Tom Brady will go toe-to-toe with one of his former understudies Sunday when the Buccaneers return to game action. Tampa Bay will try to extend its win streak to three at FirstEnergy Stadium, where Brady and company will square off with the Browns for a Week 11 matchup. Cleveland will be quarterbacked by Jacoby Brissett, who spent the first season of his NFL career backing up the seven-time Super Bowl champion in New England.

2 DAYS AGO