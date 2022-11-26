Read full article on original website
WATCH: SU head coach Eric Dooley speaks ahead of rematch against Jackson State
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – On Monday, we heard from SU head coach Eric Dooley and Tigers head coach Deion Sanders. The Jaguars and Tigers are set to tangle at 3 p.m. on Saturday, December 3 at Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium. On Tuesday at 12:30 p.m., Dooley is going...
Tickets on sale for SWAC title game matchup between Southern and Jackson State
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Tickets are on sale now for the SWAC championship game this Saturday between Southern University and Jackson State. Southern claimed the SWAC west title after winning Saturday’s Bayou Classic against Grambling State University. The SWAC championship game is Saturday at 3:00 p.m. at...
Southern focused on taking down Jackson State in SWAC Championship Game
BATON ROUGE, La — Southern prepares for the program’s eighth SWAC championship game, and it will be their third time against Jackson State. Although they are 17.5 point underdogs, history is on the Jags’ side. The two schools met in the first conference title game back in...
WATCH: Southern HC and ‘Prime Time’ speak before 2022 SWAC Championship game
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Southern Jaguars are Jackson State Tigers are set to tangle for the second time in 2022. This time it will be for the SWAC Championship on Saturday, December 3. Jackson State shutout Southern by a score of 35-0 in their first meeting on...
No. 11 LSU Women’s Basketball remains undefeated
BATON ROUGE, La. — No. 11 LSU (8-0) remained undefeated as the Tigers battled to a 63-55 win over Southeastern Louisiana (4-3) Tuesday night in the PMAC. SEC player of the week, Angel Reese, led the team with 25 points and 11 rebounds as she picked up her eighth double-double of the season in as many games. Jasmine Carson recorded her second consecutive double-double with 16 points and 10 rebounds.
WATCH: LSU Tigers excited to take on ‘tough challenge’ in SEC Championship game against Georgia
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — LSU football head coach Brian Kelly looks ahead to the Tigers’ upcoming SEC Championship game versus Georgia in a Monday presser. “Georgia’s again proven themselves to be the best team and we’re excited about that challenge,” he said. “We know it’s going to be a tough challenge, but we’re certainly up for this chance to win the SEC.”
Trio of LSU football players bring gift baskets and smiles to OLOL Children’s Hospital
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The LSU football team has brought a smile to many fans in 2022. Three members of the football team brought their smiles to Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Hospital on Tuesday. Jacquelin Roy, Harold Perkins, and Major Burns paid a special visit...
LSU edges Wofford 78-75 in a dramatic return to the PMAC
BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU men’s basketball team rallied from five points down in the final 4:31 of the game to defeat the Wofford Terriers, 78-75, Sunday afternoon at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. The Terriers (4-3) had taken a 71-66 lead on the team’s 11th three-pointer...
LSU in danger of letdown game vs Georgia??
LSU head coach Brian Kelly says he’s not worried about the motivation for his team to play well in an SEC Championship Game that won’t help their College Football Playoff chances. Also of concern — oddsmakers made Georgia a heavy favorite in the game vs LSU. Hear...
Video: College Fan Gets Destroyed During Field Storming
A massive upset took place in college football on Saturday. Texas A&M, who was 4-7 heading into its game against LSU, beat the latter by 15, 38-23. The loss ended up knocking LSU out of contention for the College Football Playoff since it now has three losses. After the game,...
LSU Drops Regular Season Finale to Texas A&M, 38-23
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Devon Achane rushed for 215 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Aggies past No. 5 LSU, 38-23, on Saturday night in the regular season finale. LSU falls to 9-3 on the season. The Tigers return to action next Saturday in the SEC Championship at Mercedes-Benz Stadium against No. 1 Georgia at 3 p.m. CT on CBS.
Southern University partners with entertainment business for scholarships
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Southern University and A&M College announces they are one of five HBCUs to partner with PENN Entertainment for STEM scholarships. PENN Entertainment is North America’s leading provider of entertainment, sports content, and casino experiences. PENN has dedicated over $4 million over five years to fund STEM scholarships for HBCUs, as well as create internship opportunities.
If you missed Louisiana-shot 'My Southern Family Christmas,' here's when it re-airs
Between the turkey tryptopahn kick-in and Black Friday prep, if you missed the Louisiana-shot holiday film, "My Southern Family Christmas," you're in luck. The movie, filmed in Sorrento and Baton Rouge in September, will re-air on Hallmark Channel at the following times:. 7 p.m. Wednesday. 9 p.m. Sunday. 1 a.m....
Around Zachary for Nov. 30, 2022
Early voting for the Dec. 10 election is underway through Saturday, Dec. 3. Several Zachary offices are on the ballot, including city judge, mayor, chief of police and three council seats. Three constitutional amendments are on the ballot and depending on where residents are in the parish, other issues are on the ballot.
Free rides Wednesday from Southern to polls for Dec. 10 early voting
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Those looking for a way to get to the polls for early voting can catch a ride from Southern University at every hour starting at 11 a.m. Wednesday. Early voting for the Dec. 10 election started on Saturday, Nov. 26, and runs through this...
GEO Baton Rouge Schools Among Best in Baton Rouge and State
Louisiana released school performance scores this morning to the public and yes, we are excited!. GEO Prep, which started in 2015 with 150 students on the Northeast side of Baton Rouge in one of the roughest areas of town (high poverty/high crime/low education attainment), received a letter grade of a “C” for performance and an “A” for progress. It also received “top gains” status by the state this year.
Texas A&M fan gets destroyed by LSU player while storming field following upset win over Tigers
Very few people expected Texas A&M to upset LSU at Kyle Field on Saturday. Fewer expected it to be a 38-23 final, especially after how the Aggies struggled to find the end zone against UMass a week ago. However, with their bowl hopes already gone, they played spoiler in a major way to eliminate Brian Kelly’s team from College Football Playoff contention.
Winning ticket worth a grand sold at convenience store on LA 1
NAPOLEONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – Someone spent $3 and won $1,000 after a SLINGO Doubler scratch-off ticket was purchased at a store in Assumption Parish. The winning ticket was sold at the Charlie’s One Stop which is located at 4738 LA-1. 27 winning tickets worth $1,000 have been claimed...
Severe thunderstorms, flooding possible in Baton Rouge area, forecasters say
The Baton Rouge area could see potentially severe weather from Tuesday afternoon into Wednesday morning. Strong thunderstorms across the region have the potential to cause flooding issues, damaging winds, large hail and tornadoes, the National Weather Service New Orleans said early Tuesday. Rainfall rates of 2 to 3 inches per...
Murder suspect on the run in Louisiana
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The U.S. Marshals and the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office Warrant Division are currently seeking out 24-year-old Infant Johnson. Johnson also goes by the name Joshua and is believed to be traveling with 21-year-old Yoanna Verona. Johnson is wanted by the Dallas Police Department for two counts of capital murder. Johnson is […]
