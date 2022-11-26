Read full article on original website
Popular Cedar Rapids Restaurant is Moving to Larger Space with Bigger Menu
A Cedar Rapids restaurant that opened just eight months ago has already closed. In this case, though, that's good news. They're moving to a larger location. Mamacita Taco Bar opened in the 800 block of 1st Ave NE in early March of 2022. It has been a very popular spot for lovers of Mexican food. The restaurant is rated a 5 on Yelp, 4.7 on DoorDash, and has 27 5-star reviews on its Facebook page. Here are a few reviews, complete with photos:
KCRG.com
People in downtown Cedar Rapids ‘Stuff the Truck’ for those aging out of foster care
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -On this Giving Tuesday people in downtown Cedar Rapids helped ‘Stuff the Truck.’ Items donated are going to help support people in foster care as they age out of the system. The truck was stuffed with household essentials outside of the Craft’d coffee shop...
KCRG.com
Applications open for 2023 Cedar Rapids Restaurant Week
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids Metro Economic Alliance is seeking restaurants for the 11th Annual Restaurant Week. The event will feature special menu items created by up to 20 selected restaurants and will run from February 17th - February 26th 2023. “Cedar Rapids Restaurant Week is a...
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids woman working to close organ donation loophole
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Mary Dickinson cannot be an organ donor, but she is part of a group working to make sure people can take time off work in order to make life-saving donations. Dickinson is an ambassador for Be the Match, a registry for bone marrow or blood...
cbs2iowa.com
Truck fire spotted outside West Side Transport in Cedar Rapids
A truck on fire was spotted outside of West Side Transport on 6th street on Cedar Rapids. The fire appears to have started from a trailer explosion. No one appears to be hurt.
Is This Really The Best City in Iowa for Single People?
If you're in your 20s or 30s and you happen to be single, this can be one of the more frustrating times of the year for you. As you visit friends and family, you're hoping you don't get asked if you're dating anyone for the 10th time that day. For...
kciiradio.com
Paws and More Online Auction
Paws and More Animal Shelter currently has an online auction running through the 27th of November. They are raising funds for a Capital Campaign to acquire land for a new building. KCII news met with Dr. Ann Valentine, Board President of Paws and More, the Washington Humane Society. “Well, in the auction that’s going on through the 27th, bids are made by comment, and every item or package includes information about the donor and exactly what is in that package. And then, it will tell you, for example, what is the opening bid is and whats the required increment for an additional bid; many times its five dollars above what the current bid is. So it’s an exciting thing and kind of fun, and there are some really wonderful packages available. Find more information about the online auction for Paws and More here.
KCJJ
North Liberty developer to move Pizza Ranch to new location
A developer constructing mixed-use housing plans to add a joint bowling alley and entertainment center, as well as relocating Pizza Ranch to a larger location. The Press-Citizen says that Brandon Pratt is one of several partners in Lion Development Group, which is behind much of the development seen both north and south along Penn Street to the west of Ranshaw Way, collectively called Solomon’s Landing. The Pizza Ranch and bowling alley building will be the front-facing commercial space of the 80-acre property while single-family housing, apartment buildings and townhomes will be built to the rear.
4 Great Pizza Places in Iowa
Photo byPhoto by Getúlio Moraes on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you love pizza and you also happen to live in Iowa, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Iowa that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so definitely visit them if you haven't already.
KCRG.com
Linn County approves recount in House District 73 race
MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - The Linn County Supervisors have approved a recount in the Iowa House District 73 race. The unofficial results had Democrat Elizabeth Wilson beating Republican Susie Weinacht by 305 votes, out of 14,000, in the Nov. 8 General Election. District 73 covers part of southeast Cedar Rapids...
Chance Of Snow Returns To Eastern Iowa Later Today
Living in Iowa, we don't need many reminders that the weather can change in the blink of an eye. Just last week I enjoyed Thanksgiving while sitting on the deck at my brother's house. In fact, the weather remained warm right through the weekend. But today, many parts of Iowa will get a reminder that it's late November in the Midwest.
kciiradio.com
Washington County Families Save Thousands in Tuition
There are many ways high school students can earn College Credit in High School (CCHS) through Kirkwood Washington County Regional Center. Options range from taking college-level classes onsite at a high school, online courses, or taking a sequence of courses in a Career Academy at the Regional Center. During the 2021-2022 academic year, 479 students from Washington County Regional partner school districts earned a total of 4,050 credit hours, translating into a tuition cost savings of $753,207! “CCHS experiences are primarily designed for juniors and seniors, allowing them to experiment with different academic areas and learn their true passions before committing to one subject area in college,” Tera Pickens, Washington County Regional Director, explained. “Regardless of the CCHS option they choose, students earn both high school and college credit, and it is at no cost to the student or their family. In some academies, students can earn industry-recognized certifications for immediate employment opportunities. Students experience the rigor of college coursework, are better prepared for college classes after high school graduation, and are saving money along the way. To learn more about the Career Academies that Washington County Regional Center offers find the link with this story at KCIIradio.com.
KCJJ
Iowa man accused of using patron’s debit card to buy drinks
An Iowa man was arrested early Saturday morning at a downtown Iowa City bar after using another person’s debit card to purchase drinks. The incident occurred at DC’s on South Dubuque Street. Bar staff approached an officer around 12:40 am and said they had video footage of a man using another person’s debit card. A review of the video showed the man, identified as 23-year-old Dalton Kollbaum of Anthon Iowa, allegedly using the card a total of four times that night to purchase alcohol at DCs and Brothers.
1650thefan.com
Waterloo Man Missing From Work Release
A Waterloo man has failed to report to his area correctional facility. Cody Michael Tarrance, who was convicted of 3rd offense domestic abuse assault in Black Hawk County, failed to report to the Waterloo Residential Correctional Facility as required on Saturday. Tarrance is 34-years old, a white male, 5’9″, and weighs 212 pounds. He was admitted to the work release facility on November 8th. Anyone with information on Tarrance’s whereabouts should contact local police.
Scrubs Magazine
Nurse Wins DAISY Award for Helping Patient with Last Rites
Bailey Strausser, who works second shift in the Medical Intensive Care Unit (MICU) at the University of Iowa, was in the middle of managing multiple patients when one of them asked to speak to a Catholic priest as she felt herself slipping away. Strausser is now being honored for going above and beyond to honor her last wishes.
Daily Iowan
Johnson County medical clinic files for bankruptcy after malpractice lawsuit
A medical clinic in Johnson County filed for bankruptcy after facing a $75 million malpractice judgment to parents of a newborn who suffers permanent brain damage. In 2018, the newborn sustained serious brain damage after his birth at Mercy Hospital in Iowa City after health care providers allegedly improperly used forceps and a vacuum, crushing the baby’s head during delivery.
newsfromthestates.com
Mobile home park fined for inadequate wastewater treatment
A mobile home park on the eastern outskirts of Iowa City failed for more than two years to address the excessive contamination it discharges from its wastewater treatment system, according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. Sunrise Village was recently ordered by the DNR to pay an $8,000 fine....
cityofmarion.org
Marion to Implement Changes at Select Intersections along 6th Avenue to Address Visibility Concerns
In response to increased traffic on 6th Avenue and to improve visibility for crossing vehicles, pedestrians and bicyclists, the City of Marion is implementing changes to parking spaces on 6th Avenue at the intersections of 12th and 13th Streets. Sixth Avenue is designed to carry traffic and is the designated...
ourquadcities.com
Changes for Iowa medical pot won’t likely lead to recreational
State board wants to drop sales tax on medical marijuana products. Republicans on Capitol Hill plan to go after the President’s son when they take control of the House of Representatives. Illinois state lawmakers face some tough budget decisions if they want to pursue the governor’s priorities. And...
