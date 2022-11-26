ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WRAL

Landslide kills at least 14 at funeral in Cameroon's capital

YAOUNDE, CAMEROON — A landslide during a funeral ceremony in Cameroon's capital on Sunday has left at least 14 people dead, the regional governor said. Dozens of others were missing as rescue crews dug through the rubble with flashlights. Centre Regional Gov. Naseri Paul Bea told the Cameroonian national...
WRAL

Iraqi PM: Probe recovers part of $2.5B embezzled from taxes

BAGHDAD — Iraq's government said on Sunday it will recover part of nearly $2.5 billion in funds embezzled from the country's tax authority in a massive scheme involving a network of businesses and officials. Approximately 182 billion Iraqi dinars, or $125 million, of the stolen sum will be recovered...
WRAL

Landslide on Italian island of Ischia kills at least 8

CNN — At least eight people have been confirmed dead after a landslide hit the Italian island of Ischia on Saturday, damaging buildings and obliterating transport infrastructure in its wake. Five people are still missing, the governor of the Campania Prefecture office in southwest Italy told CNN Monday. Italian...
WRAL

Taliban: At least 10 killed by bombing of religious school

KABUL, AFGHANISTAN — A Taliban official says that at least 10 students were killed Wednesday when a bomb blast hit a religious school in northern Afghanistan. Interior Ministry spokesman Abdul Nafi Takor says several others were wounded in the blast in Aybak, capital of the northern Samangan province. There was no immediate claim of responsibility.
WRAL

Belarus dissident Maria Kolesnikova in intensive care, opposition spokesman says

CNN — A prominent Belarusian opposition figure, who has been serving an 11-year prison sentence after leading mass street protests against President Alexander Lukashenko, is in intensive care after undergoing surgery, an opposition spokesman said Tuesday. Maria Kolesnikova was taken to a hospital in the southeastern city of Gomel,...

