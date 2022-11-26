Read full article on original website
Related
westkentuckystar.com
Caldwell traffic stop resulted in Marion man's arrest
A Saturday traffic stop in Caldwell County led to a Marion man's arrest. A Caldwell County Sheriff's deputy spotted a speeding vehicle near the intersection of Marion Road and Cassidy Avenue. Allegedly the vehicle was traveling at least 20 miles per hour over the limit. The deputy stopped the vehicle...
wkdzradio.com
Man Injured In Three Vehicle Pennyrile Parkway Crash
A man was injured in a three vehicle wreck on Pennyrile Parkway in Christian County Monday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s Deputies say an SUV driven by Juan Guardiola was southbound when it struck the back of a trailer being pulled by a truck driven by Michael Dunn. A southbound...
Fatal pellet gun shooting leads to arrest in Beaver Dam
BEAVER DAM, Ky. (WEHT) — The Ohio County Coroner tells us a man that was wounded with a pellet gun has passed away. We’re told 32-year-old Jared Ringkor of Utica was shot in the chest and later passed away at a hospital in Ohio County. Officers with the Beaver Dam Police Department tell us they […]
wnky.com
UPDATE: 1 charged with manslaughter in Warren County vehicle accident
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – A woman is facing multiple charges after a man died in a vehicle accident in Bowling Green. On Friday around 3:21 p.m., the Warren County Sheriff’s Office responded to an off-road injury accident at 1028 Hayes Road. Authorities say upon arrival, they learned a...
wkdzradio.com
Woman Injured, Two Charged After Princeton Road Wreck
A woman was injured and two men were charged after a wreck on Princeton Road in Christian County Sunday night. Christian County Sheriff’s Deputy Sam Suiter says a truck was northbound attempting to pass a horse and buggy when it struck a southbound car near the intersection of Happy Hollow Road.
wkdzradio.com
Hopkinsville Woman Injured In Wreck
A Hopkinsville woman was injured in a wreck on Canton Street in Hopkinsville Tuesday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say 66-year-old Dorothy Payne was southbound when her car ran off the road and hit a utility pole at the intersection of West 15th Street. Payne was taken by ambulance to Jennie Stuart...
whvoradio.com
Hopkinsville Man Charged With Attacking Girlfriend
A Hopkinsville man was charged with assaulting his girlfriend on Pembroke Road in Hopkinsville Monday night. Hopkinsville Police say 55-year-old Michael Morris punched his girlfriend in the head multiple times before putting her in a chokehold. The woman reportedly suffered injuries to her lip, arm, ear, and her forehead from the assault.
whopam.com
One hospitalized after morning accident on Parkway
One person was injured in a three-vehicle accident early this morning on the Pennyrile Parkway in Christian County. The crash happened just after 5:15 a.m. near the 13 mile-marker on the northbound side and Christian County Sheriff’s Deputy Chris Miller says a vehicle driven by Juan Guardiola rear-ended a truck pulling a trailer loaded with tobacco operated by Michael Dunn.
Two men charged with DUI just hours apart in Todd County
Two men are facing multiple charges -- including driving under the influence -- after a Todd County deputy handled two separate incidents early Saturday morning.
wkdzradio.com
Three Injured When Car Hits Pembroke Road Building
A woman and two juveniles were injured when their SUV struck a building on Pembroke Road in Christian County Monday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say an SUV was traveling towards Pembroke when the driver had some kind of medical issue causing her vehicle to run off the road and hit two mailboxes before striking a building.
WBKO
Franklin police searching for information in hit and run
FRANKLIN, Ky. (WBKO) - Franklin Police are asking for the public’s help in getting information on a hit-and-run case. Police said that an elderly man was walking to his home around 10 p.m. Friday night and was hit by a vehicle. The man, identified by police as James Brown,...
whvoradio.com
Law Enforcement Ask For Help Identifying A Person Of Interest In A Vehicle Theft
Authorities are asking for the community’s help identifying a man who is a person of interest in a vehicle theft in Pembroke Sunday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say the man in surveillance camera photos is considered a person of interest in a theft of a vehicle that happened between 3 a.m. and 8 a.m. on Westbrook Circle.
Child nearly shot during neighbor’s ‘target practice’, family says
(WEHT) - A Uitca man was arrested on Tuesday, after deputies say he shot at his neighbor's home.
1 Person Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Clarksville (Clarksville, TN)
The Clarksville Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Clarksville on Monday. The crash happened on Fort Campbell Boulevard, 1600 block at around 5:30 p.m. Officials confirmed that the accident involved a single vehicle and a pedestrian.
Man found dead in burning truck in Christian County
A Crofton man was reportedly found dead in a truck that was on fire in Christian County Saturday night.
whopam.com
Woman robbed after stopping to help stranded woman and baby on Bypass
A woman’s attempt to do a good deed early Monday morning on the Bypass in Hopkinsville led to her becoming the victim of a robbery. It happened about 3 a.m. when Hopkinsville Police Officer Robert Flick says the 37-year old female victim pulled over between the Fort Campbell Boulevard and Bradshaw Road intersections to help a woman with a baby who she believed to be a stranded motorist.
Man Charged with 3 East Nashville Robberies
November 28, 2022 – Quick Response by East Precinct officers and investigation by Violent Crimes Division detectives led to the arrest of robbery suspect Montez Tate, 20, who is charged with three separate hold-ups that occurred this morning, one on Hillside Drive and two on Banjo Street. The first...
14news.com
DCSO: Man identified in fatal wood chipper accident
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - One person is dead after an equipment accident in the Stonegate neighborhood of Owensboro. The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office says they responded to “traumatic injury” at a home. Officials say a tree trimming contractor was doing work when an employee became tangled...
clarksvillenow.com
Bank robbery suspect arrested, was still on parole for another bank robbery
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Police have arrested a suspect in the Regions Bank robbery on Monday, and it’s a Clarksville man who was out on parole for bank robbery in another jurisdiction. William Marlow, 55, has been taken into custody, according to Clarksville Police spokesman Scott Beaubien.
Father dies after he was hit by SUV in Opry Mills parking lot
They were hit while walking in the crosswalk from the General Jackson Showboat to the mall parking lot around 10 p.m. Saturday.
Comments / 0