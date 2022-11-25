Hammond's Jon Wheeler voted SBLive South Carolina Coach of the Week

Congratulations to Hammond head coach Jon Wheeler, the winner of SBLive South Carolina's Coach of Week award as voted by South Carolina high school sports fans.

Wheeler received 50% of our state-wide vote after his team culminated a great season with a 52-0 rout of Laurence Manning in the SCISA 4-A state championship game. Wheeler is adding to Hammond’s legendary stature. The Skyhawks have won six straight state championships and 20 altogether.

If you would like to nominate a coach, please email gary@scorebooklive.com or message us on Twitter or Instagram at @sblivesc.

Here's a look at the other great coaches who were nominated for this this week's honor:

Robert Mustar, Powdersville

Daniel lost. Let that sink in. Nobody was expecting that even though Powdersville came into the game with an 11-1 record.

But the Patriots scored a touchdown with less than a minute remaining. Mustar made the daring move of going for two and it was successful. Gone is Daniel’s 36-game winning streak and two straight state championships.

Bryce Lybrand, Beaufort

Lybrand had the Beaufort in the state semifinals a year ago and now’s got the Eagles there once more. Beaufort rallied to beat Gilbert 31-21 on Friday.

Todd Shigley, Andrew Jackson

The Volunteers were okay last year. They’re great now. Shigley has Andrew Jackson sitting at 12-1 and in the AA state semifinals.

Andrew Jackson’s latest win was its most impressive. The Volunteers whipped previously unbeaten Barnwell 41-14.

Michael Nelson, Holly Hill Academy

Nelson has built the premier 8-man football program in SCISA. The Raiders just wrapped their third consecutive state championship with a 68-20 trouncing of Wyman King Academy.

Holly Hill has won 36 consecutive games.

Page Wofford, Northwestern

Wofford has his team peaking at exactly the right time. The Trojans have triggered a running clock in all three of their state playoff games.

Stewart Young, Saluda

Young took the Tigers to the 2019 AA state championship. It looks like he’s aiming for another one. The Tigers blanked Strom Thurmond 28-0 in the third round for their fifth straight win.