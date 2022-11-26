Read full article on original website
Related
Bitcoin At $1,000: Looking Back At Nine Years Of Bull Run
If the first part of the above headline about Bitcoin price had your heart pumping, it might be time to reduce the amount of leverage you are using. No, we aren’t calling for BTC to reach a target of $1,000 – we are instead looking back and celebrating the nine-year anniversary of the first time Bitcoin breached above $1,000.
POTENTIAL BLUE CHIP CRYPTO SNOWFALL PROTOCOL (SNW) CARDANO (ADA) AND BINANCE COIN (BNB) INVESTORS
During crypto bear markets, investors tend to gravitate toward cryptos with longer histories and strong reputations. These cryptos are known as blue chips. When compared to their counterparts, these blue chips are typically more stable and less volatile. For a long time, the only coins linked with this term were Bitcoin (BTC) and Ether (ETH). However, the growth of other stronger altcoins such as Binance Coin (BNB), Cardano (ADA), and Snowfall (SNW) calls this status into question and provides more options to the basket for traders who do not favor BTC and ETH. In this article, we’ll shed more light on these potential blue chips.
3 Cryptocurrencies That Could Multiply Your Revenue in 2023: Polygon, Ethereum Classic, and Big Eyes Coin
The FTX-induced crypto crash in Q4, 2022, came as a surprise and wiped out a huge part of the crypto market. Many top cryptocurrencies like Solana and Shiba Inu suffered massive blows and were overtaken by rival cryptocurrencies. While we expect these cryptocurrencies to bounce back, we may still keep...
Ethereum Loses Demand Zone Again As Bears Dominate – Is $700 Realistic For Investors?
Price remains weak as bears battle bulls; so much uncertainty in the market. ETH price gets rejected from a low of $1,220 on the high timeframe. The price of Ethereum (ETH) trading below $1,200 continues as the price faced rejection, breaking and trending higher to a region of $1,300 after showing from price action bouncing off from its weekly low of $1,080.
Bitcoin Seen Dropping To $10,000, This Asset Management Co-Founder Predicts
Bitcoin returned to the bottom of its current range and might see further downside pressure in the coming days. The cryptocurrency is still recovering from the collapse of FTX, the former second major crypto exchange in the world, and the contagion unleashed in the sector. As of this writing, Bitcoin...
Binance Coin (BNB) Bulls And Bears Tussle At $290; Here Is What To Expect
BNB’s price struggles as price hold above $290 to maintain the bullish sentiment. BNB’s price remains strong as bulls dominate the market; the price fails to break and close above $320 with so much uncertainty in the market. BNB’s price trades below get the 200 Exponential Moving Average...
Ethereum Tries To Keep Luster As ETH Moves To Narrower Trading Range
Ethereum, the world’s second biggest cryptocurrency, has continued its downward trajectory, passing through the $1,200 level. To date, the exchange rate has reached $1,170.49. Data from CoinGecko shows that the coin has been trading at a loss on a weekly basis. Here’s a quick glance at how ETH has...
Bitcoin Price Recovery; Vital Levels To Keep An Eye On
Bitcoin price bounced off the $15,400 price level and staged a recovery over the past day. In the last 24 hours, BTC has been moving sideways after claiming the $16,000 price mark. Since the coin is trading sideways at the moment after the recovery, Bitcoin awaits a breakout. The coin...
Is it Too Late to Buy Shiba Inu? What is the industry saying about it
The crypto market is showing clear signs of changing its trend. Even popular coins like Shiba Inu (SHIB), which often goes against negative market momentum, are difficult to call. However, is it really too late to buy Shiba Inu?. SHIB is nearly 90% down from its all-time high, so it’s...
The rise of crypto: what does it mean for gaming?
The world of gaming is changing rapidly, and one of the biggest driving forces behind this change is the rise of cryptocurrency. There are a number of reasons why cryptocurrency is becoming increasingly popular in the gaming world. For one, it offers a new way to make in-game purchases. In the past, gamers would have to use real-world currency to buy items in games, but with cryptocurrency, they can use digital tokens instead. This makes it easier and more convenient for gamers to make purchases, and it also opens up new possibilities for game developers.
Bitcoin Price Needs To Hover Over These 2 Levels To Gain Momentum
Bitcoin continues to face strong resistance at the $17,000 price ceiling. Over the last 24 hours, Bitcoin lost 2% of its market value. In the past week, BTC has hovered around the same price region. The King Coin has not touched the $17,000 price resistance band in more than two weeks.
Will Runfy Be More Rewarding For Holders Than Shiba Inu And 1inch Network?
Many crypto enthusiasts have gained massive profits for buying into cryptocurrencies like Shiba Inu (SHIB) and 1inch Network (1INCH) at an early stage. This was before they exploded. However, it takes good research to find such gems at their early stages, for instance, the new crypto Runfy (RUNF) token. Runfy...
Why is Crypto Crashing? 5 Reasons Why Bitcoin Is on the Path to $10k
Bitcoin is now down 75% from its previous all-time high of $62,000 – set in November 2021. The crypto market is suffering from a plethora of reasons – inside and outside of the industry. Like most things that unravel, crypto started to unwind gradually at the start of...
Ethereum Price Key Indicators Point Firming Case For Recovery Above $1,250
Ethereum is holding the key $1,150 support against the US Dollar. ETH is rising and might even clear the $1,250 resistance zone in the near term. Ethereum corrected lower, but the bulls were active near $1,150. The price is now trading above $1,180 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
Building Educational Spaces In Crypto: Binance And Dogeliens
After the FTX crash, proper education about the crypto space has been more important than ever. New investors may be taken advantage of, or make poor investment decisions because they do not know the difference between a centralised crypto exchange and DeFi (decentralised finance). Fortunately, there are two crypto platforms aiming to change this: Binance and Dogeliens (DOGET). In this article, I will be examining and analysing the two platforms’ efforts to educate newcomers to the crypto space.
Cardano Registers Milestone With More Than 7 Million Native Tokens
Cardano (ADA) has failed to take advantage of a significant network milestone it recently achieved as the digital asset continues to struggle in pushing its price to higher levels. At the time of this writing, the cryptocurrency was changing hands at $0.3060 and has gone down by almost 3% during...
Bitcoin Struggles As Bulls Hold The Line – How Long Before Bears Retest $14,000?
BTC’s price holds above $16,000 price struggles to break above $17,000, creating more worry for many traders. Price remains weak as bears battle bulls, as the price fails to break above $17,500 with so much uncertainty in the market. Rejection from a low of $17,000 on the high timeframe...
MTWorld Governance Token (MTW) Is Now Available for Trading on LBank Exchange
INTERNET CITY, DUBAI, Nov. 28, 2022 – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, has listed MTWorld Governance Token (MTW) on November 28, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the MTW/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading. As the first UGC driven decentralized metaverse, MT...
Fantom (FTM) Up 10% After Cronje Article – Is $0.31 Possible?
The 69th largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, Fantom (FTM), has shown relative strength over the past seven days, rising 29%. Over the past 24 hours, it even stands at a gain of 10%. Today’s surge comes after DeFi star programmer Andre Cronje published a Medium post about the “crypto company”...
Big Eyes Coin And The Sandbox – Top Ethereum Projects That Could Make you Crypto Millionaires Despite Issues Unlike FTX
Since the beginning of November 2022, the FTX platform has experienced significant scrutiny. This issue arose over the mismanagement of users’ funds. When crypto enthusiasts brought this lapse to light, users and investors panicked and pulled out their funds. This led to the forced resignation of some workers. Even Sam Bankman-Fried, the CEO of FTX, got replaced by a new person.
