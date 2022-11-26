Paws and More Animal Shelter currently has an online auction running through the 27th of November. They are raising funds for a Capital Campaign to acquire land for a new building. KCII news met with Dr. Ann Valentine, Board President of Paws and More, the Washington Humane Society. “Well, in the auction that’s going on through the 27th, bids are made by comment, and every item or package includes information about the donor and exactly what is in that package. And then, it will tell you, for example, what is the opening bid is and whats the required increment for an additional bid; many times its five dollars above what the current bid is. So it’s an exciting thing and kind of fun, and there are some really wonderful packages available. Find more information about the online auction for Paws and More here.

WASHINGTON, IA ・ 3 DAYS AGO