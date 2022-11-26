ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Loveland, CO

northfortynews

Foothills Mall Has Two New ‘Wild’ Additions on Display in Support of the Colorado Wildlife Council

If you find yourself in Foothills Mall in Fort Collins, you might come across some amusing statues from the well-respected Colorado Wildlife Council. Colorado’s Wildlife Council has created two experiential pieces to help highlight the wildlife in Colorado and bring attention to the positive impact that hunting and fishing have in the state! The statues are fun to look at and interactive, as the signs accompanying them feature QR codes that bring them to life!
FORT COLLINS, CO
K99

Colorado Town Makes List of Safest and Most Charming in America

A community in Colorado has been named not only one of the safest but one of the most charming "towns and cities" in America. The website Must See Places published a prestigious list of "11 Small Towns and Cities in The US That Are Safe AND Charming." One city making the list can be found in Jefferson County, with a small portion of its area extending into Adams County, Colorado.
COLORADO STATE
99.9 The Point

Northern Colorado snow closures, delays and alerts

The first snows of the season always bring a sense of excitement — and a little trepidation — in Northern Colorado. Children hoping for a snow day eagerly pay attention to the forecast. Parents and businesspeople watch closely to see how Mother Nature may shift their plans as they deal with canceled school days and delayed commutes.
FORT COLLINS, CO
The Longmont Leader

Boulder County's possible fight against forced pooling

Boulder County may be taking on a legal battle against a forced pooling order, depending on the outcome of a January hearing with the state. Earlier this month, the Boulder County commissioners rejected a lease offer from Extraction Oil and Gas for county-owned mineral rights near Longmont. Extraction’s Blue Paintbrush well pad in Weld County sits 1,000 feet east of the Boulder County line near Longmont on land that includes a county-owned conservation easement.
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
Sterling Journal-Advocate

Outlets at Loveland sold, to become Loveland Yards

The north parcel of the mostly vacant Outlets at Loveland has been sold and is being marketed as “Loveland Yards.”. Windsor-based Schuman Cos. closed Monday on the $15 million sale of the 169,000-square-foot parcel, with plans to close on the south parcel at a later date. A brochure supplied...
LOVELAND, CO
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Colorado

Photo byPhoto by freddie marriage on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you love going out with your loved ones from time to time and you also happen to live in Colorado, here is a list of three amazing burger places in Colorado that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
COLORADO STATE
94.3 The X

Promenade Shops Holiday Ice Rink in Loveland Won’t Be Happening for 2022

Another blow to the Loveland area for the 2022 holiday season, as the Promenade Shops at Centerra has announced that the ice rink won't be opening. It was just a couple of weeks ago that it was announced that Loveland's Holiday Council would not be putting up their annual decorations. Now, another longtime favorite activity for the Loveland/Fort Collins area won't be putting smiles on thousands of faces.
LOVELAND, CO
Fort Collins, CO

northfortynews

Fort Collins, CO
