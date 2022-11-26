ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
brproud.com

No. 11 LSU Women’s Basketball remains undefeated

BATON ROUGE, La. — No. 11 LSU (8-0) remained undefeated as the Tigers battled to a 63-55 win over Southeastern Louisiana (4-3) Tuesday night in the PMAC. SEC player of the week, Angel Reese, led the team with 25 points and 11 rebounds as she picked up her eighth double-double of the season in as many games. Jasmine Carson recorded her second consecutive double-double with 16 points and 10 rebounds.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

WATCH: LSU Tigers excited to take on ‘tough challenge’ in SEC Championship game against Georgia

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — LSU football head coach Brian Kelly looks ahead to the Tigers’ upcoming SEC Championship game versus Georgia in a Monday presser. “Georgia’s again proven themselves to be the best team and we’re excited about that challenge,” he said. “We know it’s going to be a tough challenge, but we’re certainly up for this chance to win the SEC.”
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

LSU edges Wofford 78-75 in a dramatic return to the PMAC

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU men’s basketball team rallied from five points down in the final 4:31 of the game to defeat the Wofford Terriers, 78-75, Sunday afternoon at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. The Terriers (4-3) had taken a 71-66 lead on the team’s 11th three-pointer...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

LSU in danger of letdown game vs Georgia??

LSU head coach Brian Kelly says he’s not worried about the motivation for his team to play well in an SEC Championship Game that won’t help their College Football Playoff chances. Also of concern — oddsmakers made Georgia a heavy favorite in the game vs LSU. Hear...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

LSU Drops Regular Season Finale to Texas A&M, 38-23

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Devon Achane rushed for 215 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Aggies past No. 5 LSU, 38-23, on Saturday night in the regular season finale. LSU falls to 9-3 on the season. The Tigers return to action next Saturday in the SEC Championship at Mercedes-Benz Stadium against No. 1 Georgia at 3 p.m. CT on CBS.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Southern University partners with entertainment business for scholarships

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Southern University and A&M College announces they are one of five HBCUs to partner with PENN Entertainment for STEM scholarships. PENN Entertainment is North America’s leading provider of entertainment, sports content, and casino experiences. PENN has dedicated over $4 million over five years to fund STEM scholarships for HBCUs, as well as create internship opportunities.
theadvocate.com

Around Zachary for Nov. 30, 2022

Early voting for the Dec. 10 election is underway through Saturday, Dec. 3. Several Zachary offices are on the ballot, including city judge, mayor, chief of police and three council seats. Three constitutional amendments are on the ballot and depending on where residents are in the parish, other issues are on the ballot.
ZACHARY, LA
garymiddlecollege.org

GEO Baton Rouge Schools Among Best in Baton Rouge and State

Louisiana released school performance scores this morning to the public and yes, we are excited!. GEO Prep, which started in 2015 with 150 students on the Northeast side of Baton Rouge in one of the roughest areas of town (high poverty/high crime/low education attainment), received a letter grade of a “C” for performance and an “A” for progress. It also received “top gains” status by the state this year.
BATON ROUGE, LA
saturdaydownsouth.com

Texas A&M fan gets destroyed by LSU player while storming field following upset win over Tigers

Very few people expected Texas A&M to upset LSU at Kyle Field on Saturday. Fewer expected it to be a 38-23 final, especially after how the Aggies struggled to find the end zone against UMass a week ago. However, with their bowl hopes already gone, they played spoiler in a major way to eliminate Brian Kelly’s team from College Football Playoff contention.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
brproud.com

Winning ticket worth a grand sold at convenience store on LA 1

NAPOLEONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – Someone spent $3 and won $1,000 after a SLINGO Doubler scratch-off ticket was purchased at a store in Assumption Parish. The winning ticket was sold at the Charlie’s One Stop which is located at 4738 LA-1. 27 winning tickets worth $1,000 have been claimed...
ASSUMPTION PARISH, LA
theadvocate.com

Severe thunderstorms, flooding possible in Baton Rouge area, forecasters say

The Baton Rouge area could see potentially severe weather from Tuesday afternoon into Wednesday morning. Strong thunderstorms across the region have the potential to cause flooding issues, damaging winds, large hail and tornadoes, the National Weather Service New Orleans said early Tuesday. Rainfall rates of 2 to 3 inches per...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WKRG News 5

Murder suspect on the run in Louisiana

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The U.S. Marshals and the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office Warrant Division are currently seeking out 24-year-old Infant Johnson. Johnson also goes by the name Joshua and is believed to be traveling with 21-year-old Yoanna Verona. Johnson is wanted by the Dallas Police Department for two counts of capital murder. Johnson is […]
MONROE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy