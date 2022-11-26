Brady Hiestand disappointed he didn’t finish Fernie Garcia at UFC Vegas 65, hopes for a quick turnaround: “I dominated the entire fight”

Read full article on original website
Related
Former UFC champion Khabib Nurmagomedov explains why he would never betray retirement promise to his mother
Former UFC champion Khabib Nurmagomedov is explaining why he would never betray the retirement promise he made to his mother. ‘The Eagle’ (29-0 MMA) last fought in the UFC in October of 2020, defeating Justin Gaethje (23-4 MMA) at UFC 254. Following the victory, after being presented with the belt, Khabib laid his gloves down in the center of the Octagon, a traditional gesture indicating retirement from the sport.
Santiago Ponzinibbio warns Canelo Alvarez for threatening Lionel Messi: “Brother, if you want to fight, I’m ready, but leave Messi be”
The 2022 World Cup has begun with 32 nations battling it out on the pitch for the ultimate prize in Qatar. Following Argentina’s 2-0 victory over Mexico, an unexpected rivalry broke out between boxing star Canelo Alvarez and UFC fighter Santiago Ponzinibbio. The beef started after a video surfaced...
Paddy Pimblett accepts Jake Paul’s sparring challenge: “I fight Saturday, I’ll chill Sunday and I’ll beat you up Monday”
Paddy Pimblett has accepted Jake Paul’s offer to spar him. Pimbeltt recently came out and accused Paul of fixing his fights and he pointed to the Anderson Silva fight. He thinks Paul never landed the punch that dropped Silva, and to no surprise, Paul responded to those claims. Paul also issued a challenge to spar him if he didn’t think his power was real.
UFC Has Reportedly Made A Decision On Nate Diaz
Nate Diaz's run with the UFC has come to an end - for now. MMA Fighting reported on Tuesday that Diaz was officially removed from the UFC roster. Promotion officials then confirmed the news with ESPN. Diaz last fought for the UFC on Sept. 10 against Tony Ferguson. He won...
Exclusive: Chris Barnett Picks Jon Jones Over Francis Ngannou: ‘What Do You Do Against The Perfect Fighter?’
Chris Barnett is backing Jon Jones to beat Francis Ngannou. Of course, the fight has to be booked first for that to happen. The UFC fan-favorite feels like he’s been waiting ages for the return of Jones, but it looks as though it will be sooner rather than later. Jones is targeted to make his heavyweight debut at UFC 285, regardless of whether the champ Ngannou is ready or not.
“I can tell you the truth and it won't sound like false modesty” — Michael Jordan on what made him a special basketball player
Tony Robbins asked MJ what made him the greatest player of all time, and he loved Jordan's answer.
Chael Sonnen admits he would put his money on Jon Jones in any form of combat sports: “I’d bet on Jon in anything”
Chael Sonnen is admitting he would put his money on Jon Jones in any form of combat sports. Jones and Sonnen have a history together, they coached a season of ‘The Ultimate Fighter’ and also got in the Octagon in a light heavyweight battle at UFC 159 back in April of 2013. It was Jones (26-1 MMA) who would defeat Sonnen (31-17 MMA) via knockout at 4:33 of the first round.
“He has zero technical fouls in 15 seasons, that’s amazing” — Andrew Bogut astonished by unbelievable Mike Conley stat
In almost 1000 NBA games, Mike Conley was the ultimate professional and Andrew Bogut is putting the spotlight on that.
“That's better than me dunking the ball a million times” — Dwight Howard on what he loves about being a father
Howard shared how he's coping with being a single parent.
Look: Photo Of Nebraska's New Strength Coach Going Viral
Matt Rhule is starting to fill out his Nebraska coaching staff. He's already reportedly hired Evan Cooper to be the cornerback's coach it also looks like he's hiring Carolina Panthers assistant strength coach Corey Campbell. After the Campbell hire was reported by Joe Person of The Athletic, a picture of...
LeBron James believes the demand for youth basketball is “too much” and is becoming problematic for various reasons
LeBron James recently said that youth basketball in the U.S. has too many games and not enough time for the players to recover
"Then what happens? They’re gonna consider him a bust" — Vince Carter gave Zion Williamson helpful advice
Like Zion, Carter was also branded as primarily a dunker when he entered the league and everybody expected him to throw it down all the time.
Tyson Fury suggests his father and Jake Paul should have a bare knuckle boxing fight: “I think my dad would rip his heart out and feed it to him”
Tyson Fury believes his father John should have a bare knuckle boxing match against Jake Paul. It’s no secret that Jake Paul isn’t a well-liked man within the Fury family. His main rival, of course, being Tommy Fury. The two haven’t fought yet but after John Fury took his shirt off and threatened Jake during their last interaction, we’d say negotiations are progressing – or, at least, they should be.
Olivia Dunne Shows Off Gymnastics Flexibility in Latest TikTok
The LSU gymnast is one of the highest-paid college athletes thanks to her social media presence.
MMAmania.com
Video: Former UFC champ gets giant face tattoo, Instagram baffled
Cody Garbrandt now has permanent sideburns. The former UFC bantamweight champion recently unveiled his new ink on Instagram, completed by talented tattoo artist Sarah Lo, but a majority of his followers were baffled by the significance of the addition, as well as its unusual location. Here’s a sample:. —Ear...
Warriors GM Bob Myers bothered by athletes always using ‘Mamba Mentality’ term: ‘You’re not [Kobe Bryant]’
Since Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant’s tragic passing a couple of years ago, athletes across all sports have looked to him for inspiration. Of course, Bryant was known as one of the most passionate and determined competitors the NBA had ever seen. His “Mamba Mentality” became a defining part of his approach to basketball and life.
MMAWeekly.com
Angela Hill shows off ‘fight week abs’ ahead of UFC Orlando
No. 12 ranked strawweight Angela Hill appears to be in excellent shape heading into her UFC on ESPN 42 bout against No. 13 ranked Emily Ducote. Hill (14-12) is coming off a unanimous decision win over Lupita Godinez at UFC on ESPN 41 in August. She hopes to build upon the win and start a winning streak.
Jorge Masvidal shoots down BMF title clash with Michael Chandler: “Will Brooks hit him so hard he quit”
UFC welterweight contender Jorge Masvidal doesn’t seem interested in facing Michael Chandler. ‘Gamebred’ has been out of action since March, when he lost to Colby Covington by decision. Weeks after the defeat, Masvidal reportedly assaulted ‘Chaos’ at a Miami bar. As of now, he’s facing charges of felony battery, with a trial date of next year.
Nate Diaz officially free agent after UFC removes him from the roster, manager reveals Conor McGregor trilogy still possible
Nate Diaz is now free to fight wherever he chooses. The Stockton slugger has been out of action since September at UFC 279. While he was originally slated to face Khamzat Chimaev, the fight was scrapped after ‘Borz’ missed weight. Diaz instead faced Tony Ferguson in the pay-per-view headliner.
Alex Pereira claims he asked to fight Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 283 in Brazil but the Swede turned him down
Alex Pereira wanted to fight Khamzat Chimaev in Brazil at UFC 283. After Pereira became the UFC’s new middleweight champion, Khamzat Chimaev called him out. The Swede was confident he would dethrone Pereira and wanted to fight him at UFC 282 on December 10. However, Pereira was still medically suspended so instead he asked the UFC to face Chimaev at UFC 283 in Brazil on January 23 – but the fight would be at light heavyweight.
bjpenndotcom
Hilo, HI
42K+
Followers
15K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT
MMA News, current events and exclusive fighter interviews from the Mixed Martial Arts industryhttps://www.bjpenn.com/
Comments / 0