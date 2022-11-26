ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tewksbury, MA

Daily Free Press

Longtime veterans of the Boston retro scene open Vintage Underground steps away from BU’s campus

Is the Frank Ocean shirt from Hot Topic too ubiquitous? Have you ever wanted an item or piece of clothing that no one else has?. Just half a block from Agganis Arena and next to Raising Cane’s, there’s a building with an ATM inside. But if you take a walk down the stairs at 957 Commonwealth Avenue, you’ll find not a bank, but a world of records, posters, books and vintage clothing.
BOSTON, MA
Boston

Puttshack will open its second Massachusetts location in 2023

Following its debut in Boston's Seaport, the indoor mini-golf venue is headed to the suburbs. Following a successful opening in the Seaport, an indoor mini golf club is opening a second location in the suburbs. Puttshack, will open its second “upscale tech-infused mini golf experience” in Natick by the end...
NATICK, MA
whdh.com

The Enchanted Village at Jordan’s Furniture is back, and officially open for winter fun

AVON, MASS. (WHDH) - Snow is falling in Avon, Massachusetts where the annual Enchanted Village has officially reopened for the season at Jordan’s Furniture. A life-size snow village awaits families and children, composed of a variety of displays. Many of pieces were once on display in the store’s Downtown Crossing location in Boston, in the 1960s and 70s. Now, the display is a seasonal tradition where all the proceeds go toward local charities for the holidays.
AVON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Tight security planned for Boston Royal visit

This week’s visit of the Prince and Princess of Wales to Boston will bring international star power to the area for three full days. Highlights of the trip include a Welcome event Wednesday at City Hall Plaza with Mayor Wu and Ambassador Caroline Kennedy, a trip to Dorchester’s JFK Presidential Library, and finally, Friday’s headliner: the Earthshot Prize Awards at the MGM Music Hall in Fenway.
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Attention Royal fans: The Prince and Princess of Wales are coming to Boston

BOSTON — William and Kate are coming to Boston. Yes, THAT William and Kate. The Prince and Princess of Wales will visit Boston from Wednesday through Friday, when they’ll attend the second annual Earthshot Prize Awards ceremony. The event, which honors environmental work to help the planet, will be held at the MGM Music Hall at Fenway, the British Embassy said in a statement.
BOSTON, MA
huntnewsnu.com

Mishoon project ignites for the first time in 300 years

After centuries of Boston overlooking the Nipmuc and Massachusett tribes, they are now reclaiming their culture and reminding the city they are not going anywhere. Spectators gathered Oct. 31 at the Charlestown Little Mystic Boat Slip as flames danced over a 1,400 pound log. Andre StrongBearHeart Gaines Jr., cultural steward of the Nipmuc Tribe, stood tending to the log. Gaines had been there for hours already. He burned the log, scraped the ash and wet the wood — this cycle repeated until his 24-hour shift was over. It wasn’t until Nov. 6 that the burning would come to a halt, and with that came the finished product: a mishoon.
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Melrose Police Chief retires, ending decades-long career

MELROSE, Mass. — Melrose Police Chief Michael L. Lyle will work his final shift on Wednesday. Lyle joined the Melrose Police Department in 1986 as a rookie patrol officer and became chief in 2007. He announced his retirement in March. State law requires that police officers, correction officers and firefighters retire at the age of 65. Lyle turned 65 earlier this month.
MELROSE, MA
spoonuniversity.com

The Best Cheap Eats in Georgetown

While grabbing dinner with friends off campus or treating yourself to a new snack can be fun, it's easy to see the price of those meals piling up. Eating out can be really expensive, especially when you're already paying for a meal plan. Fortunately, with a little bit of planning and the help of this article, those fun times with friends and food don't have to weigh down your credit card bill. At all of the restaurants and cafés below, you can find a full meal for under $10. Read on to discover the best cheap food in Georgetown!
GEORGETOWN, MA
tewksburycarnation.org

Business Watch: Bluebird Sandwich Shop to Close

The owner of Bluebird Sandwiches & Pizza announced that Saturday, Dec. 10 will be the last day the shop is open for business. The restaurant opened in May 2021 at the site of the former Tewksbury House of Pizza at 2254 Main St. and featured “modern American comfort food with a twist.” Many Bluebird menu items are not found elsewhere in town and featured locally sourced ingredients.
WILMINGTON, MA
msonewsports.com

Beverly Holiday Parade Today (Sunday) at 1 p.m. – Paul & Kristin Guanci Grand Marshalls

BEVERY – The Beverly Holiday Parade will be held today at 1 p.m. – Kristin Pieroni Guanci is a Beverly native whose Grandpa Mario was one of the founding members of the ICC. Kristin’s Dad Robert served as a member of the Board of Directors and past president of the ICC. Kristin has also served as, Friends of Cove Park. Kristin and her Co President Roberta Chirco raised over $120,000 in private donations to turn Kimball Haskell Park into a play ground for children.
BEVERLY, MA
WCVB

Massive US Air Force C-17 plane lands in Boston ahead of VIP visits

BOSTON — It's one of the biggest planes you'll see in the skies. Sky 5 captured a Boeing C-17 at Boston's Logan Airport on Tuesday. The large military transport aircraft was developed for the Air Force and is typically used to transport equipment ahead of a presidential or VIP visit.
BOSTON, MA
thelocalne.ws

Georgetown company acquires Ipswich and Topsfield businesses

GEORGETOWN — Momentum Manufacturing Group (MMG) has announced its acquisition of Little Enterprises in Ipswich and Evans Industries in Topsfield. One of the top ten largest metal manufacturers in North America, MMG said it was a strategic acquisition of two companies that support semiconductor manufacturing. The move will see...
IPSWICH, MA
CBS Boston

Windswept rain storm could cause flooding, tree damage

By Terry Eliasen, WBZ-TV Meteorologist, Executive Weather ProducerBOSTON - The WBZ Weather Team is issuing a NEXT Weather Alert for the wind and rain storm coming on Wednesday.November is going to go out rather loudly on Wednesday. . . not with any snow or wintry weather but, instead, with a windswept rain.RAIN TIMELINE:Rain arrives from west to east in the afternoon. . . by 1 p.m. in Western Mass. and by 4 p.m. in Eastern Mass.  Wednesday's PM commute is likely to be quite slow with pockets of torrential downpours and localized flooding.We get about six hours of heavy downpours,...
BOSTON, MA

