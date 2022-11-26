‘A Christmas Story’ house is now for sale in Cleveland — just in time for the holidays

A house that is a staple for all generations come the holiday season has landed on the real estate market in Cleveland, Ohio.

The home featured in the 1983 classic “A Christmas Story” starring Peter Billingsley, Melinda Dillon and Darren McGavin is now listed for an undisclosed amount, AChristmasStoryHouse.com says.

“You’re looking at pretty much the most natural, holiday themed house and museum in the world,” the listing says. “And now, it can be all yours. Wall-to-wall anecdotes throughout, this lovely classic is both spacious and intimate. Nostalgically upgraded with somewhat ancient appliances, you’ll be sure to be the talk of town when you own this world-famous house and museum based on a beloved Christmas classic film.”

The estate comes with five buildings, including the primary house that was seen in the film, a neighbor’s house, a museum dedicated to the Christmas movie and a detached garage.

“ The House, ranked fourth on Trip Advisor’s ‘ Top Attractions in Cleveland ’ list, is open year-round, seven days a week,” the listing notes.

The home caught the attention of Zillow Gone Wild , a popular Facebook page and Twitter account that feature unique properties for sale.

“I read the fine print of the contract. No extended warranty on the furnace,” one person joked.

“I toured it last month and loved it,” another gushed.

“This house is registered as a national landmark, therefore new buyers have to keep it as such,” someone said. “10 minutes from me and we go every year!”

“I’m not buying this unless the Bumpuses still live next door with 795 hounds,” one person joked.

“Well, we know the furnace is busted…” someone said.

