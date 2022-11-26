The Minnesota Timberwolves will be without big man Karl-Anthony Towns for four to six weeks because of a calf strain. This season has already been off to a rough start for the team and things could get worse without Towns in the lineup. He suffered the injury in the third quarter of the team’s 142-127 loss on Monday night to the Washington Wizards. Luckily he did avoid a more major injury and will be back around the beginning of 2023. When helped off the court he was unable to put weight on his leg, so a calf strain is relatively good news.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 12 HOURS AGO