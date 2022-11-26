A woman’s attempt to do a good deed early Monday morning on the Bypass in Hopkinsville led to her becoming the victim of a robbery. It happened about 3 a.m. when Hopkinsville Police Officer Robert Flick says the 37-year old female victim pulled over between the Fort Campbell Boulevard and Bradshaw Road intersections to help a woman with a baby who she believed to be a stranded motorist.

HOPKINSVILLE, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO