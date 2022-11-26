Read full article on original website
Tristan Wirfs Out 3-4 Weeks with Ankle Injury
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be without offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs for three to four weeks due to an ankle injury. Tampa Bay has had injury woes all season, but with a playoff push coming this one will hurt heading into the final stretch of the season. He sustained the injury in overtime of the team’s 23-17 loss in Week Twelve to the Cleveland Browns. The good news for him and the team is he avoided a knee injury which was the initial fear when he was carted off the field. He should be back in time to help the team make the 2022-23 NFL Playoffs.
Kemba Walker to Sign with Dallas Mavericks
The Dallas Mavericks plan to sign veteran point guard Kemba Walker to a contract for the rest of the 2022-23 NBA season. He was traded by the New York Knicks during the 2022 NBA Draft to the Detroit Pistons. The team worked out a buyout with Walker who was still hoping to be able to play in the NBA this season. Injuries have slowed down veteran point guard, but with Dallas struggling to win, they need some experienced depth this season. Dallas will waive Facundo Campazzo to make room for Walker on the roster.
Karl-Anthony Towns out 4-6 Weeks with Calf Strain
The Minnesota Timberwolves will be without big man Karl-Anthony Towns for four to six weeks because of a calf strain. This season has already been off to a rough start for the team and things could get worse without Towns in the lineup. He suffered the injury in the third quarter of the team’s 142-127 loss on Monday night to the Washington Wizards. Luckily he did avoid a more major injury and will be back around the beginning of 2023. When helped off the court he was unable to put weight on his leg, so a calf strain is relatively good news.
Elijah Mitchell Out 6-8 Weeks with Knee Injury
The San Francisco 49ers will be without running back Elijah Mitchell for six to eight weeks because of a knee injury. This will be the second stint he’s missed this season because of a knee injury and he is headed back to injured reserve. The team is hopeful he will be able to return if the team makes the 2022-23 NFL Playoffs. Mitchell was believed to suffer an MCL sprain in the team’s 13-0 Week Twelve win against the New Orleans Saints. That injury was confirmed Monday afternoon and announced by the team.
Allen Robinson Out for Season with Foot Injury
The Los Angeles Rams will be without veteran wide receiver Allen Robinson for the rest of the season because of a foot injury. Head Coach Sean McVay informed the media of the injury and that it will require surgery. He made the trip with the team to Kansas City but was inactive in the team’s 26-10 loss to the Chiefs in Week Twelve. Robinson was experiencing some soreness in his foot throughout the week and after an injection, a CT scan revealed a stress fracture in the navicular bone of one of his feet. The Rams’ injury woes have continued throughout the season.
Deshaun Watson Reinstated from Suspension
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson has officially been reinstated after his eleven-game suspension. He was originally suspended by the NFL for six games. The NFL appealed wanting a full season, but after the appeal, the two sides came to a compromise of eleven games. Watson has had over 20 civil cases filed against him accusing him of sexual misconduct and sexual assault. This saga was in the midst of his demanding a trade from the Houston Texans. When the criminal case was dropped the Cleveland Browns put together a massive trade and new contract for the veteran quarterback.
Alex Ovechkin 800th goal watch: Tracker, video highlights
The Washington Capitals star is projected to reach the 800-goal mark this season. Follow along as he chases down this accomplishment.
