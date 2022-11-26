Read full article on original website
WHEC TV-10
Plea deal in attacks on California Planned Parenthood clinic
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A Southern California man who fired a BB gun from his car at Planned Parenthood in Pasadena on at least 11 occasions admitted he was trying to intimidate the doctors, staff and patients because the clinic provided abortions, federal prosecutors said Tuesday. Richard Royden Chamberlin,...
WHEC TV-10
State Attorney General’s Office is suing Orleans County nursing home after years of neglect and fraud allegations
BUFFALO, N.Y. — New York Attorney General Letitia James announced on Tuesday that her office is suing a nursing home in Albion, Orleans County after years of allegations that the facility neglected its residents. The lawsuit against The Villages of Orleans Health and Rehabilitation Center also includes allegations of...
WHEC TV-10
Officials: Oxford Schools never implemented safety policy
OXFORD, Mich. (AP) — Policies and procedures that could have prevented a mass shooting that left four students dead at a Michigan high school last year were approved earlier but never implemented, two former school board officials said Monday. Tom Donnelly and Korey Bailey, who recently resigned as Oxford...
WHEC TV-10
News10NBC Investigates: RG&E billing chaos continues
MT. MORRIS, N.Y. – A Mt. Morris woman is trying to make sense of how much she actually owes RG&E for gas and electric after getting 10 different e-bills for the month of November. At the beginning of the year, Teri Carabello signed up for budget billing and auto-pay,...
WHEC TV-10
Perinton church leader speaks out against racist graffiti on church sign
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The search continues for two suspects who, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office says, are responsible for spray painting racist graffiti at a Perinton Apartment complex, and at a nearby church. Police noticed the hateful graffiti early Saturday morning as they were next door to the church, dealing with a house that was allegedly set on fire.
WHEC TV-10
Arbitrator will referee Dr. J’s suit against brand developer
DOVER, Del. (AP) — A Delaware judge on Monday halted a lawsuit filed by basketball legend Julius Erving against a brand-development and marketing company, ruling that the dispute must go to arbitration. The lawsuit by the Hall of Fame player known as “Dr. J” stems from a 2016 agreement...
WHEC TV-10
Storms could spawn major tornadoes, floods in several states
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Residents in several towns in Louisiana and Mississippi took cover when tornado sirens blared Tuesday, as forecasters warned of the potential for strong twisters that could stay on the ground for long distances in parts of the South. Heavy rain and hail the size of tennis balls were also possible, forecasters said.
WHEC TV-10
Hawaii Gov. Ige looks back on coronavirus, tourism shutdown
HONOLULU (AP) — As Hawaii’s governor, David Ige faced a volcanic eruption that destroyed 700 homes, protests blocking construction of a cutting-edge multibillion-dollar telescope and a false alert about an incoming ballistic missile. During the COVID-19 pandemic, tourism shut down and Hawaii’s unemployment rate soared to 22.4%.
WHEC TV-10
Bird flu prompts slaughter of 1.8M chickens in Nebraska
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska agriculture officials say another 1.8 million chickens must be killed after bird flu was found on a farm in the latest sign that the outbreak that has already prompted the slaughter of more than 50 million birds nationwide continues to spread. The Nebraska Department...
WHEC TV-10
RG&E will suspend late payment charges this winter
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — RG&E on Monday announced that it’s suspending its charges on late payments. The goal is to lessen the burden on customers as heating costs rise. We have previously reported on the possible rise of gas prices going into this winter. More about rising heating costs:
WHEC TV-10
First Alert Forecast: The winds of change will blow across western New York
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Strong low pressure system cutting through the upper great lakes in association with a cold front will bring some rapid changes in our weather over the next 24 hours. At this time, it appears the wind speeds should stay below the criteria for any damage across the area, but there will be a quick change in the temperature with rain changing to snow showers.
