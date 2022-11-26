Read full article on original website
14news.com
Police: Man dies in pellet gun shooting Monday
BEAVER DAM, Ky. (WFIE) - A man in Beaver Dam has died from a pellet gun shot to the chest that happened Monday night. Beaver Dam police officer, Marlana Deschaine says they were dispatched to the 300 block of South Lafayette Street a little after 5 p.m. Officials say when...
14news.com
DCSO: 1 man arrested after shooting through neighbors home
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Daviess County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 3900 block of Ronnie Lake Road in reference to a firearm discharge. Deputies say when they arrived they found a gunshot through the glass door of a home and in a wall. According to a press release,...
Fatal pellet gun shooting leads to arrest in Beaver Dam
BEAVER DAM, Ky. (WEHT) — The Ohio County Coroner tells us a man that was wounded with a pellet gun has passed away. We’re told 32-year-old Jared Ringkor of Utica was shot in the chest and later passed away at a hospital in Ohio County. Officers with the Beaver Dam Police Department tell us they […]
wnky.com
UPDATE: 1 charged with manslaughter in Warren County vehicle accident
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – A woman is facing multiple charges after a man died in a vehicle accident in Bowling Green. On Friday around 3:21 p.m., the Warren County Sheriff’s Office responded to an off-road injury accident at 1028 Hayes Road. Authorities say upon arrival, they learned a...
wkdzradio.com
Man Injured In Three Vehicle Pennyrile Parkway Crash
A man was injured in a three vehicle wreck on Pennyrile Parkway in Christian County Monday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s Deputies say an SUV driven by Juan Guardiola was southbound when it struck the back of a trailer being pulled by a truck driven by Michael Dunn. A southbound...
wkdzradio.com
Hopkinsville Man Charged With Attacking Girlfriend
A Hopkinsville man was charged with assaulting his girlfriend on Pembroke Road in Hopkinsville Monday night. Hopkinsville Police say 55-year-old Michael Morris punched his girlfriend in the head multiple times before putting her in a chokehold. The woman reportedly suffered injuries to her lip, arm, ear, and her forehead from the assault.
wkdzradio.com
Woman Injured In Rockcastle Road Crash
A wreck on Rockcastle Road in Trigg County sent a woman to the hospital Monday morning. Trigg County Sheriff Aaron Acree says just after 10 am Mary Hodge was northbound when her car ran off the road near Fernwood Drive and hit a tree. Hodge was taken by ambulance to...
Child nearly shot during neighbor’s ‘target practice’, family says
(WEHT) - A Uitca man was arrested on Tuesday, after deputies say he shot at his neighbor's home.
wkdzradio.com
Hopkinsville Woman Injured In Wreck
A Hopkinsville woman was injured in a wreck on Canton Street in Hopkinsville Tuesday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say 66-year-old Dorothy Payne was southbound when her car ran off the road and hit a utility pole at the intersection of West 15th Street. Payne was taken by ambulance to Jennie Stuart...
wkdzradio.com
Law Enforcement Ask For Help Identifying A Person Of Interest In A Vehicle Theft
Authorities are asking for the community’s help identifying a man who is a person of interest in a vehicle theft in Pembroke Sunday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say the man in surveillance camera photos is considered a person of interest in a theft of a vehicle that happened between 3 a.m. and 8 a.m. on Westbrook Circle.
Two men charged with DUI just hours apart in Todd County
Two men are facing multiple charges -- including driving under the influence -- after a Todd County deputy handled two separate incidents early Saturday morning.
wkdzradio.com
Hopkinsville Man Accused Of Assaulting Woman With Broom
A Hopkinsville man was charged Monday with severely assaulting a woman with a broomstick on November 23rd in Hopkinsville. Hopkinsville Police say 46-year-old Chad Love assaulted a 38-year-old woman with a broomstick causing major injuries to her eye. Love also allegedly threatened to kill the woman before fleeing the area.
wkdzradio.com
Three Injured When Car Hits Pembroke Road Building
A woman and two juveniles were injured when their SUV struck a building on Pembroke Road in Christian County Monday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say an SUV was traveling towards Pembroke when the driver had some kind of medical issue causing her vehicle to run off the road and hit two mailboxes before striking a building.
Police investigating property damage in downtown Owensboro
(WEHT) - Owensboro Police are investigating reports of property damage in the downtown area possibly caused by shots from a bb or pellet gun.
whopam.com
Woman robbed after stopping to help stranded woman and baby on Bypass
A woman’s attempt to do a good deed early Monday morning on the Bypass in Hopkinsville led to her becoming the victim of a robbery. It happened about 3 a.m. when Hopkinsville Police Officer Robert Flick says the 37-year old female victim pulled over between the Fort Campbell Boulevard and Bradshaw Road intersections to help a woman with a baby who she believed to be a stranded motorist.
Police get involved after cemetery vandalized in Webster County
PROVIDENCE, Ky. (WEHT) — Police are now getting involved after a cemetery in Webster County was vandalized, and they’re hoping to catch the person or group responsible. The Providence Police Department shared photos of the aftermath, what was ultimately left behind after several headstones were damaged at the Cumberland Cemetery. The police department posted the […]
Man found dead in burning truck in Christian County
A Crofton man was reportedly found dead in a truck that was on fire in Christian County Saturday night.
wkdzradio.com
Woman Injured In Todd County Crash
A Russellville woman was injured in a wreck on US 79 in Todd County Friday afternoon. Todd County Sheriff’s Deputy Jonathan Knight says 85-year-old Franklin Bradshaw was southbound when his vehicle hit a tractor driven by 54-year-old John Mast of Allensville who was in front of his vehicle. Bradshaw’s...
14news.com
DCSO: Man identified in fatal wood chipper accident
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - One person is dead after an equipment accident in the Stonegate neighborhood of Owensboro. The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office says they responded to “traumatic injury” at a home. Officials say a tree trimming contractor was doing work when an employee became tangled...
Father dies after he was hit by SUV in Opry Mills parking lot
They were hit while walking in the crosswalk from the General Jackson Showboat to the mall parking lot around 10 p.m. Saturday.
