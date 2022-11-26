Read full article on original website
New Orleans ChristmasFest 2022, Holiday Fun For EveryoneFlorence CarmelaNew Orleans, LA
Shania Twain's "Queen of Me" tour is coming to New OrleansTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Audubon Aquarium of the Americas to close for 6 months for renovationsTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Patti LaBelle stars in new Lifetime holiday movie, A New Orleans NoelTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
4 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
NOLA.com
Covington relies on its defense, passing to power 63-41 win at Northlake
Covington first-year girls basketball coach Kali Koenig fell to her knees in joy. Briley Lynch has just finished a layup to give the Lions their first double-digit lead in what would eventually become a 63-41 nondistrict victory at Northlake on Nov. 29. But it was how her team scored that...
NOLA.com
LSU women overcome slow start against visiting Southeastern
LSU has spent most games this season fighting to score 100 points. Southeastern Louisiana made the Tigers fight to avoid an embarrassing upset, from the opening tip to the final buzzer. The No. 11 Tigers finally prevailed 63-55 at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center but not until the Lions had...
Prep Football reaches LHSAA Semi-Finals: Seven area teams with chance at the Dome
High School Football has reached the semi-finals, and here in the Acadiana area there are seven teams hoping to play for a state championship in the Superdome in New Orleans. In Division 1 Select, Carencro host Brother Martin In Division 2 Select, Three teams from the area are in this brackets’ semi-final. A rematch of […]
NOLA.com
No. 11 LSU women's hoops team returns home after successful trip to Bahamas
The LSU women's basketball team had its streak of 100-point games stopped during its first road trip to the Goombay Splash in Bimini, Bahamas, last week, but returned home to a higher ranking and a 7 p.m. Tuesday night game against Southeastern Louisiana at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. Kim...
brproud.com
WATCH: Southern HC and ‘Prime Time’ speak before 2022 SWAC Championship game
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Southern Jaguars are Jackson State Tigers are set to tangle for the second time in 2022. This time it will be for the SWAC Championship on Saturday, December 3. Jackson State shutout Southern by a score of 35-0 in their first meeting on...
NOLA.com
Injured LSU starters trending in positive direction for SEC Championship
Two starters who missed LSU’s loss to Texas A&M are trending toward a return for the Southeastern Conference Championship Game against Georgia. Coach Brian Kelly said Monday cornerback Jarrick Bernard-Converse will get cleared from a concussion if all goes well during practice Tuesday, and he said more definitively running back Josh Williams will play after missing the last two games with a knee strain.
NOLA.com
The top transfer for LSU women's basketball has been named SEC player of the week
LSU’s Angel Reese was named Southeastern Conference Player of the Week on Tuesday for the second time this season after leading the Tigers to two wins in the Bahamas last week. Reese — one of the nation’s top transfers, having come to LSU this offseason from Maryland — has...
Video: College Fan Gets Destroyed During Field Storming
A massive upset took place in college football on Saturday. Texas A&M, who was 4-7 heading into its game against LSU, beat the latter by 15, 38-23. The loss ended up knocking LSU out of contention for the College Football Playoff since it now has three losses. After the game,...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Texas A&M fan gets destroyed by LSU player while storming field following upset win over Tigers
Very few people expected Texas A&M to upset LSU at Kyle Field on Saturday. Fewer expected it to be a 38-23 final, especially after how the Aggies struggled to find the end zone against UMass a week ago. However, with their bowl hopes already gone, they played spoiler in a major way to eliminate Brian Kelly’s team from College Football Playoff contention.
Joshua Mickens, nation's No. 7 edge-rusher, decommits from LSU Tigers; Ohio State Buckeyes looming?
The writing has been on the wall, but the first domino finally fell Monday. Lawrence Central (Indiana) four-star edge-rusher Joshua Mickens announced his decommitment from the LSU Tigers. The 6-foot-5, 225-pound defender, rated the nation's No. 57 overall prospect and No. 7 edge-rusher, is ...
crescentcitysports.com
Decision for Fritz to leave Tulane for Georgia Tech makes sense
You cannot blame Willie Fritz for choosing to depart for Georgia Tech, as reports Sunday have begun to indicate. The timing is right. Fritz is 62 years old, so if he is going to move, the veteran coach who has not yet had a Power 5 job needs to move very soon.
NOLA.com
Letters: UNO students were right to reject football team
Will Sutton has become an election-results critic. Recently 70% of the University of New Orleans students who voted rejected adding football to the UNO athletic program. Sutton says they were wrong. And he questions the presumptive low turnout (only 30% of UNO students voted, while a 30% turnout in many Louisiana elections is considered substantial) as not reflecting real support for the proposal.
NOLA.com
Tornadoes, large hail possible Tuesday and Wednesday in New Orleans metro: See timing
Severe storms are expected to roll through Southeast Louisiana on Tuesday and Wednesday, bringing the threat of tornadoes, large hail and flash flooding, forecasters said. All of metro New Orleans, including the North Shore, is at risk for severe weather, with the greatest threat north of the Interstate 10/Interstate 12 corridor.
lafourchegazette.com
Kevin Clement Begins Term as Mayor of Thibodaux
As the newly elected mayor of Thibodaux, Kevin Clement will sit at the mayor’s desk for the first time this month not as an outsider, as many elected mayors often do, but as someone that already knows the inner workings of local government, having worked within the Thibodaux city government for well over a decade.
Who’s the ‘Houdini’ at this NOLA Walmart?
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – Like the rest of us, he’s searching for something. That’s something, somewhere on a shelf at Walmart. He is Mark Alleman. WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood says you may think Mark is a magician when what he’s looking for suddenly appears. Like a rabbit out of a […]
WDSU
Tornado warning New Orleans Metro
At 2:22 p.m., a confirmed tornado was located over Paradis or near Hahnville, moving northeast at 30 mph. There is a current tornado warning for St. Tammany and Washington Parish until 4:00 p.m. Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed....
Acadiana Table
Roast Beef Po’boy
Growing up in South Louisiana, po’boys were just about as common as hamburgers are today. In small towns back then, we didn’t have a burger chain on every corner. It was mostly mom-and-pop sandwich shops and greasy spoon cafés that put out their home-cooked specialties, especially a down-home Louisiana roast beef po’boy.
wgno.com
Severe storms, flooding possible across NOLA metro Saturday
A storm system moving across the Deep South will push into New Orleans area on Saturday. The Storm Prediction Center has placed most of Southeast Louisiana and South Mississippi under a “Marginal Risk” for severe weather, which is threat level 1 out of 5 on their scale. The main threats in any strong or severe storms that develop will be damaging wind gusts. An isolated tornado or two cannot be ruled out.
NOLA.com
Some call I-10 at Louisiana-Mississippi line a 'death trap.' Why is it so dangerous?
Interstate 10, a highway that spans from Florida to California, is driven by hundreds of thousands of people every day across the U.S. But on the Mississippi Coast, it’s also the site of many accidents, traffic snarls and road closures — and it’s recently gotten so much attention that one portion of the interstate in Hancock County is dubbed a “death trap” by some local commuters.
nexttv.com
Local News Close-Up: Easy Does It in New Orleans
With its colorful festivals, two major pro sports teams and lots of crime and corruption, New Orleans feels like a larger market than No. 50 to the newsgatherers toiling in the region. There’s never a shortage of big-time happenings. A peek at the calendar reveals the Allstate Sugar Bowl on New Year’s Eve, Mardi Gras beginning February 21 and Jazz Fest in late April.
