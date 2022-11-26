Read full article on original website
Rochester Police Now Offering Catalytic Converter Marking Kits
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The City of Rochester has joined the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office in offering free catalytic converter marking kits. The kits, offered by the Minnesota Department of Commerce Fraud Bureau, feature a label that etches a unique number onto a catalytic converter. Once the label is attached to one of the emission control devices, it uses a chemical process to permanently etch the number onto the catalytic converter.
Southern Minnesota News
Public defender appointed judge in Third Judicial District
Governor Tim Walz has appointed Jeremy Clinefelter as District Court Judge in Minnesota’s Third Judicial District, which encompasses Waseca and Freeborn counties, among others. Clinefelter will replace Judge Matthew Opat. Clinefelter, a managing attorney at the public defender’s office in Owatonna, will be chambered in Preston, in Fillmore County....
KAAL-TV
Mayo Clinic, Olmsted Medical Center expanding number of primary care appointments
(ABC 6 News) – Mayo Clinic and Olmsted Medical Center have announced they are expanding the number of primary care appointments available for people who have children with illnesses. Health officials say Olmsted County is seeing an increase in families seeking testing and care in emergency rooms for upper...
2 New Flights Out of Rochester Just Announced By Sun Country
Escape Rochester, Minnesota On Two New Flights From Sun Country Airlines. As soon as the snow started flying today, I hopped on the 'ol internet and searched "where can I fly to that is warm". Before I even heard about the new flights leaving from Rochester, I found a flight to one of my happy places, California, for just $74. Yes, $74. That flight is from MSP but starting December 15th, I can hop on a plane from Rochester to MSP and catch my flight to sunny California without needing to find a van to take me up to the Twin Cities or a place to park my car.
cannonfallsbeacon.com
Cannon Falls council member Mary Jill Bringgold dies
Cannon Falls City Council member Mary Jill Bringgold, 62, died peacefully on Thanksgiving evening, according to her obituary with Lundberg Funeral Home. Bringgold was finishing up a four-year term on the council after being elected in 2018. She had battled cancer over the years. A celebration of life will be...
Popular Rochester Restaurant Planning To Reopen Soon at New Location
Remember that restaurant that used to be in the basement of Porch? A huge rush of people showed up to say goodbye when Porch announced it was closing in Rochester, Minnesota back in September 2021. When that restaurant closed, it also meant that the doors closed for Boxcar Hippie. Well,...
Weather-Related Closings, Delays, and Announcements for Tuesday, November 29, 2022
A Winter Weather Advisory continues until 9 PM tonight across SE MN. Mixed precipitation is expected with snow and ice accumulation. Here are the school closings, delays, and other weather-related cancellations and announcements across the Rochester and Southern Minnesota area for Tuesday, November 29, 2022:. Schools:. Alden-Conger Public Schools: Closing...
Rochester Area Unemployment Rate is Lowest Since June
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - Seasonal factors helped drop total employment in the Rochester area below the 90,000 level last month for the first time in eight months. The latest jobs data from the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development shows the overall number of jobs in Olmsted County dipped to about 89,750 in October. That was down about 500 from September and about 1500 when compared to July when employment peaked at a record high of more than 91,200 jobs.
Rochester Woman Accused of Stealing $1,400 in Coats from Scheels
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Olmsted County prosecutors have charged a Rochester woman they say stole $1,400 worth of coats from Scheels in October and November. 22-year-old Vena Noch was arraigned in Olmsted County Court Monday and was released without bail but with conditions. The criminal complaint accuses Noch of stealing the four different jackets during four separate trips to the sporting goods store.
ohsmagnet.com
Building Owatonna High School’s new home
With construction starting on May 6, 2021, the new Owatonna High School is now under a year away from completion. The 317,000 square foot building has been coming along very nicely without any major setbacks. The Kraus Anderson Construction crew has been hard at work every day to ensure the building is set to finish on the target date. They will continue to work through the winter to ensure the school will be complete.
Big Watch Party for World Cup in Rochester’s Peace Plaza
Watch the FIFA World Cup at A Viewing Party In Rochester's Peace Plaza!. The viewing party will be like watching Minnesota at Green Bay...but the action will not be on a heated grass field. Instead, it'll be on a 19-foot LED screen in Peace Plaza. From the Rochester Downtown Alliance...
Glow Holiday Festival in Minnesota Now Open at a New Location
One of the best holiday displays in Minnesota where you can enjoy over one million lights is now open at a new location!. Glow Holiday Festival in Minnesota Now Open at a New Location. On one of the coldest days in Minnesota, my family bundled up in all of the...
KIMT
Empty vehicle found in median on Highway 14 leads to Rochester man being arrested
OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - A 21-year-old Rochester man is facing DUI charges following a crash early Sunday morning that left authorities searching for the driver. The sheriff’s office said it found a vehicle just after 2 a.m. upside down in the median at Highway 14 and County Rd. 3 in Kalmar Township.
KAAL-TV
3 of 4 weekend DWIs arrested at more than twice legal limit, including Rochester man
(ABC 6 News) – The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office reported four DWI arrests over the holiday weekend, plus two “partial” DWIs who were arrested but tested under the legal limit later in custody. Of those four DWI arrests, three blew a BAC over twice the legal...
Rochester Included in Winter Weather Advisory on Tuesday
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Rochester area is included in a winter weather advisory for much of the day tomorrow because of an approaching storm system that could dump more than half of a foot of snow on parts of southern Minnesota. The National Weather Service posted the advisory...
TV Station Predicts Snowfall In Most Minnesota Way Ever
This time of year, we're used to seeing snow in the forecast, but leave it to one TV station to predict our latest snowfall in the most Minnesota way ever. Snow in the North Star State in November and December is about as common as encountering a red light at one of the 216 stoplights along West Circle Drive here in Rochester. So I'm guessing that forecasting more of the white stuff-- even if it IS one of our first snowfall events of the season-- can get a bit monotonous.
Zumbrota Woman Accused of Felony Drug Sales, DWI
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A driving complaint over the Thanksgiving weekend has led to felony drug sales charges against a Zumbrota woman. The Olmsted County Attorney’s Office charged 40-year-old Tanya Veal with felony first degree drug sales, felony second-degree drug possession and misdemeanor DWI Monday. An Olmsted County judge set her conditional bail at $50,000.
Soon Could Be an Elevated & Unique Café One Hour from Owatonna
Just this week it was announced that a proposed café in Burnsville is looking to share with those interested in tabletop board gaming, and trading cards with a new Twin Cities spot for people to gather. I was seeking through some articles on Bring Me The News when I...
Three Injured, One Critically in Rollover Crash Near Winona
Winona, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Wisconsin woman with serious injuries was one of three people sent to a hospital as the result of a single-vehicle rollover crash in Winona County Monday afternoon. The State Patrol says an SUV, driven by 76-year-old Duane Foulkes of Beaver Dam, WI, left the westbound...
Accumulating Snow Predicted in Rochester Tuesday
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The National Weather Service in La Crosse is tracking a storm they say is capable of bringing accumulating snow to Rochester and the surrounding communities. Forecasted accumulations for Rochester range from 2-5 inches. The system is predicted to roll into the region and bring a rain-snow...
