It heats the fat cells to 43 degrees Celsius to cause apoptosis (process of programmed cell death). The body will naturally process and eliminate the dead cells through the excretory system. This treatment is great for those trouble areas of stubborn fat, like our abdomen, love handles or saggy arms.

With our new 3-1 body-transformation package we can set fat right in the crosshairs of modern technology with safe practices. Our program will target overall weight loss as well as our most troubled areas to make you look and feel great.

