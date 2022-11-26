ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

redlakenationnews.com

Lori Martin-Kingbird of Cass Lake appointed to Young Women's Cabinet

Nov. 23-BEMIDJI - Already a young leader, Lori Martin-Kingbird of Cass Lake has been appointed by Gov. Tim Walz to the Young Women's Cabinet, a group that aims to improve the lives and opportunities of young women across the state. Officially announced on Nov. 21, Leech Lake Nation member Martin-Kingbird...
MINNESOTA STATE
Southern Minnesota News

Public defender appointed judge in Third Judicial District

Governor Tim Walz has appointed Jeremy Clinefelter as District Court Judge in Minnesota’s Third Judicial District, which encompasses Waseca and Freeborn counties, among others. Clinefelter will replace Judge Matthew Opat. Clinefelter, a managing attorney at the public defender’s office in Owatonna, will be chambered in Preston, in Fillmore County....
MINNESOTA STATE
The Daily Yonder

In Northern Minnesota, Autonomous Vehicles Are Hitting Rural Roads

On a damp evening in Grand Rapids, Minnesota, just after a rainstorm, a white van drove up through an empty high school and performing arts center parking lot. The van that picked me up, a Toyota Sienna, looks different from a regular Sienna. It has a cylinder mounted just above the windshield. Someone is in the drivers’ seat, but they aren’t actually driving. Instead, they are outfitted with a headset, ready to take over in case something goes wrong. To their left, a mobile device shows where the vehicle is going. It also plays the baseball charge tune every time the vehicle goes through an intersection. (Ann Arbor-based May Mobility, the company that operates the van, says this feature “denote[s] certain functionality during rides and represents a little bit of irreverence from our engineers.”)
GRAND RAPIDS, MN
hot967.fm

St. Cloud doctor says everyone can help ease hospital crunch

SAINT CLOUD, MN
knsiradio.com

Minneapolis St. Paul International Airport Closes Runways Due to Heavy Snow, Diverting Flights to St. Cloud Regional Airport

(KNSI) – Heavy snowfall shut down Minnesota’s largest airport leading to at least one plane getting diverted to St. Cloud. The Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport closed its runways due to excessive snowfall and low visibility on Tuesday. Flightradar shows flights nearing MSP have been in a holding pattern,...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
knsiradio.com

City of St. Cloud Tree Lighting Ceremony December 8th

(KNSI) — The City of St. Cloud says it will hold the 10th annual official city Christmas tree lighting ceremony next week. The ceremony gets underway at 5:00 p.m. Thursday, December 8th. Mayor Dave Kleis will welcome guests to the River’s Edge Convention Center, where there will be music from the Minnesota Center Chorale followed by Weihnachtsmarkt.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
MIX 94.9

Minnesota City Featured on Hallmark Channel’s Christmas Cam

Hallmark Channel. It's the "Christmas" station. There are wholesome Christmas movies running every year from Thanksgiving through the Christmas holiday and New Year's Day. And actually this year, they started before Thanksgiving. You can keep it on the entire season. And all of the movies are something that everyone in the family can watch.. family friendly, as they say.
MINNESOTA STATE
midwesthome.com

St. Paul’s European Christmas Market Showcases Christmas Creations

One of the greatest perks of being Minnesotan is the annual near-guarantee of a white Christmas—or, at the very least, a cold Christmas. A few weeks into December, the chilly state may as well be a real-life North Pole, with snowy scenes and tall fir trees that give it the potential to be the Christmas capital of the United States. Designer Nadine Schaefer saw this potential when she moved to St. Paul from Frankfurt, Germany, almost 12 years ago. But she says one thing was missing—the irreplaceable holiday cheer of European-style Christmas markets.
SAINT PAUL, MN
Limitless Production Group LLC

Winter Storm Warning is now in effect for the Twin Cities Metro and Southern United States Severe Weather Outbreak

Latest winter weather advisories and warnings across Minnesota and WisconsinPhoto byNational Weather Service Twin Cities. 8:30 PM UPDATE, Monday, November 28th - The National Weather Service in the Twin Cities has upgraded the Winter Weather Advisory across the Twin Cities Metro to a Winter Storm Warning from 5 AM to 6 PM CST on Tuesday for 4-7” of snow. The Winter Storm Warning is in place for the following counties: Hennepin, Ramsey, Washington, Carver, Scott, Dakota, Polk, Barron, and St. Croix.
MINNESOTA STATE
froggyweb.com

Minnesota #DNR Conservation Officer Reports-Nov 28, 2022

CO Ben Huener (Roseau) maintained station equipment and checked hunters during the opening weekend of the muzzleloader season. CO Jeremy Woinarowicz (Thief River Falls West) assisted the Kittson County Sheriff?s Office with a call of two mature buck deer locked together. After numerous attempts to get close enough to go ?hands-on? with the bucks, it was determined the only safe way to dislodge the antlers was with a well-placed long gun round. A Kittson County deputy struck the main beam of one of the bucks, breaking the rack and setting both deer free to fight another day.
MINNESOTA STATE
1520 The Ticket

4 Items Experiencing Shortages Right Now in Minnesota, IL, and WI

Another Shortage Is Happening Now on Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin Store Shelves. "Jessica, you won't believe this! This is Walgreens. Today." When I walked in to work this morning, my boss showed me the photo above of Walgreens in Rochester, Minnesota. He was looking for some medicine and this is what he found when he walked into the store on South Broadway.
MINNESOTA STATE
voiceofalexandria.com

Hospitals and clinics feeling the pinch of respiratory illnesses

(Undated)--Minnesota hospitals and clinics are feeling the pinch from a large number of serious cases of respiratory illness -- including RSV, flu and lingering COVID -- and Doctor Jill Amsberry at CentraCare in Saint Cloud says there are things everyone can do the ease the crunch. She says to "stay home when you're sick; keeping your kids home from school when they're sick; and keeping them out of sports when they're sick."
ALEXANDRIA, MN
Hastings Star Gazette

Gas prices in Hastings continue to be among the lowest in Minnesota

With gas prices continuing their downtrend across the country, Hastings ranks as one of the best bargains for fuel in Minnesota. According to GasBuddy, the price for regular fuel in Hastings, $2.64 as of Nov. 28, sits tied for the fifth cheapest rate in Minnesota. That price can be found at the Holiday Station located at 1500 Vermillion St.
HASTINGS, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

Snow coming to portions of Minnesota on Tuesday, only flurries locally

(Chanhassen, MN)--If you are heading to Minneapolis or areas east Tuesday, a heads up. The National Weather Service says that the Twin Cities could get six inches of snow Tuesday. The heaviest snow is expected northeast of the Twin Cities and on the I-35 corridor from Forest Lake to the north. Officials say the Twin Cities has a 74-percent chance of getting plowable snow Tuesday. And, a one-in-four chance of getting six inches or more Tuesday.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

