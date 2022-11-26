ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stony Brook, NY

The Associated Press

Strawther scores 23 as No. 6 Gonzaga beats Xavier 88-84

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Julian Strawther scored 23 points, including 10 in the final 4:07, and No. 6 Gonzaga beat Xavier 88-84 on Sunday in the third-place game of the Phil Knight Legacy men’s tournament. Each of Gonzaga’s starters scored in double figures. Drew Timme and Anton Watson had 16 points apiece. Nolan Hickman finished with 14, and Rasir Bolton had 13 points and six assists. “I tip my cap,” Xavier coach Sean Miller said of Strawther. “I watched him as a high schooler in Las Vegas and what he’s become as a player is a testament to Gonzaga and their staff. And it’s really a tribute to Julian.” Timme struggled in the first half but his teammates continued to feed him.
SPOKANE, WA
Yardbarker

Washington State Cougars 2022 Bowl Fate Almost Certain

Although the Washington State Cougars regular season didn’t end as they would have liked, WSU is still going to a bowl game. Here’s where they are likely headed and who their opponent could be. It’s been a good year for the Washington State Cougars. Coming off all the...
PULLMAN, WA
The Comeback

CFP world reacts to strange winners, losers in Apple Cup

The Washington State Cougars hosted the Washington Huskies on Saturday night in the Apple Cup, the annual football game between the two Evergreen State rivals. Officially, the Huskies defeated the Cougars 51-33. When we look a little deeper, though, at least two other Pac-12 programs had skin in the game. Washington and Washington State were playing for Read more... The post CFP world reacts to strange winners, losers in Apple Cup appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
PULLMAN, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Major winter storm to hit Tuesday night into Thursday

Scattered snow showers that have been falling off and on throughout the day on Monday, and made for icy roadways for drivers, are finally moving out late Monday night and into early Tuesday morning. But as they depart, and skies clear overnight, temperatures are going to plummet, causing any moisture to freeze. That means, we are likely in for another icy commute Tuesday morning. So plan some extra time!
SPOKANE, WA
ifiberone.com

Woman on foot hit by car and killed in Moses Lake early Tuesday

MOSES LAKE - Washington State Troopers say a 36-year-old Spokane woman is dead after she was hit by an SUV just north of Yonezawa Boulevard on SR 17 early Tuesday. State patrol officials say 58-year-old Cynthia Jackson of Moses Lake was going southbound on SR 17 in her Kia Sorento SUV when she hit the pedestrian in the left lane of SR 17. The pedestrian died at the scene.
MOSES LAKE, WA
spokanepublicradio.org

National Weather Service: Season’s first big winter storm expected this week

The last day of November will bring winter’s first big snowstorm to the Inland Northwest, weather forecasters said Monday. In a media briefing, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service’s Spokane office said heavy snow and gusty winds will arrive in the region in the very early hours of Wednesday morning, blanketing northeastern Washington and north Idaho.
SPOKANE, WA
Post Register

Still no suspect in Idaho student slayings

MOSCOW (AP) — Almost two weeks after four University of Idaho students were stabbed to death in their rooms, police still have not identified a suspect or found a murder weapon, and they continued asking for tips and surveillance video. Moscow Police Capt. Roger Lanier spoke at a Nov....
MOSCOW, ID
KXLY

Morning Light Snow to Clouds, Heavy Snow Wednesday – Mark

Morning snow to clouds this afternoon. Tonight we clear out and get very cold with single digits throughout our area. Wednesday will be a Weather Alert Day. Heavy snow is expected to start Tuesday night and through Wednesday with up to 6 inches of snow possible. Plan your day. A...
SPOKANE, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Dori: FTX crypto scandal hits Washington bank, politicians

As twists to the FTX and Alameda Research cryptocurrency scandal continue emerging, a rural Washington bank and at least one local lawmaker – Sen. Patty Murray (D) – have been tied to the FTX founder behind the multi-billion-dollar case, according to several reports. In what many insiders believe...
WASHINGTON STATE
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Spokane Public Schools prepares for delays, cancellations as heavy snow approaches

SPOKANE, Wash. — Winter weather could mean school delays and cancellations. Spokane Public Schools is getting prepared for the possibilities of both this week and the district says everything is entirely dependent on the day. “We’ve started looking to see what the weather report is like. And so, throughout the day we connect with each other to see what are...
SPOKANE, WA
koze.com

Moscow Police: Previous Stabbings Not Related to Recent Murders

MOSCOW, ID – The Moscow Police Department is providing the following information to update the public on the known facts surrounding the four murders that occurred on November 13th in Moscow. There have been numerous media inquiries about a 1999 double stabbing in Pullman, Washington, and the 2021 double...
MOSCOW, ID
KREM2

Driver in violent crash on Spokane's South Hill investigated for DUI

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane police are investigating the driver who crashed his car, splitting it in two, for DUI involving cannabis, according to court documents. The crash happened on Friday morning at the intersection of E. 29th Ave. and S SE Blvd. by the South Hill Rosauer's. The car hit a sign and at the impact of the crash, the vehicle's front split off from the car.
SPOKANE, WA

