WRAL
Landslide kills at least 14 at funeral in Cameroon's capital
YAOUNDE, CAMEROON — A landslide during a funeral ceremony in Cameroon's capital on Sunday has left at least 14 people dead, the regional governor said. Dozens of others were missing as rescue crews dug through the rubble with flashlights. Centre Regional Gov. Naseri Paul Bea told the Cameroonian national...
WRAL
Iraqi PM: Probe recovers part of $2.5B embezzled from taxes
BAGHDAD — Iraq's government said on Sunday it will recover part of nearly $2.5 billion in funds embezzled from the country's tax authority in a massive scheme involving a network of businesses and officials. Approximately 182 billion Iraqi dinars, or $125 million, of the stolen sum will be recovered...
WRAL
Desperation and defiance on show in Kherson as Russians shell city just two weeks after pulling out
CNN — A pool of blood-stained water and the charred wreckage of a car mark the spot in Kherson where Russian shells tore into this city Thursday, killing four, according to local officials, and shattering any sense of calm. Russian President Vladimir Putin claims he's annexed this region, and...
WRAL
Landslide on Italian island of Ischia kills at least 8
CNN — At least eight people have been confirmed dead after a landslide hit the Italian island of Ischia on Saturday, damaging buildings and obliterating transport infrastructure in its wake. Five people are still missing, the governor of the Campania Prefecture office in southwest Italy told CNN Monday. Italian...
WRAL
BBC journalist 'beaten and kicked by the police' as protests spread across China
CNN — Edward Lawrence, a journalist at the BBC, was arrested by police in Shanghai at the scene of protests on Sunday night, according to the BBC and as captured on what appears to be mobile phone footage of the arrest. While he has since been released, a BBC...
WRAL
Khamenei's niece arrested after calling for foreign governments to cut ties with Iranian regime
CNN — Farideh Moradkhani, the niece of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, has been arrested after calling on foreign governments to cut all ties with the Iranian government. Moradkhani was arrested on Wednesday when she went to the prosecutor's office in response to a court order, according to...
WRAL
Pope Francis calls Chechens and Buryats 'the cruelest' Russian troops fighting in Ukraine
CNN — Pope Francis has described two of Russia's ethnic minority groups, the Chechens and Buryats, as some of the "cruelest" troops fighting in Ukraine. The pontiff was speaking in an interview with a Jesuit magazine, America, which was published on Monday but took place on November 22, according to the outlet.
WRAL
Al-Shabaab terror attack targets Mogadishu hotel frequented by Somali lawmakers, police say
CNN — The al Qaeda linked terror group al-Shabaab has carried out a suicide attack and stormed a central Mogadishu hotel frequented by Somalia's ministers and members of parliament, Somali police said Sunday. Al-Shabaab stormed the Villa Rose hotel near Somalia's presidential palace following a suicide bombing at the...
WRAL
Taliban: At least 10 killed by bombing of religious school
KABUL, AFGHANISTAN — A Taliban official says that at least 10 students were killed Wednesday when a bomb blast hit a religious school in northern Afghanistan. Interior Ministry spokesman Abdul Nafi Takor says several others were wounded in the blast in Aybak, capital of the northern Samangan province. There was no immediate claim of responsibility.
WRAL
Belarus dissident Maria Kolesnikova in intensive care, opposition spokesman says
CNN — A prominent Belarusian opposition figure, who has been serving an 11-year prison sentence after leading mass street protests against President Alexander Lukashenko, is in intensive care after undergoing surgery, an opposition spokesman said Tuesday. Maria Kolesnikova was taken to a hospital in the southeastern city of Gomel,...
