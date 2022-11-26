Read full article on original website
The Long Road- Hiking Across Highway 20Oregon Coast JourneyNewport, OR
Proposal would give New hampshire families hundreds each monthJake WellsManchester, NH
Latest Xander Bogaerts Report Is Not Good For Red Sox FansOnlyHomersBoston, MA
4 Fun Holiday Drag Shows You Won't Want To Miss!Dianna CarneyBoston, MA
House cat steps in to look after bobkitten abandoned by motherAmy ChristieBrentwood, NH
homenewshere.com
Tewksbury’s not the only family affair: It’s time to ‘Turner’ up some new Thanksgiving Traditions
Keeping the Town Crier tradition going of reprinting archive stories from the late, Mike Ippolito, we publish this gem on the Turner Family from the 2018 Thanksgiving Football Section. BILLERICA/WILMINGTON — Thanksgiving, perhaps more than any other holiday is all about family. Families getting together for the first time since...
Daily Free Press
Longtime veterans of the Boston retro scene open Vintage Underground steps away from BU’s campus
Is the Frank Ocean shirt from Hot Topic too ubiquitous? Have you ever wanted an item or piece of clothing that no one else has?. Just half a block from Agganis Arena and next to Raising Cane’s, there’s a building with an ATM inside. But if you take a walk down the stairs at 957 Commonwealth Avenue, you’ll find not a bank, but a world of records, posters, books and vintage clothing.
Puttshack will open its second Massachusetts location in 2023
Following its debut in Boston's Seaport, the indoor mini-golf venue is headed to the suburbs. Following a successful opening in the Seaport, an indoor mini golf club is opening a second location in the suburbs. Puttshack, will open its second “upscale tech-infused mini golf experience” in Natick by the end...
whdh.com
The Enchanted Village at Jordan’s Furniture is back, and officially open for winter fun
AVON, MASS. (WHDH) - Snow is falling in Avon, Massachusetts where the annual Enchanted Village has officially reopened for the season at Jordan’s Furniture. A life-size snow village awaits families and children, composed of a variety of displays. Many of pieces were once on display in the store’s Downtown Crossing location in Boston, in the 1960s and 70s. Now, the display is a seasonal tradition where all the proceeds go toward local charities for the holidays.
WMUR.com
Fritz Wetherbee: Walter Long, Nashua
Ever hear of Walter Long? He was a movie star from Nashua NH, I’ll tell you the story on New Hampshire Chronicle.
Activists, school officials clash over new regional school location in Wakefield
While local activists say the new location would be detrimental to the surrounding forest, one school official says their concerns are overblown and fueled by NIMBYism. Local activists and school officials in Wakefield are engaged in a bitter fight over the chosen location for a new regional vocational school. Friends...
Tight security planned for Boston Royal visit
This week’s visit of the Prince and Princess of Wales to Boston will bring international star power to the area for three full days. Highlights of the trip include a Welcome event Wednesday at City Hall Plaza with Mayor Wu and Ambassador Caroline Kennedy, a trip to Dorchester’s JFK Presidential Library, and finally, Friday’s headliner: the Earthshot Prize Awards at the MGM Music Hall in Fenway.
thelocalne.ws
The red-headed woodpecker is a rare visitor to Ipswich, where the field meets the forest
If you are running in the fields at Appleton Farms, at the Trustees of Reservations landscape on 1A in Ipswich, run back past the farm store and straight down the path. Listen for a drumming sound that lasts about one second, then pauses, then repeats. You might hear the call, too: a loud “qurr.”
Wilmington Apple
WILMINGTON LOTTERY ROUNDUP: 10 Winners, Including A $2,000 Winner At McKinnon’s
WILMINGTON, MA — Find out where large winning lottery and scratch tickets have recently been sold in Wilmington:. Fri, Nov 25, 2022 — $1,000 — $10,000,000 CASH KING — The Corner Store. Fri, Nov 25, 2022 — $1,000 — $15,000,000 MONEY MAKER — Richdale...
Lineup announced for star-studded event in Boston spearheaded by the Royal Couple
BOSTON — The Prince and Princess of Wales will be in Massachusetts this week for a three-day visit, culminating in a star-studded event Friday at Fenway’s new MGM Music Hall. The Earthshot Prize awards ceremony will be taped at the MGM Music Hall Friday and will be televised...
Attention Royal fans: The Prince and Princess of Wales are coming to Boston
BOSTON — William and Kate are coming to Boston. Yes, THAT William and Kate. The Prince and Princess of Wales will visit Boston from Wednesday through Friday, when they’ll attend the second annual Earthshot Prize Awards ceremony. The event, which honors environmental work to help the planet, will be held at the MGM Music Hall at Fenway, the British Embassy said in a statement.
huntnewsnu.com
Mishoon project ignites for the first time in 300 years
After centuries of Boston overlooking the Nipmuc and Massachusett tribes, they are now reclaiming their culture and reminding the city they are not going anywhere. Spectators gathered Oct. 31 at the Charlestown Little Mystic Boat Slip as flames danced over a 1,400 pound log. Andre StrongBearHeart Gaines Jr., cultural steward of the Nipmuc Tribe, stood tending to the log. Gaines had been there for hours already. He burned the log, scraped the ash and wet the wood — this cycle repeated until his 24-hour shift was over. It wasn’t until Nov. 6 that the burning would come to a halt, and with that came the finished product: a mishoon.
Melrose Police Chief retires, ending decades-long career
MELROSE, Mass. — Melrose Police Chief Michael L. Lyle will work his final shift on Wednesday. Lyle joined the Melrose Police Department in 1986 as a rookie patrol officer and became chief in 2007. He announced his retirement in March. State law requires that police officers, correction officers and firefighters retire at the age of 65. Lyle turned 65 earlier this month.
Here’s what Prince William and Princess Kate will do in Boston this week
The royal couple will spend three days visiting local organizations and non-profits. The Prince and Princess of Wales will visit Boston this week — their first visit to the United States since 2014. Kensington Palace announced Sunday that the couple will spend three days in Boston, from Wednesday through...
spoonuniversity.com
The Best Cheap Eats in Georgetown
While grabbing dinner with friends off campus or treating yourself to a new snack can be fun, it's easy to see the price of those meals piling up. Eating out can be really expensive, especially when you're already paying for a meal plan. Fortunately, with a little bit of planning and the help of this article, those fun times with friends and food don't have to weigh down your credit card bill. At all of the restaurants and cafés below, you can find a full meal for under $10. Read on to discover the best cheap food in Georgetown!
tewksburycarnation.org
Business Watch: Bluebird Sandwich Shop to Close
The owner of Bluebird Sandwiches & Pizza announced that Saturday, Dec. 10 will be the last day the shop is open for business. The restaurant opened in May 2021 at the site of the former Tewksbury House of Pizza at 2254 Main St. and featured “modern American comfort food with a twist.” Many Bluebird menu items are not found elsewhere in town and featured locally sourced ingredients.
msonewsports.com
Beverly Holiday Parade Today (Sunday) at 1 p.m. – Paul & Kristin Guanci Grand Marshalls
BEVERY – The Beverly Holiday Parade will be held today at 1 p.m. – Kristin Pieroni Guanci is a Beverly native whose Grandpa Mario was one of the founding members of the ICC. Kristin’s Dad Robert served as a member of the Board of Directors and past president of the ICC. Kristin has also served as, Friends of Cove Park. Kristin and her Co President Roberta Chirco raised over $120,000 in private donations to turn Kimball Haskell Park into a play ground for children.
WCVB
Massive US Air Force C-17 plane lands in Boston ahead of VIP visits
BOSTON — It's one of the biggest planes you'll see in the skies. Sky 5 captured a Boeing C-17 at Boston's Logan Airport on Tuesday. The large military transport aircraft was developed for the Air Force and is typically used to transport equipment ahead of a presidential or VIP visit.
thelocalne.ws
Georgetown company acquires Ipswich and Topsfield businesses
GEORGETOWN — Momentum Manufacturing Group (MMG) has announced its acquisition of Little Enterprises in Ipswich and Evans Industries in Topsfield. One of the top ten largest metal manufacturers in North America, MMG said it was a strategic acquisition of two companies that support semiconductor manufacturing. The move will see...
Windswept rain storm could cause flooding, tree damage
By Terry Eliasen, WBZ-TV Meteorologist, Executive Weather ProducerBOSTON - The WBZ Weather Team is issuing a NEXT Weather Alert for the wind and rain storm coming on Wednesday.November is going to go out rather loudly on Wednesday. . . not with any snow or wintry weather but, instead, with a windswept rain.RAIN TIMELINE:Rain arrives from west to east in the afternoon. . . by 1 p.m. in Western Mass. and by 4 p.m. in Eastern Mass. Wednesday's PM commute is likely to be quite slow with pockets of torrential downpours and localized flooding.We get about six hours of heavy downpours,...
