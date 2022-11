SOUTHERN OREGON — A California drug trafficker was sentenced to federal prison today after being arrested for transporting almost two kilograms of methamphetamine to Oregon. According to the District Attorney's Office, 42-year-old Jose Baldemar Izar of Lancaster was sentenced to seven years in federal prison. Izar has prior felony convictions for drug trafficking spanning over two decades.

LANCASTER, CA ・ 17 HOURS AGO