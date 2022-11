The would-be reunion with free agent Tucker Barnhart appears to be over for those hoping he’d return to the Cincinnati Reds. As the team entered the offseason, one of their biggest priorities was augmenting their depth at the catching position after Barnhart’s departure and resident starter Tyler Stephenson’s injury-filled 2022 season. They weren’t going to trade from depth or spend much to address it, of course, but something better than the dismal production they got from last year’s options was a necessity.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO