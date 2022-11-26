ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mandeville, LA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NOLA.com

LSU women overcome slow start against visiting Southeastern

LSU has spent most games this season fighting to score 100 points. Southeastern Louisiana made the Tigers fight to avoid an embarrassing upset, from the opening tip to the final buzzer. The No. 11 Tigers finally prevailed 63-55 at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center but not until the Lions had...
BATON ROUGE, LA
NOLA.com

Injured LSU starters trending in positive direction for SEC Championship

Two starters who missed LSU’s loss to Texas A&M are trending toward a return for the Southeastern Conference Championship Game against Georgia. Coach Brian Kelly said Monday cornerback Jarrick Bernard-Converse will get cleared from a concussion if all goes well during practice Tuesday, and he said more definitively running back Josh Williams will play after missing the last two games with a knee strain.
BATON ROUGE, LA
saturdaydownsouth.com

Texas A&M fan gets destroyed by LSU player while storming field following upset win over Tigers

Very few people expected Texas A&M to upset LSU at Kyle Field on Saturday. Fewer expected it to be a 38-23 final, especially after how the Aggies struggled to find the end zone against UMass a week ago. However, with their bowl hopes already gone, they played spoiler in a major way to eliminate Brian Kelly’s team from College Football Playoff contention.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
crescentcitysports.com

Decision for Fritz to leave Tulane for Georgia Tech makes sense

You cannot blame Willie Fritz for choosing to depart for Georgia Tech, as reports Sunday have begun to indicate. The timing is right. Fritz is 62 years old, so if he is going to move, the veteran coach who has not yet had a Power 5 job needs to move very soon.
ATLANTA, GA
NOLA.com

Letters: UNO students were right to reject football team

Will Sutton has become an election-results critic. Recently 70% of the University of New Orleans students who voted rejected adding football to the UNO athletic program. Sutton says they were wrong. And he questions the presumptive low turnout (only 30% of UNO students voted, while a 30% turnout in many Louisiana elections is considered substantial) as not reflecting real support for the proposal.
LAPLACE, LA
lafourchegazette.com

Kevin Clement Begins Term as Mayor of Thibodaux

As the newly elected mayor of Thibodaux, Kevin Clement will sit at the mayor’s desk for the first time this month not as an outsider, as many elected mayors often do, but as someone that already knows the inner workings of local government, having worked within the Thibodaux city government for well over a decade.
THIBODAUX, LA
WGNO

Who’s the ‘Houdini’ at this NOLA Walmart?

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – Like the rest of us, he’s searching for something. That’s something, somewhere on a shelf at Walmart. He is Mark Alleman. WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood says you may think Mark is a magician when what he’s looking for suddenly appears. Like a rabbit out of a […]
LOUISIANA STATE
WDSU

Tornado warning New Orleans Metro

At 2:22 p.m., a confirmed tornado was located over Paradis or near Hahnville, moving northeast at 30 mph. There is a current tornado warning for St. Tammany and Washington Parish until 4:00 p.m. Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed....
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Acadiana Table

Roast Beef Po’boy

Growing up in South Louisiana, po’boys were just about as common as hamburgers are today. In small towns back then, we didn’t have a burger chain on every corner. It was mostly mom-and-pop sandwich shops and greasy spoon cafés that put out their home-cooked specialties, especially a down-home Louisiana roast beef po’boy.
LOUISIANA STATE
wgno.com

Severe storms, flooding possible across NOLA metro Saturday

A storm system moving across the Deep South will push into New Orleans area on Saturday. The Storm Prediction Center has placed most of Southeast Louisiana and South Mississippi under a “Marginal Risk” for severe weather, which is threat level 1 out of 5 on their scale. The main threats in any strong or severe storms that develop will be damaging wind gusts. An isolated tornado or two cannot be ruled out.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Some call I-10 at Louisiana-Mississippi line a 'death trap.' Why is it so dangerous?

Interstate 10, a highway that spans from Florida to California, is driven by hundreds of thousands of people every day across the U.S. But on the Mississippi Coast, it’s also the site of many accidents, traffic snarls and road closures — and it’s recently gotten so much attention that one portion of the interstate in Hancock County is dubbed a “death trap” by some local commuters.
HANCOCK COUNTY, MS
nexttv.com

Local News Close-Up: Easy Does It in New Orleans

With its colorful festivals, two major pro sports teams and lots of crime and corruption, New Orleans feels like a larger market than No. 50 to the newsgatherers toiling in the region. There’s never a shortage of big-time happenings. A peek at the calendar reveals the Allstate Sugar Bowl on New Year’s Eve, Mardi Gras beginning February 21 and Jazz Fest in late April.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy