Elon Musk has delayed Twitter's launch of its verified subscription service again as it tries to bypass Apple's 30% App Store fees, report says
Twitter wasn't planning to launch its Blue service as an in-app purchase on Apple's iOS, meaning it would avoid paying App Store fees, per Platformer.
Google’s Messages app sounds different now
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. In the last couple of months, we have seen Google make several changes to the way its Messages app works. The app comes preloaded on all Pixel phones and is also a popular default messaging app on several third-party Android brands. The app recently gained a new icon and now, Google has changed the chime when you send a message.
The Age of Social Media Is Ending
It’s over. Facebook is in decline, Twitter in chaos. Mark Zuckerberg’s empire has lost hundreds of billions of dollars in value and laid off 11,000 people, with its ad business in peril and its metaverse fantasy in irons. Elon Musk’s takeover of Twitter has caused advertisers to pull spending and power users to shun the platform (or at least to tweet a lot about doing so). It’s never felt more plausible that the age of social media might end—and soon.
6 best Google Black Friday deals: Pixel phones, Pixel Watch, Nest & more
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. Black Friday weekend is a great time to buy Google's hardware as they are usually heavily discounted during the shopping event. The best part is that Google is offering hefty discounts on almost all its products, including the recently launched Pixel 7 series, the new 4K Chromecast, and more. Check out the best deals on Google's hardware that you should not miss this weekend.
‘Career cushioning’ is the newest workplace term everyone’s about to hate, thanks to an impending recession
There’s a new workplace colloquialism in town—and you’ve likely already taken part.
What is Google Tables?
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. The pandemic has made digital business tools and apps popular for companies around the world. From the rise of Zoom to the frequently updated Microsoft Teams platform, there are plenty of online resources that make life easier for professionals who work remotely. An increasingly popular type of business resource during and after the pandemic has been collaboration platforms that allow for remote communication while facilitating work. Google Tables is poised to be one of the more popular options available.
The Galactica AI model was trained on scientific knowledge – but it spat out alarmingly plausible nonsense
Earlier this month, Meta announced new AI software called Galactica: “a large language model that can store, combine and reason about scientific knowledge”. Launched with a public online demo, Galactica lasted only three days before going the way of other AI snafus like Microsoft’s infamous racist chatbot. The online demo was disabled (though the code for the model is still available for anyone to use), and Meta’s outspoken chief AI scientist complained about the negative public response. So what was Galactica all about, and what went wrong? What’s special about Galactica? Galactica is a language model, a type of AI trained to...
How to change ringtone on an Android phone
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Using the same ringtone as your co-workers, employees, friends, or family members can be confusing. Or maybe you find that the default ringtone on your budget Android phone isn't for you. Android allows you to change the ringtone and assign a custom tune for a specific contact. When the default ringtone on your Android phone is too basic, is the same as everyone else's, or is just something that doesn't fit your personality, change it. You can either pick one of the built-in ringtones or select a custom tune from the file manager.
OnePlus trumps Google with its new Android update schedule, but it's not perfect
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. These days, a phone needs something special to separate it from the competition. Most smartphones handle the basics just fine, but to be considered among the best Android devices around, you have to nail some key categories. Sure, everyone wants to take excellent night shots or have their battery last as long as possible, but some under-the-hood basics count too. As more people continue to hold onto phones for three, four, or even five years, a long-lasting and reliable update schedule is crucial, and it's in this arena where OnePlus hopes to strengthen its grasp.
Microsoft PowerPoint wants to be more like TikTok
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. Considering the design and user interface of modern-day smartphones, using apps such as the chart-topping TikTok in portrait orientation has become the preferred choice for many users. So, it's hardly surprising that Microsoft has now decided to launch a new version of the mobile PowerPoint app with support for portrait mode... well, vertically-oriented slideshow presentation, to be more precise.
Business Insider
FTX hired private planes to fly Amazon packages from Miami to staff at its Bahamas HQ because it didn't deliver to the country, report says
FTX US's 75 employees were also allowed $200 in DoorDash food delivery per day, a Financial Times report said.
Sonos is entering four new product categories — here's what they might be
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Sonos is already a big name in audio hardware, known for its popular soundbars and a whole range of wireless speaker options. But for all it offers now, what's next? We're finally starting to get a sense of what to expect, thanks to what the company shared in the Sonos quarterly earnings call earlier this month — even as many details are still quite vague.
Voices: I didn’t realise the dangers of being ‘very online’ – until now
We humans are built for attachment. Our innate need to connect with others is evolutionary – it’s about feeling safe, valued and part of a social group. While we may vary in terms of attachment styles, sociability and cognition, our brains are evolved for social processing and are “highly choreographed through relationships”.Evolution probably hadn’t considered the advent of social media, though. And being a “very online” person for the last 15 years began to feel like it was essentially warping my brain.Even before the apparent decline of Twitter following the takeover by Elon Musk, the platform was making me feel...
Samsung’s self-repair program may soon let you fix your Galaxy smartwatch or earbuds
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Samsung is among the few smartphone makers to provide a self-service repair program for some of its devices. Announced in late March 2022, the Korean giant started selling self-repair replacement parts, tools, and guides for the Galaxy S20, S21, and Galaxy Tab S7+ in the US in August in partnership with iFixit. A new patent trademark filing from Samsung suggests the self-repair program could expand to include more device types, with repair guides becoming easier to obtain.
Futurism
Something Very Weird Is Going on at Elon Musk's Boring Company
After promising many major cities across the country that it could dig tunnels that would magically solve their traffic woes by moving them underground, Elon Musk's Boring Company has become oddly quiet, The Wall Street Journal reports. In fact, the paper reports, it's been repeatedly ghosting local officials after making big plans.
Gmail's search function is getting better by learning from your previous searches
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. If you're anything like me, you've probably had your Gmail account active for years. I signed up for a Google account and, therefore, for Gmail all the way back in 2008 — that is a lot of emails over the span of almost a decade and a half. But even for email addresses that have only existed for a much shorter period, the mass of accumulated emails can get pretty untidy, pretty fast, and especially so if you're using it as your main email. While you can take steps to clean out your inbox, Google wants to make it easier to sift through those important keepers by making a better search tool for Gmail.
Best 22 Black Friday phone accessory deals under $50: Cases, power banks, PopSockets, and more
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. So, you've gone and spent Black Friday looking for that perfect phone deal to bring home. Did you leave enough in your budget to get the accessories you'll need? Have no fear! We've rounded up some great discounts on cases and chargers of all sorts, and we'll tell you what to look out for. After all, you've already done enough sweating this week, and the accessorizing shouldn't have to weigh on your mind.
Futurism
New AI Shows What You'd Look Like in Different Eras
Ever wondered what you would've looked like if you were alive during ancient Greek times or were reborn as a nineteenth century Arctic explorer?. A new app called AI Time Machine by DNA analysis company MyHeritage is taking the internet by storm, allowing anybody to generate pixel-perfect renditions of their faces in the style of different historical periods.
Samsung updates the Dropship Good Lock module for One UI 5
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Samsung’s Good Lock suite brings several useful capabilities to existing hardware, like the Back Tap gesture and easier file transfers. If you have used these apps, they can make everyday tasks a breeze, and Samsung regularly updates them as well. Many Good Lock modules are now receiving updates to support Samsung’s One UI 5 based on Android 13. This time, the update for the Dropship app simplifies platform-agnostic file sharing, as well as bringing other handy feature improvements and bug fixes.
5 best Apple Cyber Monday deals: AirPods Pro 2, M2 iPad Pro, and MacBooks
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Shopping events like Black Friday and Cyber Monday provide a great opportunity to buy new Apple products at heavily discounted prices. We might prefer Android smartphones over iPhones, but it is tough to beat the fantastic performance of some Apple products like MacBooks, iPads, and AirPods Pro.
