ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Post

Democrat Chairman Jay Jacobs’ charity donated over $800K to Clinton foundations

By Jon Levine
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eFOq8_0jOQB0Qs00

He’s in Camp Clinton.

State Democratic Committee Chairman Jay Jacobs donated more than $800,000 to charities aligned with Bill and Hillary Clinton since 2009, a Post review of tax forms shows.

The cash is a curious expenditure from Jacobs’ charity, the TLC Starfish Foundation, which boasts on its website that it “partners with charities to provide underserved children the opportunity to participate in a variety of summer camps.”

The cash was variously disbursed over the years to the Clinton Global Initiative and the William Clinton Foundation — despite neither organization being involved in summer camps.

“I am very proud of our contributions to the Clinton Foundation, which continue to this day. The Clinton Foundation represents the very best of American generosity doing life-changing work in Africa and other developing areas like bringing lifesaving medicines to those who could otherwise never afford nor access it. That is why I have supported the Clinton Foundation and will continue to support it in the years ahead,” Jacobs told The Post.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mUvYA_0jOQB0Qs00
The TLC Starfish Foundation “partners with charities to provide underserved children the opportunity to participate in a variety of summer camps.”
Camp TLC

The donations came during a period where Hillary Clinton served as Secretary of State and the Democratic party’s 2016 presidential candidate. Jacobs was a trusted confidant of the family.

“It is no secret that Jacobs is a close friend of the Clintons, in both a personal and political sense, and the most casual observer would note that this reeks of impropriety. Chairman Jacobs should be ashamed of engaging in such blatant political chicanery with charitable funds,” said Gavin Wax, president of the New York Young Republicans Club.

During a 2015 summer camp conference in Atlantic City, Hillary Clinton sat with Jacobs on stage “for a 40 minute casual conversation covering a wide variety of topics of interest.” That same year Jacobs and wife Mindy accompanied Bill and Hillary on a nine-day trip to Africa with other high-profile foundation supporters, the Washington Post reported at the time.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QesWd_0jOQB0Qs00
Jacobs is a trusted ally of both Hillary and Bill Clinton.
Getty Images

The news is the latest unwelcome revelation for Jacobs, who is taking heat from progressive Democrats statewide, who blame him for the party’s poor midterm performance, instead of their own soft-on-crime policies. Jacobs also faced heat last week after revelations that various entities he controls donated tens of thousands of dollars to Gov. Hochul and former Gov. Cuomo despite having received more than $6 million in pandemic relief loans.

“Jay Jacobs spent years driving the State Democratic Party into the ground — it’s no surprise he’s misusing funds as well. How much longer will the governor allow Jay Jacobs to embarrass her? The Democratic Party needs competent leadership — Hochul should have replaced him yesterday,” Monica Klein, a Democratic strategist, told The Post.

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

‘Profile in courage’ – Gov. Hochul vetoes dozens of bills now that election is over

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul has unleashed a spigot of gubernatorial rejection over the past week after going 11 months without vetoing a single standalone bill passed by the state Legislature this year. Records show her issuing at least 51 vetoes since the Nov. 8 election after refusing to take a stance on many touchy issues while courting support from voters and Albany Democrats as Republican challenger Lee Zeldin was breathing down her neck. Hochul critics say her decision to keep her veto pen in the drawer until after the election highlights a lack of political backbone, especially on hot topics like...
New York Post

First lady Jill Biden unveils White House holiday decorations

First lady Jill Biden decked the halls of the White House with a “We the People” theme for this holiday season, drawing inspiration from the US Constitution.  The first lady, joined by a group of ​volunteers and National Guard leaders and families from across the country, will unveil the decorations later Monday, “offering a holiday message of unity and hope,” the White House said in a statement. “The soul of our nation is, and always has been, ‘We the People,’” the first lady will say in prepared remarks. “And that is what inspired this year’s White House holiday decoration.”​ The salute to the National...
The Independent

Far-right provacateur claims he set up Mar-a-Lago dinner with Nick Fuentes ‘to make Trump’s life miserable’

Donald Trump’s meeting with one of the US’s most prominent racists came as a result of the plans and schemes of Milo Yiannopoulos, a disgraced ex-Breitbart News editor who now appears to be running the 2024 politcal efforts of rapper Kanye West.Mr West, who changed his name to “Ye” before sparking an ugly custody battle with his ex-wife Kim Kardashian, set off a political firestorm this week after he met with Mr Trump at the latter’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida. Joining him (and causing the scandal of the meeting to multiply exponentially) was white nationalist leader Nick Fuentes, a vocal...
FLORIDA STATE
New York Post

Biden’s hypocrisy on unions: Everyone else pays but him

“I intend to be the most  pro-union president  leading the most pro- union administration in American history,” President Biden promised last year. At least until a rail strike threatened his poll numbers. Biden is hammering Congress to enact legislation to effectively outlaw a strike next week by 100,000 railroad freight workers. Unions are threatening a work stoppage to compel railroad owners to provide sick leave. Biden declared in April, “Workers who join a union gain power — the power over decisions that affect their lives.” But not as much power as the president has over them. And considering how disruptive a strike would...
New York Post

‘Biden blew it’: Railroad workers unions lash out at president

Rail workers unions blasted President Biden Monday after he pressed Congress to force the organized labor groups to accept a tentative agreement in order to avert a strike.  “Joe Biden blew it,” Railroad Workers United Treasurer Hugh Sawyer said in a press release hours after the president told House and Senate leaders one of his top priorities is to stop the looming labor strike. “He had the opportunity to prove his labor-friendly pedigree to millions of workers by simply asking Congress for legislation to end the threat of a national strike on terms more favorable to workers. Sadly, he could not...
New York Post

Trump ‘highly unlikely’ to be president again over Kanye West-Nick Fuentes dinner: McConnell

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell suggested Tuesday that former President Donald Trump’s dinner last week with an outspoken anti-semite and white supremacist had disqualified him from holding future office.  “First, let me just say that there is no room in the Republican Party for anti-semitism or white supremacy,” McConnell (R-Ky.) told reporters on Capitol Hill of the 76-year-old Trump’s Mar-a-Lago meal with Jew-hating hip-hop star Kanye West and white nationalist Nicholas Fuentes. “Anyone meeting with people advocating that point of view, in my judgment, are highly unlikely to ever be elected president of the United States,” McConnell added before throwing in a jab at Trump’s nascent 2024...
KENTUCKY STATE
New York Post

Former White House adviser Stephen Miller testifies in DOJ’s Jan. 6 probe: report

​Former President Donald Trump’s senior aide Stephen Miller has reportedly become the first known witness to testify in the Justice Department’s criminal investigations into the ex commander-in-chief since the appointment of a special counsel. Miller provided his testimony at a federal courthouse in downtown Washington, DC, on Tuesday, according to CNN. He reportedly answered questions for several hours related to the government’s investigation into the events leading up to the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot.  Miller, 37, served as Trump’s senior policy adviser and director of speechwriting through his entire presidency. He was subpoenaed in the federal investigation earlier this year, and...
WASHINGTON, DC
New York Post

Reports of Donald Trump’s demise are premature

Now he’s gone and done it. This time Donald Trump has crossed the Rubicon of misconduct. He’s in so much trouble that only the Democrats can save him. Trump’s Mar-a-Lago dinner with two anti-Semites, Kanye West and Nick Fuentes, is indefensible and his claim of ignorance about Fuentes’ Holocaust denialism won’t fly in a world with Google.  But almost as gag-worthy as Trump’s response is the ritualistic wave of predictions that the last act of his political career is imminent. Past prophecies to that end recall the “greatly exaggerated” reports of Mark Twain’s death, but that hasn’t stopped a fresh stampede to...
GEORGIA STATE
New York Post

At Trump Organization fraud trial, defense rests and deflects blame

The defense rested Monday at the Trump Organization’s criminal tax fraud trial after a contentious day in court, putting the case involving former President Donald Trump’s real estate empire on track for deliberations next week. Trump Organization lawyers contend that Manhattan prosecutors are seeking to punish the company for longtime finance chief Allen Weisselberg’s scheme to avoid personal income taxes on company-paid perks such as an apartment and luxury cars. The defense insists that neither Trump nor the Trump family knew about Weisselberg’s 15-year scheme as it was happening and that the company didn’t benefit from his actions. Echoing Trump’s recent social...
New York Post

Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes guilty of seditious conspiracy in 1/6 case

WASHINGTON — Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes was convicted Tuesday of seditious conspiracy for a violent plot to overturn Democrat Joe Biden’s presidential win, handing the Justice Department a major victory in its massive prosecution of the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection. A Washington, D.C., jury found Rhodes guilty of sedition after three days of deliberations in the the nearly two-month-long trial that showcased the far-right extremist group’s efforts to keep Republican Donald Trump in the White House at all costs. The rarely used, Civil War-era charge calls for up to 20 years behind bars. Rhodes didn’t go inside the U.S. Capitol on Jan....
WASHINGTON, DC
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
82K+
Followers
64K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy