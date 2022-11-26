ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

insidetheloudhouse.com

Syracuse Basketball: 5-star big with SU offer talks teams in most contact

Five-star Yves Missi, one of the best centers nationwide regardless of class designation who received a Syracuse basketball scholarship offer nearly a year ago, says four schools at present are reaching out to him the most frequently, according to several media reports. Recent articles from On3 national analyst Joe Tipton...
SYRACUSE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Where to watch: SU vs. Illinois

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse heads west tonight to take on Illinois in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. The Orange is coming off of a one-point loss to Bryant. Tip time is 7:30 p.m. The game can be seen on ESPN and here is where to find that station:
SYRACUSE, NY
insidetheloudhouse.com

Syracuse Basketball: 4-star wing, a top-40 player, wants to hear from ‘Cuse

One of the top high-school prospects in the sophomore class said in a recent interview that he would like to hear from Syracuse basketball coaches. Joson Sanon is a 6-foot-6 shooting guard/small forward in the 2025 cycle. He was terrific on the most recent AAU circuit, and the four-star Sanon also earned high praise from experts for his recent performance at the prestigious National Prep Showcase in New Haven, Conn.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse’s John Bol Ajak had no idea he would fill in for a sick Benny Williams: ‘I was ready to go’

Syracuse, N.Y. – John Bol Ajak had no idea he would play at all on Saturday, much less play such a key role in the Syracuse’s loss to Bryant at the JMA Wireless Dome. Ajak, a 6-foot-10 redshirt junior, had appeared in just one of Syracuse’s first five games of the seasons. His only action had been 4 minutes in SU’s season-opening romp over Lehigh.
SYRACUSE, NY
96.1 The Eagle

Explosions Happening in Syracuse for Over a Year

Reddit is back at it again. This time about a series of "explosions" in Eastwood. Understandably, Redditors are up in arms over losing sleep due to these loud noises, but this rabbit hole goes a little deeper. There have been multiple "explosions" each night for multiple nights in a row,...
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse landmark near downtown to be turned into apartments

Syracuse, N.Y. -- A landmark building built in 1893 as a grain warehouse is set to join the many historic Syracuse buildings that have been turned into apartments. The VIP Structures engineering and architectural firm plans to convert One Webster’s Landing into 34 one-bedroom market-rate apartments, according to plans submitted to the city.
SYRACUSE, NY
WIBX 950

Stop In For A Roll At This New, Deliciously Claw-esome, CNY Lobster Spot

The taste is definitely one that's acquired, but it you LOVE lobster, you know there's not many places to enjoy it in Central New York. That is, until now. From the owners of Rise N' Shine and Loded in Syracuse comes Lobster Babe, a restaurant specializing in none other but lobster rolls, with a fun and unique twist. I don't think there's many options for that here in Central New York.
SYRACUSE, NY
Cornell Daily Sun

“Our Last Words”: A Love Letter to Upstate NY

Stanley Michael Kaminsky ’23, law grew up in northern Pennsylvania, constantly inspired by his three artsy older sisters. By the age of 14, he was the guitarist in a band with his friends. He had no initial plans to break into singing, but his friends convinced him otherwise. During...
ITHACA, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

What’s Going Around: 11-28-2022

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Here is a weekly check of some of the illnesses being reported at area doctor offices. Camillus Flu Strep throat Stomach bug RSV Brighton Hill Pediatrics, Syracuse RSV Flu Pink eye Strep throat Dr. Dracker, Liverpool Flu RSV Covid Stomach Bug Dr. Carguello, Pulaski RSU Flu Covid
SYRACUSE, NY

