Read full article on original website
Binger20
3d ago
the definition of criminals will always find a way to get a gun illegally. this is why gun laws will only hurt law abiding citizens
Reply(2)
10
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in New HampshireTravel MavenBarrington, NH
4 Great Seafood Places in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
House cat steps in to look after bobkitten abandoned by motherAmy ChristieBrentwood, NH
A Tale Of Two CitiesKevin VitaliHaverhill, MA
4 Great Seafood Places in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
Related
manchesterinklink.com
Police charge Hooksett man in Thanksgiving Day stabbing at The Goat
MANCHESTER, NH – A Hooksett man is charged in connection with a stabbing that was reported on Thanksgiving Day. Alec Kade Wojnilowicz, 22, of Hooksett turned himself in at the Manchester Police Department on Nov. 29. This arrest stems from an incident that happened in the early morning hours...
WMUR.com
Fatal shooting of man in Derry was justified, investigators say
CONCORD, N.H. — Three police officers and a Derry man were justified in shooting and killing a man in April, the New Hampshire attorney general's office said Tuesday. Christopher Coppola, 43, was shot and killed on April 9. The attorney general's office released its findings Tuesday in its investigation into whether his shooting was justified.
manchesterinklink.com
Police recover shell casings at Comfort Inn after report of gunfire on Queen City Avenue
MANCHESTER, NH – Police are investigating a shooting incident in the parking lot of Comfort Inn on Monday. On November 28, 2022, at approximately 5:15 p.m., Manchester Police responded to the area of 298 Queen City Ave. for a report of gunshots heard. The reporting party heard multiple shots...
NECN
Motorcyclist Dead in Apparent Suicide After Fleeing Police Stop, DA Says
A motorcyclist was found fatally shot, apparently by suicide, after running from a police stop in Haverhill, Massachusetts Tuesday, authorities said. A detective with the Haverhill Police Department noticed the motorcyclist, a 24-year-old man from Haverhill, was not wearing a helmet when he pulled into a 7-Eleven gas station on River Street just after noon, according to the Essex County District Attorney's Office.
WMUR.com
Arson causing death of Manchester man in 1998 remains unsolved
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Wednesday marks 24 years since a Manchester man was killed in a fire that police said was intentionally set. Officers were called to a building at 220 Pine St. on Nov. 20, 1998. When they arrived, the second and third story porches were engulfed in flames.
Police: Nashua woman arrested for threatening woman with gun after an argument at Motel 6
NASHUA, N.H. — A New Hampshire woman is under arrest for allegedly threatening a fellow motel guest with a gun after an argument Sunday night. Michelle M. Lagasse, 53, of Nashua, New Hampshire, was charged with criminal threatening. Nashua Police say they responded to the Motel 6 on Spit...
WMUR.com
Man charged in Brookline shooting released from jail days before incident
NASHUA, N.H. — A man charged in connection with a shooting in Brookline last week was released from jail a couple days before that incident. Robert Gagnon, 45, is being held on an attempted murder charge, the latest charge in a criminal history that dates back more than 30 years.
Woman found guilty of motor vehicle homicide in crash that killed Needham teens
On Monday, a Norfolk Superior Court jury found a Wellesley woman guilty of motor vehicle in connection with a 2018 crash that claimed the life of two Needham High School teenage girls. Dania Antoine-Guiteau, 56, of Wellesley, was found guilty of motor vehicle homicide in connection with a 2018 Needham...
mspnews.org
TROOPERS ARREST INTOXICATED DRIVER WITH FIREARM
At approximately 7 a.m. on Saturday, Trooper Angela Guerrera was operating her cruiser on Route 93 southbound in Quincy. At that time she observed a silver Chevrolet Malibu being operated erratically, speeding, unable to maintain any single lane of travel, and striking the center jersey barrier. Trooper Guerrera activated her cruiser’s blue lights and stopped the vehicle.
whdh.com
West Newbury school placed in secure mode after vehicle found in woods, suspect in custody
The Page School in West Newbury was placed in secure mode Tuesday after a suspicious vehicle was found parked in the woods near the school, police said. West Newbury Police and Fire responded to the school shortly after 10:30 a.m. for a report of a vehicle parked in the woods near the school. Police noted immediately that the vehicle’s description matched the description of a vehicle wanted out of Newburyport that may have been involved in a car crash in that city.
4 Infants Found Dead At Boston Residence: Police
The bodies of four infants were found by police at a residence in Boston including one located inside a freezer.
YAHOO!
Exeter Shell gas station armed robbery suspect accused of pointing pistol at clerk
EXETER — A Lawrence, Massachusetts, man is facing criminal charges in connection with the armed robbery at the EZ Mart Shell station on Aug. 16. Kendry Rosa Ortega, 21, was indicted this month by a Rockingham County grand jury on one count of robbery. He is scheduled to be arraigned on Dec. 16.
newbedfordguide.com
“Move over” violation results in firearm, OUI charges by Massachusetts State Police
“Trooper Guerrera from the Narcotics Section, was commuting home from a paid detail in Troop A when she conducted a motor vehicle stop on I-93 South in Quincy after observing multiple violations. Sergeant Best from the Gaming Enforcement Unit, was commuting home from his regular duty assignment and backed her...
nbcboston.com
Man Stabbed in Hand During Thanksgiving Eve Bar Dispute in Manchester, NH
A man was allegedly stabbed in the hand during a dispute at a bar in Manchester, New Hampshire, over Thanksgiving weekend. Manchester police said they responded to Catholic Medical Center around 1:45 a.m. on Thursday for a report of a stabbing. When they arrived, police said they found a man...
YAHOO!
Exeter police issue arrest warrant in Shell gas station armed robbery
EXETER — Police have issued an arrest warrant for one of the five suspects allegedly involved in last month’s armed robbery at the EZ Mart Shell station. Kendry Rosa Ortega, 21, of Lawrence, Massachusetts, faces a felony-level robbery charge in connection with the hold-up that occurred in the early morning hours of Aug. 16 at the store located at 72 Main St.
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts State Police say body found of woman whose vehicle was found abandoned on highway near bridge
The body of a woman has been located after officials found her car abandoned near a bridge on a Massachusetts highway. According to Massachusetts State Police, just after 11:15 a.m. today, Massachusetts State Police Troopers located an abandoned vehicle parked in the breakdown lane of Route 95 South, south of the Whittier Bridge in Newburyport. The bridge spans the Merrimack River.
WMUR.com
Two people in custody after stolen car from Concord found in Weare
WEARE, N.H. — Two people are facing charges after a car stolen from Concord was found in Weare Sunday morning. Mike McCormack was finally reunited with his car thanks to the help of the police, some quick-thinking neighbors and a pair of headphones. McCormack told News 9 he was...
WMUR.com
Funeral planned for woman killed in rollover crash in Portsmouth
PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — A wake was being held Monday for a woman killed early Thanksgiving morning in a crash at the Portsmouth traffic circle. Witnesses said a car with six people inside flipped multiple times onto the median of the traffic circle. Police said Tyler Troy, 22, of Northwood, was driving a Porsche SUV that veered off the Route 1 bypass onto the circle's grass median.
Trooper uses cruiser to stop vehicle driving the wrong way on I-95
HAMPTON, NH — A Trooper in New Hampshire used his own cruiser to stop a vehicle driving the wrong way on I-95. Police received reports a little after 1 a.m. about a wrong way driver on Interstate 95 in the Town of Seabrook. Reports stated the driver was going...
Trial opens for Dylan Etheridge, charged in the death of Amber Pelletier
Jury selection in a trial for a man charged with fleeing the scene of a May 2019 crash that left one person dead kicked off Monday morning in a Boston courtroom. Dylan Etheridge, 26, faces charges of manslaughter while driving under the influence, leaving the scene of a personal injury or death, leaving the scene of a personal injury and driving under the influence resulting in serious injury.
Comments / 15