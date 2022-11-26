ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

10 Tennessee Titans-Cincinnati Bengals predictions: Revenge game or not, Titans grind out another win

By Nick Gray, Nick Suss, Gentry Estes, Mike Organ, George Robinson, Aria Gerson, Drake Hills, Chris Thomas, Tom Kreager and Tommy Deas, Nashville Tennessean
The Tennessean
The Tennessean
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42Wn37_0jOQAwD200

The Tennessee Titans and Cincinnati Bengals face off in an AFC Divisional Playoff rematch on Sunday at Nissan Stadium.

Tennessee has won seven of eight games following an 0-2 start. Cincinnati has won four of five games after a 2-3 start.

The Bengals could be without both Joe Mixon (concussion, out) and Ja'Marr Chase (hip, questionable), both battling injuries. And while Cincinnati hoped it could protect Joe Burrow at a better clip, the Bengals offensive line is among the league leaders in sacks allowed (34 sacks given up, 4th most in the league) again in 2022.

What does all that mean heading into Sunday? Let's talk about it.

SCOUTING REPORT: Tennessee Titans vs. Cincinnati Bengals: Our scouting report, score prediction

SUNDAY'S INJURY REPORT: Tennessee Titans have 5 starters questionable, 1 out on Sunday vs. Cincinnati Bengals

NO REVENGE? Why Tennessee Titans are saying Cincinnati Bengals game isn't about revenge for playoff loss

Here are our experts' picks for Sunday's game:

Tennessee Titans vs. Cincinnati Bengals score predictions

Nick Suss, Titans beat reporter

Titans 28, Bengals 23

The Titans' defense generates a couple of turnovers and keeps Burrow under pressure, Tannehill has another above-average game and Henry's wears down the Bengals' defense just enough for the Titans to make up for last year's playoff loss with a regular season win.

Gentry Estes, columnist

Titans 24, Bengals 19

The Titans do not want to talk about last season’s playoff game, but you have to believe this one has been circled for a while.

Mike Organ, sports reporter

Titans 23, Bengals 19

Titans avenge last season's playoff loss — if Ryan Tannehill can avoid thrown picks.

George Robinson, sports reporter

Bengals 28, Titans 20

Injuries have depleted the Titans defense but Tennessee can still steal wins like this. But if Bengals QB Joe Burrow gets his favorite target, Ja'Marr Chase, back from a hip injury that has kept Chase out the last three games, this could be a long Sunday for the Titans.

Aria Gerson, Vanderbilt sports reporter

Titans 21, Bengals 17

The Titans have found their groove again while the Bengals have been plagued with injuries. Once again, Tennessee wins thanks to its strong defense.

Drake Hills, Nashville SC reporter

Titans 27, Bengals 20

Finally, a foe with an injury report as long as that of these Tennessee Titans. Derrick Henry will keep rolling and Treylon Burks will take another step in the positive direction on Sunday against the Bengals. Titans defensive will give up a ton of yards, then shut it down in the red zone.

Nick Gray, trending sports reporter

Titans 24, Bengals 21

This game has to matter to Ryan Tannehill more than the average one — remember his comments earlier this year about the impact that last season's playoff loss had on him? But it's the Titans defense that rules the day, Joe Burrow may not be sacked nine times again, but he will be hit a lot.

Chris Thomas, USA TODAY Network South Region sports director

Titans 28, Bengals 24

Think Ryan Tannehill will be motivated Sunday? The Titans quarterback has had this game circled since last season’s playoff debacle. Ja’Marr Chase on the injury report will stunt the explosive Bengals.

Tom Kreager, high school sports editor

Bengals 31, Titans 21

Tee Higgins and the Bengals are still better than the Titans.

Tommy Deas, South Region SEC Enterprise Editor/Cross-Team Leader

Titans 23, Bengals 20

How do the Titans keep winning? It’s seldom pretty but this defense is underrated and the battering-ram offense built around Derrick Henry is an effective tool to keep the high-powered Bengals offense on the sideline.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: 10 Tennessee Titans-Cincinnati Bengals predictions: Revenge game or not, Titans grind out another win

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

NFL World Is Convinced Troy Aikman Hates 1 Quarterback

When you're a game analyst, you can't be afraid to be critical of players, even if fans may not like hearing what you have to say. During Monday night's Colts-Steelers game, some viewers thought ESPN's Troy Aikman was being particularly harsh toward Indianapolis quarterback Matt Ryan. "Geez, Troy Aikman really...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Spun

Star SEC Wide Receiver Is Reportedly Transferring

The Missouri Tigers offense is expected to lose some talent, 247Sports reports. According to the outlet, Mizzou wide receiver Dominic Lovett, one of the top wideouts in the SEC, intends to enter the transfer portal. The Tigers WR finished the regular season third in the conference in receiving yards, only...
COLUMBIA, MO
The Spun

Urban Meyer Continues To Get Mentioned For 1 Job

If Urban Meyer has interest in returning to college football, a possible landing spot has emerged. Luke Fickell is officially leaving Cincinnati for Wisconsin. The move surprised the college football world, as many thought Fickell would be waiting on a top five or 10 job. But he clearly feels great about what Wisconsin can be.
CINCINNATI, OH
atozsports.com

How the Titans looked helpless against the Bengals

For years now, the Tennessee Titans have built a reputation on being physical and relentless on both sides of the ball. Defensively, they physically pound you at the line of scrimmage and use their constricting pass rush to wreak havoc in opposing backfields. Offensively, they put on their hard hats and manhandle opposing defensive lines to the point of no return.
NASHVILLE, TN
The Spun

Report: Notable College Football Bowl Game Matchup Set

The Hawaii Bowl is reportedly set. According to a report from Brett McMurphy, the Hawaii Bowl has its two teams for the 2022-23 bowl game. "San Diego State & Middle Tennessee will play in the @HawaiiBowl , sources told @ActionNetworkHQ . Merry Christmas Eve! The Hawaii Bowl is Dec. 24 at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN. This is 2nd official matchup of the 41 bowls. Only 39 remaining," he reported on Monday morning.
The Tennessean

Tennessee Titans grades vs. Cincinnati Bengals: Making sense of a tough defeat

The Tennessee Titans recognize the familiar feeling of a close loss against the Cincinnati Bengals. The Titans lost to the Bengals 20-16 on Sunday, just 11 months after losing 19-16 to the Bengals in the AFC Divisional Round last postseason. Unlike that game, the Bengals didn't win thanks to turnovers and special teams, but relied on quarterback Joe Burrow and his deep-shot connection with receiver Tee Higgins to push past the Titans late. ...
NASHVILLE, TN
The Tennessean

Recap: Red zone issues plague Titans in loss to Cincinnati Bengals

The Tennessee Titans will try to score redemption against the team that knocked them out of last season's AFC playoffs. The Titans (7-3) host the Cincinnati Bengals (6-4) from Nissan Stadium on Sunday (noon, CBS) in a rematch of last season's 19-16 Bengals win in the AFC Divisional Round that eliminated the No. 1 seeded Titans from Super Bowl contention. Both teams are again jockeying for playoff seeding; if the season ended today the Titans would be...
CINCINNATI, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

LSU loses another four-star edge rusher commit

Three days after Darron Reed flipped his commitment from LSU to Auburn, blue-chip defensive lineman Joshua Mickens decommitted from the Tigers, as well. LSU had the fifth overall recruiting class for 2023, but that could change with the loss of two four-star defensive linemen prospects. Like Reed, Mickens committed to the Tigers in July.
BATON ROUGE, LA
247Sports

Tennessee basketball climbs in AP Poll after winning Battle 4 Atlantis

Tennessee basketball climbed nine spots to No. 13 in Monday's AP Poll after winning last week's Battle 4 Atlantis down in the Bahamas. The Vols beat No. 3 Kansas 64-50 on Friday night following a 71-45 win over Butler on Wednesday night, and a 73-66 win over USC in overtime on Thanksgiving day, to win three games in three days. They never trailed the Jayhawks to end the defending National Champions' 17-game winning streak which was the longest active streak in all of college basketball.
KNOXVILLE, TN
The Comeback

College football world reacts to insane coaching news

The Wisconsin Badgers have been in search of a new head coach since firing former head coach Paul Chryst earlier in the year. And it looks like the team has zeroed in on a potential replacement: current Cincinnati Bearcats head coach Luke Fickell. According to college football insider Pete Thamel of ESPN, Wisconsin is making Read more... The post College football world reacts to insane coaching news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
MADISON, WI
The Tennessean

The Tennessean

9K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Nashville news, weather, Predators, Titans, Vanderbilt, Vols, music, restaurant, things to do and investigations from the Tennessean and USA TODAY NETWORK staff.

 http://tennessean.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy