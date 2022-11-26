Read full article on original website
redlakenationnews.com
Lori Martin-Kingbird of Cass Lake appointed to Young Women's Cabinet
Nov. 23-BEMIDJI - Already a young leader, Lori Martin-Kingbird of Cass Lake has been appointed by Gov. Tim Walz to the Young Women's Cabinet, a group that aims to improve the lives and opportunities of young women across the state. Officially announced on Nov. 21, Leech Lake Nation member Martin-Kingbird...
Southern Minnesota News
Public defender appointed judge in Third Judicial District
Governor Tim Walz has appointed Jeremy Clinefelter as District Court Judge in Minnesota’s Third Judicial District, which encompasses Waseca and Freeborn counties, among others. Clinefelter will replace Judge Matthew Opat. Clinefelter, a managing attorney at the public defender’s office in Owatonna, will be chambered in Preston, in Fillmore County....
KIMT
Minnesota’s overall hospital safety rises 12 positions in national ranking
(The Center Square) – Minnesota’s portion of hospitals with an “A” safety grade from Leapfrog increased from 25% in spring 2022 to 32.6% in fall 2022. The state rose from 30th overall to 18th place in the rankings. The Leapfrog Group, an independent nonprofit organization committed...
Walz vows law would be changed to allow Minnesota to become an early primary state
WASHINGTON — Gov. Tim Walz has made a last-minute pitch for Minnesota to become an early primary state as a key panel of the Democratic National Committee is set to make recommendations on a new presidential primary calendar later this week. In a letter sent Monday to the to...
In Northern Minnesota, Autonomous Vehicles Are Hitting Rural Roads
On a damp evening in Grand Rapids, Minnesota, just after a rainstorm, a white van drove up through an empty high school and performing arts center parking lot. The van that picked me up, a Toyota Sienna, looks different from a regular Sienna. It has a cylinder mounted just above the windshield. Someone is in the drivers’ seat, but they aren’t actually driving. Instead, they are outfitted with a headset, ready to take over in case something goes wrong. To their left, a mobile device shows where the vehicle is going. It also plays the baseball charge tune every time the vehicle goes through an intersection. (Ann Arbor-based May Mobility, the company that operates the van, says this feature “denote[s] certain functionality during rides and represents a little bit of irreverence from our engineers.”)
Early closures at growing number of schools as snow falls in Minnesota
A growing number of school districts in the Twin Cities and surrounding areas are closing early for the day as heavy snow sweeps through the metro. A number of school districts had preemptively called e-learning days ahead of Tuesday's snow, while others waited for it to arrive before announcing early closures.
hot967.fm
St. Cloud doctor says everyone can help ease hospital crunch
Minnesota hospitals and clinics are feeling the pinch from a large number of serious cases of respiratory illness — including RSV, flu and lingering COVID — and Doctor Jill Amsberry at CentraCare in Saint Cloud says there are things everyone can do the ease the crunch:. “Staying home...
knsiradio.com
Minneapolis St. Paul International Airport Closes Runways Due to Heavy Snow, Diverting Flights to St. Cloud Regional Airport
(KNSI) – Heavy snowfall shut down Minnesota’s largest airport leading to at least one plane getting diverted to St. Cloud. The Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport closed its runways due to excessive snowfall and low visibility on Tuesday. Flightradar shows flights nearing MSP have been in a holding pattern,...
mprnews.org
Day of snow adds up to more than a half-foot in parts of eastern, southern Minnesota
Tuesday was a true snow day across much of southern and eastern Minnesota, as snow that started falling before sunrise added up to more than a half-foot by evening in many locations. The snow snarled both the morning and afternoon commutes in the Twin Cities, and caused many schools across...
knsiradio.com
City of St. Cloud Tree Lighting Ceremony December 8th
(KNSI) — The City of St. Cloud says it will hold the 10th annual official city Christmas tree lighting ceremony next week. The ceremony gets underway at 5:00 p.m. Thursday, December 8th. Mayor Dave Kleis will welcome guests to the River’s Edge Convention Center, where there will be music from the Minnesota Center Chorale followed by Weihnachtsmarkt.
Minnesota City Featured on Hallmark Channel’s Christmas Cam
Hallmark Channel. It's the "Christmas" station. There are wholesome Christmas movies running every year from Thanksgiving through the Christmas holiday and New Year's Day. And actually this year, they started before Thanksgiving. You can keep it on the entire season. And all of the movies are something that everyone in the family can watch.. family friendly, as they say.
midwesthome.com
St. Paul’s European Christmas Market Showcases Christmas Creations
One of the greatest perks of being Minnesotan is the annual near-guarantee of a white Christmas—or, at the very least, a cold Christmas. A few weeks into December, the chilly state may as well be a real-life North Pole, with snowy scenes and tall fir trees that give it the potential to be the Christmas capital of the United States. Designer Nadine Schaefer saw this potential when she moved to St. Paul from Frankfurt, Germany, almost 12 years ago. But she says one thing was missing—the irreplaceable holiday cheer of European-style Christmas markets.
Winter Storm Warning is now in effect for the Twin Cities Metro and Southern United States Severe Weather Outbreak
Latest winter weather advisories and warnings across Minnesota and WisconsinPhoto byNational Weather Service Twin Cities. 8:30 PM UPDATE, Monday, November 28th - The National Weather Service in the Twin Cities has upgraded the Winter Weather Advisory across the Twin Cities Metro to a Winter Storm Warning from 5 AM to 6 PM CST on Tuesday for 4-7” of snow. The Winter Storm Warning is in place for the following counties: Hennepin, Ramsey, Washington, Carver, Scott, Dakota, Polk, Barron, and St. Croix.
froggyweb.com
Minnesota #DNR Conservation Officer Reports-Nov 28, 2022
CO Ben Huener (Roseau) maintained station equipment and checked hunters during the opening weekend of the muzzleloader season. CO Jeremy Woinarowicz (Thief River Falls West) assisted the Kittson County Sheriff?s Office with a call of two mature buck deer locked together. After numerous attempts to get close enough to go ?hands-on? with the bucks, it was determined the only safe way to dislodge the antlers was with a well-placed long gun round. A Kittson County deputy struck the main beam of one of the bucks, breaking the rack and setting both deer free to fight another day.
4 Items Experiencing Shortages Right Now in Minnesota, IL, and WI
Another Shortage Is Happening Now on Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin Store Shelves. "Jessica, you won't believe this! This is Walgreens. Today." When I walked in to work this morning, my boss showed me the photo above of Walgreens in Rochester, Minnesota. He was looking for some medicine and this is what he found when he walked into the store on South Broadway.
voiceofalexandria.com
Hospitals and clinics feeling the pinch of respiratory illnesses
(Undated)--Minnesota hospitals and clinics are feeling the pinch from a large number of serious cases of respiratory illness -- including RSV, flu and lingering COVID -- and Doctor Jill Amsberry at CentraCare in Saint Cloud says there are things everyone can do the ease the crunch. She says to "stay home when you're sick; keeping your kids home from school when they're sick; and keeping them out of sports when they're sick."
Hastings Star Gazette
Gas prices in Hastings continue to be among the lowest in Minnesota
With gas prices continuing their downtrend across the country, Hastings ranks as one of the best bargains for fuel in Minnesota. According to GasBuddy, the price for regular fuel in Hastings, $2.64 as of Nov. 28, sits tied for the fifth cheapest rate in Minnesota. That price can be found at the Holiday Station located at 1500 Vermillion St.
voiceofalexandria.com
Snow coming to portions of Minnesota on Tuesday, only flurries locally
(Chanhassen, MN)--If you are heading to Minneapolis or areas east Tuesday, a heads up. The National Weather Service says that the Twin Cities could get six inches of snow Tuesday. The heaviest snow is expected northeast of the Twin Cities and on the I-35 corridor from Forest Lake to the north. Officials say the Twin Cities has a 74-percent chance of getting plowable snow Tuesday. And, a one-in-four chance of getting six inches or more Tuesday.
fox9.com
Winter storm warning issued for much of Twin Cities, 4-7 inches expected
(FOX 9) - Snow is beginning to taper off in the Twin Cities metro, but the evening commute on Tuesday is expected to be slow going as roads remain slippery and covered in snow. A winter storm system, which prompted a winter storm warning and winter weather advisory, dumped several...
