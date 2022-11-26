ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Save $250 on Microsoft's new flagship Surface Pro 9 this weekend for Cyber Monday

By Zac Bowden
 3 days ago

It's a great time to be thinking about the best Cyber Monday laptop deals , including any potential discounts coming from Microsoft. The new Surface Pro 9 only just launched a few weeks ago, and it's already on sale for a whopping $250 off select models!

Available in four gorgeous colors, including Platinum, Black, and new to the Surface Pro 9, Forest and Sapphire, this new 2-in-1 is the best of the Surface Pro line. It ships with both Intel and ARM CPU options, can be had with 5G in the ARM variant, and has great performance on the Intel one.

Surface Pro 9 $250 off at Amazon

Microsoft's latest Surface Pro iterates on the excellent design from its predecessor, adding more powerful Intel chips, incorporating ARM from the Surface Pro X and adding 5G capabilities. It's also available in two new colors, and the ARM model features special AI camera and microphone effects too. View Deal

It even supports Thunderbolt 4, and Microsoft's premium Type Cover accessory which turns the Surface Pro 9 into an incredible laptop in addition to being a great tablet. Its 13-inch touchscreen display is a high-resolution panel that supports a 120Hz refresh rate for smooth inking and animations.

It also has an upgradable SSD, which is stored in an easy to access bay underneath the built-in kickstand. Overall, we think the Surface Pro 9 is the best 2-in-1 on the market, and passing up $250 off on just a few weeks into its life on the market would be a crazy deal to say no to.

