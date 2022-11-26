Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fun and Festive Holiday Events In Lower CTOut and About Westchester NYStamford, CT
It’s a Walk in the Woods…Branford Land Trust Annual Van Wie WalkJen PayneBranford, CT
6 Must Visit Coffee Shops in Lower ConnecticutOut and About Westchester NYGreenwich, CT
Best Bakeries To Visit For Thanksgiving Pies in Lower CTOut and About Westchester NYFairfield County, CT
Threats Against Synagogue Was Not Idle: 2 Men Were Charged After Threatening NYC SynagoguesAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Related
Gonzaga’s brutal slate continues with No. 6 Baylor up next
Gonzaga coach Mark Few always builds an ambitious nonconference schedule, helping not only harden his team for March but also to balance the Bulldogs’ weaker West Coast Conference slate when it comes to the NCAA selection committee. They’ve taken their lumps already this season, losing to second-ranked Texas and...
Men's college basketball rankings: Gonzaga falls to No. 14 in AP Top 25 poll (11/28/22)
After falling four spots to No. 6 in last week’s Associated Press Top 25 poll, the Gonzaga men’s basketball team (5-2) tumbled even further in the latest rankings released Monday. The Zags dropped to No. 14 following a 2-1 showing at the Phil Knight Legacy tournament in Portland,...
Strawther scores 23 as No. 6 Gonzaga beats Xavier 88-84
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Julian Strawther scored 23 points, including 10 in the final 4:07, and No. 6 Gonzaga beat Xavier 88-84 on Sunday in the third-place game of the Phil Knight Legacy men’s tournament. Each of Gonzaga’s starters scored in double figures. Drew Timme and Anton Watson had 16 points apiece. Nolan Hickman finished with 14, and Rasir Bolton had 13 points and six assists. “I tip my cap,” Xavier coach Sean Miller said of Strawther. “I watched him as a high schooler in Las Vegas and what he’s become as a player is a testament to Gonzaga and their staff. And it’s really a tribute to Julian.” Timme struggled in the first half but his teammates continued to feed him.
Yardbarker
Washington State Cougars 2022 Bowl Fate Almost Certain
Although the Washington State Cougars regular season didn’t end as they would have liked, WSU is still going to a bowl game. Here’s where they are likely headed and who their opponent could be. It’s been a good year for the Washington State Cougars. Coming off all the...
Gonzaga battles Xavier in bounce-back game at PK85
In the midst of a difficult stretch of nonconference opponents, it’s been anything but a cakewalk for the No. 6 Gonzaga Bulldogs (4-2) in the early goings of the 2022-23 season. Friday night’s loss to Purdue was the latest test of strength for Mark Few’s squad. Gonzaga shot a...
CFP world reacts to strange winners, losers in Apple Cup
The Washington State Cougars hosted the Washington Huskies on Saturday night in the Apple Cup, the annual football game between the two Evergreen State rivals. Officially, the Huskies defeated the Cougars 51-33. When we look a little deeper, though, at least two other Pac-12 programs had skin in the game. Washington and Washington State were playing for Read more... The post CFP world reacts to strange winners, losers in Apple Cup appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CBS Sports
Watch Gonzaga vs. Xavier: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Sunday's NCAAB game
The Xavier Musketeers will square off against the #6 Gonzaga Bulldogs at 7:30 p.m. ET on Sunday at Veterans Memorial Coliseum. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'. Xavier came up short against the Duke Blue Devils on...
FOX 28 Spokane
Major winter storm to hit Tuesday night into Thursday
Scattered snow showers that have been falling off and on throughout the day on Monday, and made for icy roadways for drivers, are finally moving out late Monday night and into early Tuesday morning. But as they depart, and skies clear overnight, temperatures are going to plummet, causing any moisture to freeze. That means, we are likely in for another icy commute Tuesday morning. So plan some extra time!
KREM
Winter Weather Advisory to start the week in Spokane with major snowstorm on the way
SPOKANE, Wash. — Snow started falling early Monday morning in Spokane, a sign of what’s to come later this week. The National Weather Service issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Spokane until 10:00 p.m. on Monday. The NWS said additional snow accumulations of one to three inches is possible. Total snowfall could be 2 to 4 inches.
ifiberone.com
Woman on foot hit by car and killed in Moses Lake early Tuesday
MOSES LAKE - Washington State Troopers say a 36-year-old Spokane woman is dead after she was hit by an SUV just north of Yonezawa Boulevard on SR 17 early Tuesday. State patrol officials say 58-year-old Cynthia Jackson of Moses Lake was going southbound on SR 17 in her Kia Sorento SUV when she hit the pedestrian in the left lane of SR 17. The pedestrian died at the scene.
spokanepublicradio.org
National Weather Service: Season’s first big winter storm expected this week
The last day of November will bring winter’s first big snowstorm to the Inland Northwest, weather forecasters said Monday. In a media briefing, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service’s Spokane office said heavy snow and gusty winds will arrive in the region in the very early hours of Wednesday morning, blanketing northeastern Washington and north Idaho.
Post Register
Still no suspect in Idaho student slayings
MOSCOW (AP) — Almost two weeks after four University of Idaho students were stabbed to death in their rooms, police still have not identified a suspect or found a murder weapon, and they continued asking for tips and surveillance video. Moscow Police Capt. Roger Lanier spoke at a Nov....
KXLY
Morning Light Snow to Clouds, Heavy Snow Wednesday – Mark
Morning snow to clouds this afternoon. Tonight we clear out and get very cold with single digits throughout our area. Wednesday will be a Weather Alert Day. Heavy snow is expected to start Tuesday night and through Wednesday with up to 6 inches of snow possible. Plan your day. A...
MyNorthwest.com
Dori: FTX crypto scandal hits Washington bank, politicians
As twists to the FTX and Alameda Research cryptocurrency scandal continue emerging, a rural Washington bank and at least one local lawmaker – Sen. Patty Murray (D) – have been tied to the FTX founder behind the multi-billion-dollar case, according to several reports. In what many insiders believe...
FOX 28 Spokane
Department of Transportation shares photos of roads near Liberty Lake/WA-ID border
WASHINGTON – The Washington State Department of Transportation shared photos of the snow hitting the Liberty Lake/Washington-Idaho border.
Spokane Public Schools prepares for delays, cancellations as heavy snow approaches
SPOKANE, Wash. — Winter weather could mean school delays and cancellations. Spokane Public Schools is getting prepared for the possibilities of both this week and the district says everything is entirely dependent on the day. “We’ve started looking to see what the weather report is like. And so, throughout the day we connect with each other to see what are...
You have one week to finish yard cleanup in Spokane before winter season
SPOKANE, Wash. — If you are a curbside yard and food waste customer in Spokane, you have one week to finish yard clean up before the City suspends collection services for the winter months. Spokane uses a solid waste system with the option to pick up your yard waste and food scraps at the curb of your home. If you...
'Please come to Spokane': Spokane sheriff issues invitation to governor
(The Center Square) – Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich has invited Gov. Jay Inslee to eastern Washington for a meeting with local government leaders; Knezovich wants a productive conversation on how to quickly and efficiently disband a large homeless camp on state land. “Governor, I’m asking you: Please come...
koze.com
Moscow Police: Previous Stabbings Not Related to Recent Murders
MOSCOW, ID – The Moscow Police Department is providing the following information to update the public on the known facts surrounding the four murders that occurred on November 13th in Moscow. There have been numerous media inquiries about a 1999 double stabbing in Pullman, Washington, and the 2021 double...
Driver in violent crash on Spokane's South Hill investigated for DUI
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane police are investigating the driver who crashed his car, splitting it in two, for DUI involving cannabis, according to court documents. The crash happened on Friday morning at the intersection of E. 29th Ave. and S SE Blvd. by the South Hill Rosauer's. The car hit a sign and at the impact of the crash, the vehicle's front split off from the car.
Comments / 0