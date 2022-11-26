Outfit Your Rig With Off-Road Equipment and Accessories From Amazon
Off-roading requires no shortage of special gear to ensure a safe outing off the paved road. Then, if you’re diving into a multi-day, off-road overlanding adventure, there’s even more to plan and prepare for. Plus, the more prepared you are, the more willing you’ll be to shift into low, lock the center (or front or rear) differential, ask someone to spot, and take on that double-black diamond.
Check out this wide variety of off-road and adventure gear that we found on Amazon that’s currently on deep discount for Black Friday and Cyber Monday—whether you’re buying for that intrepid person on your Christmas list, or treating yourself while the deals are hot, there’s a good chance you’ll save a bunch of money now rather than into next year.
Off-Road Jacks, Recovery Boards, and Accessories
- BUNKER INDUST Off-Road Traction Boards with Jack Lift Base,2 Pcs Multifunctional Recovery Track Ramp Traction Mat for 4WD UTV SUV Truck-Mud, Sand, Snow Tire Traction Devices Black with Carry Bag (10 percent off)
- Hi-Lift Jack ORK Off-Road Kit, Black (14 percent off)
- Seven Sparta Off-Road Base Compatible with Hi Lift Jack PP Pad to Alleviate Jack Hoisting Sinkage (Red) (20 percent off)
- BIG RED TR6502B Torin 60″ Ratcheting Off Road Utility Farm Jack, 3 Ton (6,000 lb) Capacity, Red (15 percent off)
- Arcan 60-Inch Heavy Duty Farm Jack with Ratcheting Design (ALFJ60) (10 percent off)
Winches
- X-BULL Winch-13000lbs Capacity Electric Winch Kit 12V Synthetic Rope-Waterproof IP67 Electric Winch with Hawse Fairlead and Wireless Remote (20 percent off)
- WARN ProVantage 4500-S Winch – 4500 lb. Capacity (56 percent off)
- WARN 103253 VR EVO 10-S Electric 12V DC Winch with Synthetic Rope: 3/8″ Diameter x 90′ Length, 5 Ton (10,000 lb) Pulling Capacity (10 percent off)
- Warn 89611 ZEON 10-S Winch with Synthetic Rope – 10000 lb. Capacity (16 percent off)
Rooftop Tents
- Camping Aluminum 1-2 Person Outdoor Hiking Rooftop Roof Top Car Tent Triangle Clamshell Hard Shell Top Roof Tent (14 percent off)
- Rooftop Tent for Off Road 4×4 SUV – Camping Rooftop Tents Includes Ladder & Shoes Bag – Universal Hard Shell Alloy Overland Roof Top Tent for 2-3 Person (14 percent off)
- Rightline Gear Full-Size Long Truck Bed Tent, 8 Foot (44 percent off)
- TMBK 3 Person Roof Top Tent with Rain Fly Tan Base & Green Rainfly (9 percent off)
- Topoak Pop Up Rooftop Tents Hard Shell for Camping Waterproof SUV Car Jeep Overland Tent Roof Rack Tent Triangle Aluminium Black RTT Campers Roofnest Falcon Easy 30s Setup (10 percent off)
- Thule Tepui Foothill Low-Profile Rooftop Tent (20 percent off)
Roof Racks
- MaxxHaul 70115 46″ x 36″ x 4-1/2″ Roof Rack Rooftop Cargo Carrier Steel Basket, Car Top Luggage Holder for SUV and Pick Up Trucks – 150 lb. Capacity (15 percent off)
- MeeFar Roof Rack Carrier Basket Universal Rooftop Cargo Carrier Basket 51″ X 36″ X 5″ + Waterproof Cargo Bag 15 Cubic Feet (44″ 34″ 17″), and Cargo Net with Attachment Hooks, Ratchet Straps (33 percent off)
- Roahtrip Roof Basket Car Roof Rack Cargo Carrier Beast D160 63.0″x 39.4″x 6.1″ 49.6 lbs with 300 lbs Capacity (25 percent off)
- Hooke Road Hard Top Rear Roof Rack Cargo Carrier Basket Compatible with Jeep Wrangler JK Unlimited 4 Door 2007-2018 (14 percent off)
- Hooke Road Top Roof Rack Basket Cargo Carrier for 2018-2022 Jeep Wrangler JL Hardtop 2/4 Doors & Gladiator JT (17 percent off)
Tire Inflators, Gauges, Patch Kits
- Boulder Tools Tire Deflator – 80 PSI Air Pressure Gauge – Adjustable, Automatic for Cars, Trucks & Motorcycles. Perfect tire deflator with Gauge for The Best Offroad Experience (29 percent off)
- Boulder Tools Heavy Duty Rapid Tire Deflator & Molle Pouch – Precision Release Button Air Down Tire Deflators Bonus: Valve Caps, Cores, Repair Tool | Quickly Deflate 4×4 Off Road Tires (30 percent off)
- JACO RapidFlow Tire Deflator with Gauge (0-60 PSI) | Rapid 4×4 Off Road Air Down Kit (30 percent off)
- Hromee Automatic Tire Deflators Kit for Jeep, Cars, Trucks, ATV 6-30 PSI Adjustable Air Deflating Set with Gauge (46 percent off)
- Boulder Tools – Heavy Duty Tire Repair Kit for Car, Truck, RV, SUV, ATV, Motorcycle, Tractor, Trailer. Flat Tire Puncture Repair Kit (24 percent off)
- Boulder Tools – Compact Tire Repair kit with Molle Storage Pouch. Heavy Duty Universal Tire Plug Kit, Easily Stores Inside Your UTV, ATV, Truck, Motorcycle, Overlanding Gear or RV (20 percent off)
The Drive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more .
More Black Friday Deals from The Drive
- Win Christmas with these awesome Black Friday mini bike and ATV deals
- Moto comms are all on sale during this Black Friday season
- Have fun with your car photography with instant camera deals
- Score a great deal on these two- or four-post lifts
- We’ve rounded up the best Milwaukee deals from Home Depot
- Here are the very best Black Friday Amazon watch deals
- Black Friday is the perfect time to score a TV deal
- DJI Black Friday deals are unbeatable
- Home Depot’s Ryobi Black Friday deals are the score of the year
- DeWalt’s one of our favorite tool companies, and today they’re on sale
- Garmin’s Black Friday deals will help you get unlost
- Keep the power on with Jackery’s portable generator sale
Comments / 0