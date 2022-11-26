Louisiana released school performance scores this morning to the public and yes, we are excited!. GEO Prep, which started in 2015 with 150 students on the Northeast side of Baton Rouge in one of the roughest areas of town (high poverty/high crime/low education attainment), received a letter grade of a “C” for performance and an “A” for progress. It also received “top gains” status by the state this year.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO